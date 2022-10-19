FIELD HOCKEY: Longtime Coming - Conwell-Egan Gets Spot to Vie for Championship as PCL Playoffs Begin in This Week's Notebook

PHILADELPHIA – The most commonly uttered phrase at this time of the year in Philadelphia Catholic League soccer consists of two words. Starting Friday afternoon, the top eight teams of the PCL will commence the long-awaited postseason. Unlike the recent past, no teams have been granted a bye. After the quarterfinals – which take place at the fields of the higher seeds – the four semifinalists will meet at Ramp Playground on October 26. The championship will take place on October 29 at the Northeast Supersite.

