FIELD HOCKEY: Longtime Coming - Conwell-Egan Gets Spot to Vie for Championship as PCL Playoffs Begin in This Week's Notebook

GIRLS SOCCER: Matchups Set for Philadelphia Catholic League Semifinals
It should be an outstanding late afternoon and early evening of soccer when the Catholic League hosts its semifinal playoffs Tuesday at Cardinal O’Hara. In the 4 p.m. opener, No. 3 seeded Archbishop Ryan will meet No. 2 seeded Lansdale Catholic. Defending champ and top seeded Archbishop Wood will then meet No. 4 seeded Conwell-Egan in the 6 p.m. nightcap.
BOYS SOCCER: The PCL’s Exciting Regular Season Gives Way to One-and-Done Playoffs
PHILADELPHIA – The most commonly uttered phrase at this time of the year in Philadelphia Catholic League soccer consists of two words. Starting Friday afternoon, the top eight teams of the PCL will commence the long-awaited postseason. Unlike the recent past, no teams have been granted a bye. After the quarterfinals – which take place at the fields of the higher seeds – the four semifinalists will meet at Ramp Playground on October 26. The championship will take place on October 29 at the Northeast Supersite.
Local roundup: Lake-Lehman field hockey earns shutout victory
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Three different players scored and Faye Post came up with three saves for the shutout as Lake-Lehman blanked Dallas 3-0 on Wednesday in WVC field hockey play. Lauren Domzalski opened the scoring for the Black Knights with Sage Morgan and Rachel...
GIRLS SOCCER: All Teams Making Mid-Season Strides in This Week’s Inter-Ac Notebook
Photos/Videos: Colleen Claggett, Zamani Feelings, Lennie Malmgren & Aaron Mitchell. The end of the Inter-Ac girls’ soccer season is looming. Some teams are picking up momentum at the right time, while others hope to make one last push before PAISAA playoffs begin. Here is look at how each team...
Emmaus field hockey shuts out Nazareth to earn another EPC title
What’s in the secret sauce that’s made Emmaus High School field hockey the gold standard of every scholastic sports program in the Lehigh Valley for decades?. It’s actually not that secret, like the well-guarded ingredients in Kentucky Fried Chicken’s coating, according to Abby Burnett, the Green Hornets’ senior midfielder and recently named Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Most Valuable Player.
High school football scoreboard for Oct. 20-22
Welcome to the lehighvalleylive.com high school football scoreboard for Oct. 20-22. REFRESH your browser for updated information. Panther Valley v. Pen Argyl (at Saucon Valley) - 2:30 p.m. Saturday. EPC. Allentown Central Catholic 35, Pocono Mountain East 0 - FINAL (Thursday) Emmaus 42, Easton 21 - FINAL. Freedom 24, Bethlehem...
Lancaster Catholic remains undefeated against Pequea Valley in Week 9
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Catholic put up 33 unanswered points in their week nine win against Pequea Valley on Friday, Oct. 21. Lancaster Catholic improves to 9-0 on the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first […]
Bishop McDevitt AD Tommy Mealy up for approval for same position at ELCO
Current Bishop McDevitt athletic director Tommy Mealy appears set to become the new athletic director at ELCO High School. Mealy, who could not be reached earlier Saturday, is listed on the agenda for approval by the Eastern Lebanon County School District during its Tuesday meeting. Mealy is a 1996 McDevitt...
Cedar Cliff outlasts Cumberland Valley in spirited, five-set girls volleyball tilt
In a tightly-contested girls volleyball showdown, Cedar Cliff was able to battle to a 3-2 victory against Cumberland Valley Wednesday. The Colts downed the Eagles 25-17, 19-25, 18-25, 25-15, 16-14. Kate Berra powered the Eagles with 49 assists, 13 digs, and 5 aces. Teammate Teague Reynolds tallied 15 kills and...
HS football: Positive energy fueling Vinny Pellegrini, Quakertown's resurgance
QUAKERTOWN — It was not a stylish performance. But the results were prominently displayed on the scoreboard as Quakertown continued its resurgence with a 35-18 win over Harry S. Truman to celebrate Homecoming and Senior Night at Alumni Field. After starting the season 1-3, the Panthers have won four of their last five...
Fall basketball league: Allentown Central Catholic wins another title on a buzzer-beater
Tyson Thomas and Liam Joyce played in 80 games for the Allentown Central Catholic boys basketball team over the past three years and both were 1,000-point scorers and mainstays on a team that won two district championships and the 2020-21 PIAA Class 4A crown. After the graduation of the former all-league, all-area, and all-state players the question mark facing the 2022-23 Vikings squad was ...
LIVE: Berks high school football Week 8
Week 9 of Berks County high school football live coverage includes Matthew Knaub with Cocalico at Berks Catholic, Andrew Heller with Twin Valley at Daniel Boone, Brian Smith with Annville-Cleona at Schuylkill Valley, Brian Rippey with Conestoga Valley at Exeter and Dennis Weller with Perkiomen Valley at Boyertown. Check ReadingEagle.com...
Bill Cappo, longtime coach of Archbishop Wood's girls soccer program, dies at 75
Longtime Archbishop Wood High School girls’ soccer coach Bill Cappo passed away on Thursday. He was 75. Cappo took over as the Vikings’ head coach in 1994 and remained through 2016 before he retired at the age of 70.His teams won 311 games in those 23 years and seven Philadelphia Catholic League championships, including three successive titles.
