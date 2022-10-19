Read full article on original website
VCT Free Agency 2022: The best unsigned Valorant players in the Americas
The 2022-23 VCT free agency period runs until February 2023 and will see the 10 partnered teams in the Americas league sign a minimum of 60 players. With the breadth of the league, covering North and South America, there are bound to be players that are skilled enough to compete but are left out of the league.
Overwatch 2’s “trash” ranked system is matching Bronze players with Grand Masters
Overwatch 2 players are demanding the return of OW1’s ranking system with the new competitive mode placing low-ranked Bronze players in lobbies with Grand Master gurus. Competitive received a major overhaul in Overwatch 2, removing SR numbers and instead implementing a tier-based format similar to games like League of Legends, but there are some major issues players have.
Look: Paige Spiranac's New Racy Calendar Photo Goes Viral
Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer who is an analyst for the sport, is a social media superstar. She's the most-followed person in the sport and it's easy to understand why. Spiranac produces viral social media content more than most current or former athletes. Earlier this afternoon, the former University...
How to access new Season 15 map teaser in Apex Legends: A New Home
Apex Legends Season 15’s golden ticket teaser has been expanded and players who’ve collected it can get a sneak peek at a brand new map. Here’s how you can access the new map. Apex Legends Season 15 is nearly here and fans already know a bit about...
League of Legends’ Worlds 2022 drops are broken, but Riot promises chroma re-do
It’s a common theme: League of Legends Worlds drops have divided players yet again in 2022. After missing out on the exclusive Crystal Rose Akshan chroma in collaboration with Tiffany and Co, Riot are giving players a second chance to get the rewards. Every year, there’s seemingly more complaints...
Riot apologizes for “honest mistake” on League of Legends Worlds 2022 event pass
The League of Legends Worlds 2022 event pass has been under fire from players for offering less rewards than previous renditions. Riot has blamed it on an “honest mistake”, making it up to players with extra experience at the tail end. The in-game League of Legends Worlds event...
CDL 2023 season: schedule, teams, more
The 2023 Call of Duty League is just around the corner. Here’s all the information you need on the 2023 season, including schedule, teams, and more. It feels like just yesterday when the LA Thieves defeated Atlanta FaZe at CDL Champs 2022. However, Modern Warfare 2 marks the beginning of yet another exciting season, and proceedings start much earlier than usual.
Apex Legends Season 15 map teaser hints Octane & Seer are secretly besties
In the Season 15 map teaser, an Apex Legends player noticed a piece of art that suggests Octane and Seer were once friends. Apex fans lucky enough to see Octane and Seer in action together know the two aren’t fond of one another. Interestingly, they’ll take jabs at each...
WoW players defend Warlords of Draenor as most ‘underrated’ expansion
A WoW player went viral after claiming players of the popular MMO didn’t know how good they had it when Warlords of Draenor was released. Warlords of Draenor is one of the most controversial World of Warcraft expansions in the history of the nearly 20-year-old MMORPG. The expansion, released...
WoW Dragonflight Legacies new animated show puts Nozdormu in the spotlight
WoW Dragonflight Legacies is a new animated show that follows Nozdormu in his journey to show the history of the dragonkin. WoW Dragonflight is fast approaching, and with it, the first journey into the Dragon Isles. Along with the new location comes the new Dracthyr race, making dragons playable characters for the very first time.
WoW Dragonflight buff adds huge quality-of-life update to mining profession
WoW Dragonflight is delivering a big update to the mining profession which will save players tons of time while farming resources. Dragonflight is set to revamp World of Warcraft in a major way, delivering a UI overhaul, a brand new zone, along with a new race & class. On top...
NepentheZ rages at broken FIFA 23 lengthy “meta”
FIFA 23’s new AcceleRATE system received praise for making previously undesired players powerful, but FIFA YouTuber NepentheZ had a much more frustrating experience with the new feature. FIFA 23 released on September 30, and the game’s meta is slowly taking shape. EA introduced AcceleRATE, giving players different running styles...
After 3 years, Pokemon Go is getting ‘global map refresh’ update
After three years of waiting, Niantic has announced that it will be refreshing the game’s map, bringing more accuracy and Pokemon spawns. As Pokemon Go is a mobile game that heavily relies on GPS tracking and motion, having an up-to-date map system is integral to the experience. However, as...
Aceu concerned for Apex Legends Season 15 map after exploring “lifeless” teaser
After exploring the Apex Legends ‘A New Home’ teaser, popular streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn described the new map as “lifeless”. Season 15 of Apex Legends is scheduled to arrive on November 1 and it’s bringing a huge amount of new content to the Outlands.
Overwatch 2 players demand Sojourn nerfs as DPS hero dominates meta
Sojourn is dominating Overwatch 2 with her ability to one-shot many of the game’s heroes and players are calling on Blizzard to nerf her abilities. Overwatch 2 introduced three new heroes at launch for each of the game’s roles in the form of Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko, but only one has been proving to be a problem.
Esports has a money problem. Will publishers be part of the solution?
As most esports organizations continue to operate in the red, the sustainability of the industry is called into question. That’s where game developers may have a part to play. There are two main winners in esports: players and publishers. Publishers own the games, so they get to play God....
Shiny Pokemon hunters terrified as dangerous Scarlet & Violet feature revealed
More Shiny hunting news has come out of the first wave of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet previews, and this time a dangerous new mechanic is striking fear into the hearts of Shiny hunters. On October 21, select media outlets were given hand-picked footage of GameFreak’s upcoming title Pokemon Scarlet &...
GTA 6 fans ‘heartbroken’ after rumored reveal event passes: “The wait continues”
GTA 6 fans expecting Rockstar to officially reveal the long-awaited game on October 21 were left heartbroken after there was no announcement. Players had been expecting a big GTA 6 reveal in October with the Stealth UFO event in GTA Online after rumors circulated there was a “high-chance” for an announcement.
Logan Paul trains with WWE legend ahead of Crown Jewel main event
In the lead up to his WWE main event title match at Crown Jewel, Logan Paul has been training with one of the company’s biggest legends: Shawn Michaels. Since joining the WWE, content creator turned performer Logan Paul has been making waves. After defeating The Miz at Summerslam, Paul quickly set his sights on the Universal Championship and the Big Dog himself, Roman Reigns.
NBA 2K23 fans are losing it over MyPlayer teams ignoring wide open players
NBA 2K23 requires teamwork to be successful, unfortunately, it appears some teammates in MyPlayer didn’t get that memo. NBA 2K23 players don’t hold back from calling others out. Community members roasted the “worst MyPlayer build ever” and blasted someone for bringing their gaming setup to Mcdonald’s. However, Nothing stirs up more controversy than MyPlayer.
