Read full article on original website
Related
Dan Kendall: Vote yes for a constitutional convention
My family moved to Alaska in 1956. I spent my childhood in Valdez, my teenage years in Spenard, and the rest of my life in Chugiak. The constitution for the new state of Alaska was being prepared when we arrived. The Democrats were the party in charge of Alaska at the time, so they provided the most input for the formulation of our new constitution.
ktoo.org
Candidates for Alaska governor spar over abortion, crime, budget in televised debate
Alaska’s four candidates for governor sparred over crime, education, abortion access and the state budget Wednesday night in the only live televised debate ahead of the November election. Independent former Gov. Bill Walker and Democratic former state lawmaker Les Gara devoted much of their responses to attacking Republican incumbent...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska regulators will hear complaint against national Republican group on Friday
The Alaska Public Offices Commission will meet on Friday to determine whether the national Republican Governors Association violated state campaign law in its support of Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican. On Thursday afternoon, commissioners voted 3-2 to act before Election Day on a complaint filed by two nonprofits against the...
alaskareporter.com
Alaska Natives fete their 1st Congress member, Mary Peltola
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, received a hero’s welcome Thursday when the Democrat gave the keynote address at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage. Those attending the largest annual gathering of Natives in Alaska showered...
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Breaking Down Alaska’s Constitution
This year, Alaskans are deciding whether or not to hold another constitutional convention, but how do you decide if you want to change the constitution if you don’t understand the current one? On this week’s Talk of Alaska, ask questions of constitutional experts about Alaska’s constitution and the foundational laws of the state.
alaskareporter.com
Alaska elections official says agency doesn’t plan to investigate House candidate’s eligibility
The Alaska Division of Elections has no plans to investigate the residency of Anchorage Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong, a division official said Monday. Last week, political writer Jeff Landfield identified social media posts by Armstrong that appeared to indicate that she moved to Alaska in June 2019. Landfield later published copies of fishing licenses that also dated her residency to June 2019. The state’s voter registration database indicates she registered to vote here in August 2019.
Union made: Mary Peltola’s Juneau campaign HQ is embedded inside a public employee union office, which is inside a building owned by Alaska Legislature
Congresswoman Mary Peltola knows which side of the bread her campaign butter is on. She has embedded her Juneau campaign office in the suites of the Alaska Public Employees Association – AFT – AFL-CIO, which is located in a building owned by the Alaska Legislature, right across from the Alaska Capitol.
alaskapublic.org
Confronting rising bills and flat state funding, Alaska schools say they are at a fiscal cliff
This week, the Anchorage School District announced that it is considering the closure of six elementary schools amid a projected $68 million budget shortfall. Anchorage isn’t the only district facing a major fiscal problem. At the end of the last school year, Fairbanks closed three schools. In Juneau, the school board is considering whether to fire specialists intended to help students recover reading skills lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. In rural Alaska, districts are trying to balance their books while dealing with high transportation and heating costs.
EXPLAINER: How ranked choice voting works in Alaska
One voter, one ballot. Sure. But in Alaska this year, that’s not the whole story. Alaska voters face a sort of poll within a poll, where they’ll rank their choices as part of a new system that kicked off earlier this year. The first ranked choice contest under...
Governor Inslee, Washington lawmakers announcing legislation ‘protecting abortion access’
OLYMPIA, Wash - As states grapple with the future of legal abortion access, Washington Governor Jay Inslee will join students and lawmakers Friday to announce plans to seek further protection for abortion rights in Washington.
Tri-City Herald
Another WA state Republican candidate walks back his voter fraud claims
Another Washington state Republican candidate has deleted some of their social media post history about election integrity as the Nov. 8 election day closes in. McClatchy recently spoke with Travis Couture, a candidate for position 2 in the 35th district with the state House of Representatives. As of Monday, one of his tweets in question had been deleted after being available last week, but is still available on a web archive.
alaskapublic.org
Peltola, politics pack first post-pandemic AFN agenda
The theme of this year’s Alaska Federation of Natives convention, “Celebrating our Unity,” will hit home for many. When the gathering gets underway at Anchorage’s Dena’ina Center Thursday morning, AFN will return to its role as Alaska’s largest convention. It will be the first...
Alaska offers perspective for Nevadans pondering open primary/ranked choice voting reform
As Nevadans contemplate Question 3 on November’s General Election ballot, it might do them well to look to the Last Frontier. Alaskans in 2020 narrowly passed (50.55% in favor) a ballot measure to implement a ranked choice voting system similar to the one being proposed to Nevadans. Alaska isn’t the first to implement ranked choice […] The post Alaska offers perspective for Nevadans pondering open primary/ranked choice voting reform appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ktoo.org
Advocates still hopeful about legislation to give youth sentenced as adults an earlier chance at parole
Brian Hall is part of a group of several men that grew up in Alaska’s correctional system together and refer to each other as family. Brian, now 46, is serving a portion of his 159-year sentence at Wildwood Correctional Complex in Kenai. He’s been incarcerated since he was 17, on charges of killing two people. And his earliest chance at parole is still decades away.
ktoo.org
Alaska Native tribes can now apply to pilot program for increasing tribal control of local schools
Alaska Native tribes have until Dec. 30 to apply for one of five spots in a pilot program meant to encourage more tribal control of local schools. It’s part of a new law, Senate Bill 34, which Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed in July. The bill kicks off a multi-year process of creating state-tribal compact schools. Compact agreements would allow tribes to develop their own K-12 curriculum, independent of an existing school district.
alaskapublic.org
‘Lift your spirit’: Alaska Native dancers dazzle at first Quyana performance at AFN in 3 years
Quyana is the Yup’ik word for “thank you,” but it takes on a whole new meaning during the Alaska Federation of Natives convention. During the convention’s Quyana Alaska performances, hundreds of people gather to watch Native dance groups from across the state perform the songs of their communities.
kinyradio.com
Alaska absentee ballots should have two stamps, but one is OK, officials say
(Alaska Beacon) - This year’s Alaska general election absentee ballot is a hefty document, weighing in between 1.1 and 1.2 ounces. If it were an ordinary letter, that’s weighty enough to need two stamps. But if voters forget, officials at the Alaska Division of Elections and the U.S. Postal Service say this year’s absentee ballots will still be carried — and counted — with just one stamp.
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan draws thousands to rally with ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ theme
Republican Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany had a piece of trivia for the Christine Drazan supporters who filled a barn in rural Marion County on Tuesday night: The last time Oregon had a Republican governor, the original “Top Gun” was in theaters. “It’s time for a sequel,”...
Washington State Officials Receive 1,200 Comments on gas Vehicle ban
About 1,200 comments were sent to the Washington Department of Ecology on whether to ban new gas- and diesel-powered passenger vehicles by 2035, even though the issue is settled. The ban was effectively imposed in August by the California Air Resources Board. The Inslee administration has moved quickly to enact...
alaskasnewssource.com
Weekend sunshine for much of Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A cold air mass will have temperatures dropping over Alaska as we go through the weekend. But it does have a benefit — we’ll see drier conditions and sunshine during the day. There are no advisories or warnings to worry about as we head...
Comments / 0