Alaska State

Must Read Alaska

Dan Kendall: Vote yes for a constitutional convention

My family moved to Alaska in 1956. I spent my childhood in Valdez, my teenage years in Spenard, and the rest of my life in Chugiak. The constitution for the new state of Alaska was being prepared when we arrived. The Democrats were the party in charge of Alaska at the time, so they provided the most input for the formulation of our new constitution.
alaskareporter.com

Alaska Natives fete their 1st Congress member, Mary Peltola

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, received a hero’s welcome Thursday when the Democrat gave the keynote address at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage. Those attending the largest annual gathering of Natives in Alaska showered...
alaskapublic.org

Talk of Alaska: Breaking Down Alaska’s Constitution

This year, Alaskans are deciding whether or not to hold another constitutional convention, but how do you decide if you want to change the constitution if you don’t understand the current one? On this week’s Talk of Alaska, ask questions of constitutional experts about Alaska’s constitution and the foundational laws of the state.
alaskareporter.com

Alaska elections official says agency doesn’t plan to investigate House candidate’s eligibility

The Alaska Division of Elections has no plans to investigate the residency of Anchorage Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong, a division official said Monday. Last week, political writer Jeff Landfield identified social media posts by Armstrong that appeared to indicate that she moved to Alaska in June 2019. Landfield later published copies of fishing licenses that also dated her residency to June 2019. The state’s voter registration database indicates she registered to vote here in August 2019.
Must Read Alaska

Union made: Mary Peltola’s Juneau campaign HQ is embedded inside a public employee union office, which is inside a building owned by Alaska Legislature

Congresswoman Mary Peltola knows which side of the bread her campaign butter is on. She has embedded her Juneau campaign office in the suites of the Alaska Public Employees Association – AFT – AFL-CIO, which is located in a building owned by the Alaska Legislature, right across from the Alaska Capitol.
alaskapublic.org

Confronting rising bills and flat state funding, Alaska schools say they are at a fiscal cliff

This week, the Anchorage School District announced that it is considering the closure of six elementary schools amid a projected $68 million budget shortfall. Anchorage isn’t the only district facing a major fiscal problem. At the end of the last school year, Fairbanks closed three schools. In Juneau, the school board is considering whether to fire specialists intended to help students recover reading skills lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. In rural Alaska, districts are trying to balance their books while dealing with high transportation and heating costs.
Tri-City Herald

Another WA state Republican candidate walks back his voter fraud claims

Another Washington state Republican candidate has deleted some of their social media post history about election integrity as the Nov. 8 election day closes in. McClatchy recently spoke with Travis Couture, a candidate for position 2 in the 35th district with the state House of Representatives. As of Monday, one of his tweets in question had been deleted after being available last week, but is still available on a web archive.
alaskapublic.org

Peltola, politics pack first post-pandemic AFN agenda

The theme of this year’s Alaska Federation of Natives convention, “Celebrating our Unity,” will hit home for many. When the gathering gets underway at Anchorage’s Dena’ina Center Thursday morning, AFN will return to its role as Alaska’s largest convention. It will be the first...
Alaska Beacon

Alaska offers perspective for Nevadans pondering open primary/ranked choice voting reform

As Nevadans contemplate Question 3 on November’s General Election ballot, it might do them well to look to the Last Frontier. Alaskans in 2020 narrowly passed (50.55% in favor) a ballot measure to implement a ranked choice voting system similar to the one being proposed to Nevadans. Alaska isn’t the first to implement ranked choice […] The post Alaska offers perspective for Nevadans pondering open primary/ranked choice voting reform appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ktoo.org

Advocates still hopeful about legislation to give youth sentenced as adults an earlier chance at parole

Brian Hall is part of a group of several men that grew up in Alaska’s correctional system together and refer to each other as family. Brian, now 46, is serving a portion of his 159-year sentence at Wildwood Correctional Complex in Kenai. He’s been incarcerated since he was 17, on charges of killing two people. And his earliest chance at parole is still decades away.
ktoo.org

Alaska Native tribes can now apply to pilot program for increasing tribal control of local schools

Alaska Native tribes have until Dec. 30 to apply for one of five spots in a pilot program meant to encourage more tribal control of local schools. It’s part of a new law, Senate Bill 34, which Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed in July. The bill kicks off a multi-year process of creating state-tribal compact schools. Compact agreements would allow tribes to develop their own K-12 curriculum, independent of an existing school district.
kinyradio.com

Alaska absentee ballots should have two stamps, but one is OK, officials say

(Alaska Beacon) - This year’s Alaska general election absentee ballot is a hefty document, weighing in between 1.1 and 1.2 ounces. If it were an ordinary letter, that’s weighty enough to need two stamps. But if voters forget, officials at the Alaska Division of Elections and the U.S. Postal Service say this year’s absentee ballots will still be carried — and counted — with just one stamp.
alaskasnewssource.com

Weekend sunshine for much of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A cold air mass will have temperatures dropping over Alaska as we go through the weekend. But it does have a benefit — we’ll see drier conditions and sunshine during the day. There are no advisories or warnings to worry about as we head...
