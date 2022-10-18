ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Esports has a money problem. Will publishers be part of the solution?

As most esports organizations continue to operate in the red, the sustainability of the industry is called into question. That’s where game developers may have a part to play. There are two main winners in esports: players and publishers. Publishers own the games, so they get to play God....
NBA 2K League Australia Invitational to be held in Melbourne with pro contract on the line

Following the announcement of the Australian NBA 2K League expansion franchise, gamers will now have their chance to make it to the league!. On Saturday, November 5, the NBA 2K League Australia Invitational will take place in Melbourne, with the winner earning a contract with NBL Oz Gaming for the 2023 NBA 2K League season.
Women's football on all-time high ahead of biggest World Cup draw

Germany, Sweden, France and Spain will also be sides to watch out for when the draw is held in New Zealand's largest city from 7:30pm (0630 GMT). The World Cup will be staged at 10 stadiums in New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20, 2023. With 32...
Canada Women's World Cup draw 2023: Group results with matches and fixtures

The 2023 Women's World Cup is just around the corner with the ninth edition of the tournament to take place in Australia and New Zealand. The United States will arrive as defending champions and are chasing their fifth Women's World Cup title. Co-hosts Australia have never made it past the...
Euro Champion Seemanova Lowers Own Czech 400 Free National Record

SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) We reported how Siobhan Haughey produced a new Hong Kong record of 3:56.52 en route to taking the women’s 400m free gold on day 1 of the FINA World Cup Series. However, she wasn’t the only contestant among the field to knock down a national record.

