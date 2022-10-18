Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
JDG vs. Rogue player ratings: 369, Kanavi put on masterclass in Worlds 2022 quarterfinals
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. JD Gaming has become the first team to lock in their spot in the Worlds 2022...
dexerto.com
Riot apologizes for “honest mistake” on League of Legends Worlds 2022 event pass
The League of Legends Worlds 2022 event pass has been under fire from players for offering less rewards than previous renditions. Riot has blamed it on an “honest mistake”, making it up to players with extra experience at the tail end. The in-game League of Legends Worlds event...
dotesports.com
‘We’re just not as good as them’: Rogue on the harsh reality of losing to JDG at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Following last night’s defeat to JD Gaming in the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Rogue’s...
dexerto.com
Esports has a money problem. Will publishers be part of the solution?
As most esports organizations continue to operate in the red, the sustainability of the industry is called into question. That’s where game developers may have a part to play. There are two main winners in esports: players and publishers. Publishers own the games, so they get to play God....
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA 2K League Australia Invitational to be held in Melbourne with pro contract on the line
Following the announcement of the Australian NBA 2K League expansion franchise, gamers will now have their chance to make it to the league!. On Saturday, November 5, the NBA 2K League Australia Invitational will take place in Melbourne, with the winner earning a contract with NBL Oz Gaming for the 2023 NBA 2K League season.
France 24
Women's football on all-time high ahead of biggest World Cup draw
Germany, Sweden, France and Spain will also be sides to watch out for when the draw is held in New Zealand's largest city from 7:30pm (0630 GMT). The World Cup will be staged at 10 stadiums in New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20, 2023. With 32...
Sporting News
Canada Women's World Cup draw 2023: Group results with matches and fixtures
The 2023 Women's World Cup is just around the corner with the ninth edition of the tournament to take place in Australia and New Zealand. The United States will arrive as defending champions and are chasing their fifth Women's World Cup title. Co-hosts Australia have never made it past the...
swimswam.com
Euro Champion Seemanova Lowers Own Czech 400 Free National Record
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) We reported how Siobhan Haughey produced a new Hong Kong record of 3:56.52 en route to taking the women’s 400m free gold on day 1 of the FINA World Cup Series. However, she wasn’t the only contestant among the field to knock down a national record.
TechRadar
AUS vs NZ live stream: how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 online today
It’s a humid day here in Sydney, with high winds and the chance of showers – all of which will affect the ball and the bat. Will rain delays impact the ability for Australia and New Zealand to get runs on the board? We’re about to find out.
Comments / 0