The Alaska State Trooper K-9 Team responded to the Hunger Hut in Nikiski Tuesday, October 18th, regarding a disturbance and threatening behavior at the bar. According to the AST report, the Hunger Hut bartender reported an intoxicated male entered the bar and due to his level of intoxication was refused service. The male identified as Jason Adam Young (age 50) began causing a disturbance in the bar and threatening people inside the bar. Young was asked to leave, and he refused. Young departed once he was told the police were called.

NIKISKI, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO