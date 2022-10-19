Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Planes in 2 fatal Alaska crashes had holes in floats, NTSB reports
Federal investigators have found holes in the floats of two small planes that crashed on Alaska waterways in the past month, leaving both of their pilots dead. The National Transportation Safety Board released preliminary reports on the crashes Thursday. The information sheds new light on both the Sept. 25 Whiskey Lake crash near Skwentna that killed 67-year-old Anchorage woman Janell Rude and two dogs, and the Oct. 5 Chena Marina Airstrip crash near Fairbanks that killed 75-year-old wilderness guide Jerald Stansel.
alaskasnewssource.com
Woman struck by vehicle in Midtown suffers life-threatening injuries
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman who was struck by a vehicle in Midtown Anchorage on Thursday night has suffered life-threatening injuries. According to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department, officers responded to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian collision at the intersection of Benson Boulevard and C Street in Anchorage around 8:18 p.m.
alaskasnewssource.com
City begins abatement process at Centennial Campground
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Campers remaining at Centennial Campground were ordered to pack up and leave Thursday as the city began the abatement process. Campers were notified on Oct. 4 they would have to move in just over two weeks. Teresa Adkins was among those packing up belongings on Thursday....
alaskasnewssource.com
Great Alaska Shakeout: students drop, cover and hold for earthquake safety
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 10:20 a.m., what sounded like a freight train roared in room 190 at Denali Montessori in Anchorage, prompting students to act out what to do in case of an earthquake. The school was one of over 110,000 participants in the Great Alaska Shakeout according to...
kdll.org
Waste to wood: Plastic recycling program plans expansion to Soldotna
Since this summer, the Kenai Peninsula has had a new way to recycle its plastics. Engineer Patrick Simpson collects used plastics from Seward, Soldotna and Homer to keep them out of the ocean — and to turn them into recycled lumber. The plastic is collected and stored in large...
kdll.org
Creativity and bribes conquer in Cooper Landing Woodpile Contest
Residents of Cooper Landing and Moose Pass take a little extra care when they stockpile their firewood for the winter — because they know it’s going to be judged. At this year's fifth annual Cooper Landing Woodpile Contest, competitors in both central peninsula communities had a chance to show off their wood-stacking creativity in front of three judges, who traveled from home to home judging the piles in a number of categories.
sewardjournal.com
Wildlife refuge firewood perimits available
The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge (Refuge) is offering personal use firewood collection by permit. Woodcutting will be permitted along Swan Lake Road from junction of Swanson River Road to Paddle Lake Trailhead, Swanson River Road from Dolly Varden Campground north to Swanson River Landing, Funny River Road from MP 4 to MP 9.5, Dolly Varden Campground, Upper and Lower Skilak Road including Engineer Lake Road and portions of Upper and Lower Skilak Campgrounds, and on Ski Hill Road. No wood cutting is allowed along the Refuge Service Entrance Roads. Additional regulations apply, consult the area map for details.
alaskapublic.org
At the last saloon in a national park, order a drink from Daddy Long Legz | INDIE ALASKA
Michael George is a black, queer, nonbinary bartender in the tiny, historic town of McCarthy, Alaska. The town has less than 200 people during the busy summer months. Located in the heart of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, it’s the last community to exist inside a U.S. national park. Michael’s dealt with loneliness, microaggressions, and direct homophobic attacks, but has now grown to love McCarthy because of its vibrant art scene.
radiokenai.com
Troopers K-9 Unit Responds To Nikiski Call-Out
The Alaska State Trooper K-9 Team responded to the Hunger Hut in Nikiski Tuesday, October 18th, regarding a disturbance and threatening behavior at the bar. According to the AST report, the Hunger Hut bartender reported an intoxicated male entered the bar and due to his level of intoxication was refused service. The male identified as Jason Adam Young (age 50) began causing a disturbance in the bar and threatening people inside the bar. Young was asked to leave, and he refused. Young departed once he was told the police were called.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage begins abatement of Centennial Campground
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet
akbizmag.com
Federal Grant to Hire More Anchorage Firefighters
A nearly $10 million federal grant lets the Municipality of Anchorage hire eighteen new firefighters and covers their pay for three years. The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program was a response to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, to help fire departments acquire and maintain staffing.
alaskasnewssource.com
Red-Flag 23-1 provides international pilots with experience flying in high mountain regions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Red-Flag Alaska 23-1 is back on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson this year. The first round of Red-Flag began on Oct. 6, featuring NATO partners, the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force, and the Royal New Zealand Air Force. “We can all come here, practice together, and really...
alaskasnewssource.com
Tribal leaders request permit to be withdrawn for Donlin Gold Mine project
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tribal leaders from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta took a major step Wednesday in their opposition of the proposed Donlin Gold Mine. The leading members made the trip to Anchorage Wednesday to formally ask the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to revoke permits for the open pit mine.
kinyradio.com
State Troopers searching for Soldotna man, considered armed and dangerous
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The search is ongoing for a Soldotna man who state troopers said was seen leaving the property of a house that was fully engulfed in flames. On Saturday at 11:58 pm, state troopers received a report of a residence on Lourdes Avenue off Funny River Road in Soldotna fully ingulfed in flames.
Pants on fire: Andy Josephson says police and fire departments endorse him; Henslee calls him out on lie
Rep. Andy Josephson, facing his toughest competitor yet in House District 13 candidate Kathy Henslee, has turned to an old trick: Lying about endorsements. In this instance, Josephson is repeating that he has an important endorsement from the Anchorage Police Department and Anchorage Fire Department. What Josephson is saying in...
alaskasnewssource.com
Borough, Wasilla mayors remember late Bert Cottle
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Zoo in critical need of frozen fish donations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Zoo put out a call for help Tuesday on social media, asking residents who might have some extra fish in their freezers to consider donating it. Curator Sam Lavin said that while the zoo turns to the community occasionally for donations, it’s been a...
kdll.org
Borough will use its own budget to fund new Kachemak Selo School
In early October, voters on the Kenai Peninsula passed a $65 million bond to fund deferred maintenance at public schools across the district. But one critical project was notably missing from that package: a plan to build a new school in the Russian Old Believer community of Kachemak Selo. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Shock, sadness expressed by parents, teachers at Anchorage schools facing closures
