ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County to Study Increase in Latino Homeless Population

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJhf0_0ieNrjPg00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday requesting that the county study how gaps in the social services system might be contributing to the growing numbers of Latinos becoming homeless.

Introduced by Supervisor Hilda Solis, the motion asks the Anti-Racism, Diversity, and Inclusion Initiative to work with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority to determine if language barriers, documentation status, or other factors contributed to a 26% increase in Latino homelessness since 2020, the largest increase in any ethnic group studied in LAHSA's 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.

The motion outlines a few possible barriers to Latinos accessing social services, including barriers for people who might only be able to speak an indigenous language, or barriers for people who are not U.S. citizens.

The motion also puts forward some ideas about why the Latino homeless population is rising, including people losing work and their health during the pandemic, which disproportionately affected older, undocumented people.

"Latinos are not a monolith," Solis said.

Supervisor Janice Hahn said the increase in Latino homelessness is shocking, and that while the study would focus on Latino homelessness specifically, the study's insights will also illuminate some of the ways people of all ethnic identities lose their housing.

Supervisor Holly Mitchell added that the study is not detrimental to any group, and will "bring forward a change for every Angeleno."

Comments / 1

Related
Reason.com

Los Angeles City Council Scandal Highlights Ugly Influence of Big Labor

By now, most of us have read about the recorded conversation of Los Angeles County council insiders making mean-spirited and bigoted comments about Blacks, whites, gays, Jews, Armenians, and indigenous peoples as they complained about the new redistricting maps that a city commission had recently proposed. It's appalling—and we're just beginning to see the fallout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
LONG BEACH, CA
smobserved.com

Your Los Angeles County Common Sense Voting Guide

October 20 - Here's how to vote to support one of the most populous counties in the country, restoring as much safety and prosperity as possible from that stolen by a largely dysfunctional County Board of Supervisors and ultra-woke District Attorney. SHERIFF. Alex Villanueva. There is absolutely no question about...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

From the Left: Racist views spanning among multiple races

By Lance Simmens Democracy is under attack from California to the New York island (to steal lyrics penned by Woody Guthrie in 1940). And at the sake of using alliteration to drive home a point, democracy is dependent upon diversity, demeaned by divisiveness, and disintegrating before our very eyes. This is not only true in […] The post From the Left: Racist views spanning among multiple races appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expected to speak in Irvine Sunday

IRVINE, Calif. — When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, visits Irvine Sunday, it’ll mark the second visit by a top Democrat in a little over a week as the midterm elections draw near. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden made his visit Saturday, posing with Irvine Mayor Farrah...
IRVINE, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy