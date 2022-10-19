Read full article on original website
US Dollar Index Falls Below 100-Hour MA to Retest 2-Week Lows
The US dollar currency index on Friday plummeted to trade at the current 2-week low of about 111.875. The USDX appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 6-min chart. The dollar currency index has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average...
EUR/USD Bounces Off Weekly Lows to Trade at 0.9859
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to trade closer to the current weekly highs of about 0.9875 after bounding off lows of about 0.9720. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several...
GBP/JPY Remains at 168.00; Investors Weigh Risk of Further Japanese Intervention
Friday is the fourth day in a row that the GBP/JPY currency pair cross has gone down. It means that it is moving away from its 2016 high. The cross is trading between 167.80 and 167.75, up a few pips from its four lows. The political unrest in the UK...
NZD/JPY Bullish Pullback Levels
NZDJPY recently broke through resistance around the 83.50 to 84.00 zone and has since climbed to a high of 85.30 before retreating. Price might be in for a correction to the area of interest from here. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows the nearby support levels. The 38.2% Fib is at...
USD/JPY Rockets to New Multi-Decade Highs to Trade at 148.859
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended gains to new multi-decade highs of about 148.859 before pulling back slightly to trade at 148.727. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
USD/TRY Flat After Turkey Slashes Interest Rates by 150 Basis Points Amid 83% Inflation
The Turkish lira erased its losses on Thursday after the central bank cut interest rates, despite inflation topping 83% in September. The lira has been decimated this year, crashing around 40% against the greenback. From a currency crisis to an inflation-induced economic collapse, Turkey is at a point of no return.
USD/CAD Eyes 1.3800 As Investors Digest Latest Data, Federal Reserve Comments
The US dollar continued to strengthen against its Canadian counterpart in the Asian trading session, as investors assess the latest data and comments from Federal Reserve officials. The greenback has been on a tear this year, resulting in a weakening loonie. Can the buck add more to its gains in the home stretch of 2022?
US Dollar Index (DXY) Slumps Amid Market Rally, Fed Easing Expectations
The US dollar had its worst week since early September as the financial market rally prompted investors to ditch the greenback temporarily. With expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of interest rate increases next year, investors poured into equities, resulting in substantial gains in the leading benchmark indexes.
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance Around 113.300 After Rebound
The US dollar index on Friday rallied to trade above the 100-hour moving average line. However, USDX appears to be struggling to advance above 113.300 after finding strong resistance. The US dollar currency index still seems to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, Friday’s...
EUR/USD Finds Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back from the current weekly highs. The currency pair now appears to be pinned at around 0.9725, down from 0.9811. The pair appears to be trading within a descending channel in the 60-min chart....
GBP/USD Extends Declines Towards 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines towards the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back earlier. The currency pair has now fallen to trade at about 1.1170 down from highs of 1.1400. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel in the 60-min chart. It...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | October 19, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index’s bullish trend has not broken yet as the index continues to maintain the bullish pressure. No major bearish correction happens after the latest downward movement. If the index continues moving upward then it will test the 115.00 level and the previous swing high. Traders will continue to maintain a bullish outlook and avoid shorting the U.S dollar.
As the US Currency Recovers, EUR/USD Bears Come In
The US dollar is higher than last week as the EUR/USD crosses into Tokyo. The reduced Risk appetite of US monetary policy aggression and UK political unrest. In contrast to the dollar, which has recovered from a two-week low, the euro is currently trading at 0.9765. While the dollar reached...
GBP/USD Needs Break 1.1360 For Upside Momentum In A Bullish Market
In Tokyo, the GBP/USD runs into trouble around 1.1360. As people on the market become more willing to take risks, the problems around 1.1360 seem weaker. After two wins in a row, S&P500 futures keep going up in Tokyo. Once pound bulls pass the threshold, they will get stronger. Around...
Japanese Yen Craters to Three-Decade Low Against US Dollar as BoJ Recommits to Easing
The Japanese yen has been one of the worst-performing currencies in the global financial markets. The yen experienced a tepid rebound to kick off the trading week, but it has been a downward trend for most of 2022. Can the world’s third-largest economy recover from a decimated yen? The latest numbers do suggest good news.
USD/CHF Resistance Turned Support at .9900
USDCHF recently broke above the resistance at the .9900 major psychological mark then rallied to a high of 1.0073 before retreating. Price is retesting the former resistance that might now hold as support. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this area of interest lines up with the 50% level. A...
USD/CAD Bulls Focus on Long-Term US Yield Swings
The bids for the USD/CAD pair are around 1.3760, and the price is moving toward 1.3800. As market sentiment gets worse, those who like the dollar gain ground. S&P500 futures kept going down on Wednesday. The US dollar index (DXY) has gone up to 113.10, which was its high on...
USD/JPY Falls Off 32-Year Highs to Trim Weekly Gains
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current 32-year highs of about 151.860 to trade at about 147.649. The currency pair has now plummeted to trade below the 100-hour moving average line, following the pullback. The pair seems to be about to form an ascending channel in...
USD/CAD Rallies Above the 100-Hour MA After US Retail Sales Data
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday advanced to trade above the 100-hour moving average line following the latest round of US data. The currency pair has now rallied to trade at about 1.3881 up from the session lows of about 1.3741. The currency pair appears to be trading within an...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | October 21, 2022
Stock futures turn lower as traders observe earnings results. The stock market is back in hot water as treasury yield continues to climb as uncertainties regarding rate-hike continue shrouding the market. Snap inc reported an earnings miss which bring negative sentiment to the market. There is little bullish sentiment but the market has not reached its full doom & gloom which means the bottom has not been there yet.
