ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FXDailyReport.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index Falls Below 100-Hour MA to Retest 2-Week Lows

The US dollar currency index on Friday plummeted to trade at the current 2-week low of about 111.875. The USDX appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 6-min chart. The dollar currency index has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average...
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Bounces Off Weekly Lows to Trade at 0.9859

The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to trade closer to the current weekly highs of about 0.9875 after bounding off lows of about 0.9720. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several...
FXDailyReport.com

NZD/JPY Bullish Pullback Levels

NZDJPY recently broke through resistance around the 83.50 to 84.00 zone and has since climbed to a high of 85.30 before retreating. Price might be in for a correction to the area of interest from here. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows the nearby support levels. The 38.2% Fib is at...
FXDailyReport.com

USD/JPY Rockets to New Multi-Decade Highs to Trade at 148.859

The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended gains to new multi-decade highs of about 148.859 before pulling back slightly to trade at 148.727. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index (DXY) Slumps Amid Market Rally, Fed Easing Expectations

The US dollar had its worst week since early September as the financial market rally prompted investors to ditch the greenback temporarily. With expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of interest rate increases next year, investors poured into equities, resulting in substantial gains in the leading benchmark indexes.
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Extends Declines Towards 100-Hour MA After Pullback

The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines towards the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back earlier. The currency pair has now fallen to trade at about 1.1170 down from highs of 1.1400. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel in the 60-min chart. It...
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | October 19, 2022

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index’s bullish trend has not broken yet as the index continues to maintain the bullish pressure. No major bearish correction happens after the latest downward movement. If the index continues moving upward then it will test the 115.00 level and the previous swing high. Traders will continue to maintain a bullish outlook and avoid shorting the U.S dollar.
FXDailyReport.com

As the US Currency Recovers, EUR/USD Bears Come In

The US dollar is higher than last week as the EUR/USD crosses into Tokyo. The reduced Risk appetite of US monetary policy aggression and UK political unrest. In contrast to the dollar, which has recovered from a two-week low, the euro is currently trading at 0.9765. While the dollar reached...
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CHF Resistance Turned Support at .9900

USDCHF recently broke above the resistance at the .9900 major psychological mark then rallied to a high of 1.0073 before retreating. Price is retesting the former resistance that might now hold as support. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this area of interest lines up with the 50% level. A...
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CAD Bulls Focus on Long-Term US Yield Swings

The bids for the USD/CAD pair are around 1.3760, and the price is moving toward 1.3800. As market sentiment gets worse, those who like the dollar gain ground. S&P500 futures kept going down on Wednesday. The US dollar index (DXY) has gone up to 113.10, which was its high on...
FXDailyReport.com

USD/JPY Falls Off 32-Year Highs to Trim Weekly Gains

The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current 32-year highs of about 151.860 to trade at about 147.649. The currency pair has now plummeted to trade below the 100-hour moving average line, following the pullback. The pair seems to be about to form an ascending channel in...
FXDailyReport.com

US Stock Market Technical Analysis | October 21, 2022

Stock futures turn lower as traders observe earnings results. The stock market is back in hot water as treasury yield continues to climb as uncertainties regarding rate-hike continue shrouding the market. Snap inc reported an earnings miss which bring negative sentiment to the market. There is little bullish sentiment but the market has not reached its full doom & gloom which means the bottom has not been there yet.
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

639
Followers
7K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy