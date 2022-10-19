Read full article on original website
EUR/CHF Pulls Back Off 3-Month Highs to Trim Weekly Gains
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current 3-month highs of about 0.9875 to trade at about 0.9841. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair remains several levels above the 100-hour moving average line. However, it seems...
US Dollar Index Falls Below 100-Hour MA to Retest 2-Week Lows
The US dollar currency index on Friday plummeted to trade at the current 2-week low of about 111.875. The USDX appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 6-min chart. The dollar currency index has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average...
GBP/USD Bounces Off Weekly Lows to Trade at About 1.1295
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to trade at about 1.1295 after bouncing off weekly lows of about 1.1100. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has now advanced to trade above the 100-hour moving average line....
New Zealand’s Inflation Surpassed Estimates, Sending NZD/USD 30 Pips Higher
The NZD/USD currency pair now has new chances. The pair went up three levels on Monday and kept going up in Asia after CPI data came out, getting close to the highs of Friday at 0.5680. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.5640, which is up 0.17% from where it started.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | October 21, 2022
EUR/JPY touched the level near 148.50 resistance level. The pair show a major bearish reaction today and might confirm a bearish reversal. If the pair continues lower then traders will wait near the trendline for a bullish reaction. When a bullish reaction happens, traders could enter long positions. Today’s critical...
GBP/JPY Remains at 168.00; Investors Weigh Risk of Further Japanese Intervention
Friday is the fourth day in a row that the GBP/JPY currency pair cross has gone down. It means that it is moving away from its 2016 high. The cross is trading between 167.80 and 167.75, up a few pips from its four lows. The political unrest in the UK...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Slumps Amid Market Rally, Fed Easing Expectations
The US dollar had its worst week since early September as the financial market rally prompted investors to ditch the greenback temporarily. With expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of interest rate increases next year, investors poured into equities, resulting in substantial gains in the leading benchmark indexes.
AUD/USD Falls Below 0.6200 After Pullback
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday plummeted to trade below 0.6200 after falling off the session highs of about 0.6350. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel in the 60-min chart. The pair has now declined to trade below the 100-hour moving average line. As a result,...
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance Around 113.300 After Rebound
The US dollar index on Friday rallied to trade above the 100-hour moving average line. However, USDX appears to be struggling to advance above 113.300 after finding strong resistance. The US dollar currency index still seems to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, Friday’s...
NZD/JPY Bullish Pullback Levels
NZDJPY recently broke through resistance around the 83.50 to 84.00 zone and has since climbed to a high of 85.30 before retreating. Price might be in for a correction to the area of interest from here. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows the nearby support levels. The 38.2% Fib is at...
USD/CAD Eyes 1.3800 As Investors Digest Latest Data, Federal Reserve Comments
The US dollar continued to strengthen against its Canadian counterpart in the Asian trading session, as investors assess the latest data and comments from Federal Reserve officials. The greenback has been on a tear this year, resulting in a weakening loonie. Can the buck add more to its gains in the home stretch of 2022?
USD/JPY Rockets to New Multi-Decade Highs to Trade at 148.859
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended gains to new multi-decade highs of about 148.859 before pulling back slightly to trade at 148.727. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
EUR/USD Finds Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back from the current weekly highs. The currency pair now appears to be pinned at around 0.9725, down from 0.9811. The pair appears to be trading within a descending channel in the 60-min chart....
As the US Currency Recovers, EUR/USD Bears Come In
The US dollar is higher than last week as the EUR/USD crosses into Tokyo. The reduced Risk appetite of US monetary policy aggression and UK political unrest. In contrast to the dollar, which has recovered from a two-week low, the euro is currently trading at 0.9765. While the dollar reached...
USD/TRY Flat After Turkey Slashes Interest Rates by 150 Basis Points Amid 83% Inflation
The Turkish lira erased its losses on Thursday after the central bank cut interest rates, despite inflation topping 83% in September. The lira has been decimated this year, crashing around 40% against the greenback. From a currency crisis to an inflation-induced economic collapse, Turkey is at a point of no return.
USD/CHF Resistance Turned Support at .9900
USDCHF recently broke above the resistance at the .9900 major psychological mark then rallied to a high of 1.0073 before retreating. Price is retesting the former resistance that might now hold as support. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this area of interest lines up with the 50% level. A...
GBP/USD Extends Declines Towards 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines towards the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back earlier. The currency pair has now fallen to trade at about 1.1170 down from highs of 1.1400. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel in the 60-min chart. It...
AUD/USD Completes Upward Channel Breakout After Rebound
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to complete an upward channel breakout after bouncing off the key support at 0.6245. The currency pair has now advanced to trade closer to the 0.6400 key level. The currency pair also appears to have completed an upward crossover of the 100-hour moving...
