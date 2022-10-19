ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/CHF Pulls Back Off 3-Month Highs to Trim Weekly Gains

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current 3-month highs of about 0.9875 to trade at about 0.9841. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair remains several levels above the 100-hour moving average line. However, it seems...
US Dollar Index Falls Below 100-Hour MA to Retest 2-Week Lows

The US dollar currency index on Friday plummeted to trade at the current 2-week low of about 111.875. The USDX appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 6-min chart. The dollar currency index has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average...
GBP/USD Bounces Off Weekly Lows to Trade at About 1.1295

The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to trade at about 1.1295 after bouncing off weekly lows of about 1.1100. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has now advanced to trade above the 100-hour moving average line....
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | October 21, 2022

EUR/JPY touched the level near 148.50 resistance level. The pair show a major bearish reaction today and might confirm a bearish reversal. If the pair continues lower then traders will wait near the trendline for a bullish reaction. When a bullish reaction happens, traders could enter long positions. Today’s critical...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Slumps Amid Market Rally, Fed Easing Expectations

The US dollar had its worst week since early September as the financial market rally prompted investors to ditch the greenback temporarily. With expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of interest rate increases next year, investors poured into equities, resulting in substantial gains in the leading benchmark indexes.
AUD/USD Falls Below 0.6200 After Pullback

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday plummeted to trade below 0.6200 after falling off the session highs of about 0.6350. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel in the 60-min chart. The pair has now declined to trade below the 100-hour moving average line. As a result,...
NZD/JPY Bullish Pullback Levels

NZDJPY recently broke through resistance around the 83.50 to 84.00 zone and has since climbed to a high of 85.30 before retreating. Price might be in for a correction to the area of interest from here. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows the nearby support levels. The 38.2% Fib is at...
USD/JPY Rockets to New Multi-Decade Highs to Trade at 148.859

The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended gains to new multi-decade highs of about 148.859 before pulling back slightly to trade at 148.727. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
As the US Currency Recovers, EUR/USD Bears Come In

The US dollar is higher than last week as the EUR/USD crosses into Tokyo. The reduced Risk appetite of US monetary policy aggression and UK political unrest. In contrast to the dollar, which has recovered from a two-week low, the euro is currently trading at 0.9765. While the dollar reached...
USD/CHF Resistance Turned Support at .9900

USDCHF recently broke above the resistance at the .9900 major psychological mark then rallied to a high of 1.0073 before retreating. Price is retesting the former resistance that might now hold as support. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this area of interest lines up with the 50% level. A...
GBP/USD Extends Declines Towards 100-Hour MA After Pullback

The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines towards the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back earlier. The currency pair has now fallen to trade at about 1.1170 down from highs of 1.1400. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel in the 60-min chart. It...
AUD/USD Completes Upward Channel Breakout After Rebound

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to complete an upward channel breakout after bouncing off the key support at 0.6245. The currency pair has now advanced to trade closer to the 0.6400 key level. The currency pair also appears to have completed an upward crossover of the 100-hour moving...
