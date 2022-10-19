Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Developer eyes $244 million public subsidy for One Park project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been called the most expensive private development in Louisville's history: a massive mix of apartments, offices, stores, restaurants, a hotel — up to 18 stories tall — at the corner of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive in Irish Hill. But the mega-project dubbed...
wdrb.com
Smoketown grocery store to get $3.5 million boost from Louisville Metro Government
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans for a grocery store in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood will move forward after a $3.5 million boost from Metro Government was approved. Metro Council's Budget Committee approved the resolution during a meeting on Thursday, giving $3.5 million to help fund the Louisville Community Grocery. The store...
Louisville Community Grocery close to securing millions in city funding
It’s been more than two years since the city set aside $3.5 million for a grocery store. Officials could approve an agreement next week.
wdrb.com
Ordinance targeting drag racing passes Metro Council committee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new push has aimed to bring drag racing and dangerous moves behind the wheel to a screeching halt. Under a proposed ordinance, drivers would face hefty fines and their vehicles could end up in the impound lot. Co-sponsor Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-8) says neighbors...
wdrb.com
Historic building in downtown Louisville transformed into loft apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic building in downtown Louisville is getting a new life. The Myers Medical Lofts officially opened Friday. Once the University of Louisville's "Myers Hall," the complex is on Broadway, right off Interstate 65 near the downtown hospitals. A developer — Underhill Associates — bought the...
Wave 3
18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment now open West Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment is now open in West Louisville. OneWest’s hosted an ribbon cutting and grand reveal on Thursday in the Russell neighborhood. It’s an extension of the incubator program conceived by Chef Space. It will help aspiring chefs afford their...
wdrb.com
'Every position is critical' | JCPS working to fill more than 700 job openings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools needs to fill hundreds of open positions, from teachers, to bus drivers and everything in between. The district held a job fair on Friday in an effort to put a dent in the more than 700 job openings it currently has. Many prospective employees at the fair stuck around to fill out applications.
Attorney That Cleared Wes Bradley of Harassment Hired As New Nelson County School Board Attorney
October 19, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) In 2021 the former principal of Bloomfield Middle School, Randy Adams filed a formal complaint against Superintendent Wes Bradley for Harassment. The Nelson County School Board hired Eric Farris as an Independent Investigator to determine the veracity of the allegations. Farris is also the attorney for the Bullitt County School District. Farris alleges he conducted a thorough review of the matter and exonerated Bradley.
National group lowers gas to $2.07 for Louisville drivers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the cost of fuel slowly rises again, one national group cut gas prices at a local gas station to nearly $2 on Thursday. "God is good all the time! All the time!" Nita, a resident in West Louisville, shouted. "This was really a blessing for me because I was on E!"
wdrb.com
Leading Louisville mayoral candidates face off in Young Voters Forum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crime, housing prices, and abortion were just a handful of the topics tackled in the latest forum featuring the leading candidates to be Louisville's next mayor. A forum Thursday night centered around young voters, so they picked the topics they considered the most important. In a...
wdrb.com
Neil Huffman moving St. Matthews Acura dealership to Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neil Huffman Automotive Group is moving its Acura dealership, currently in St. Matthews, to Jeffersontown. According to a news release, Neil Huffman Acura is moving to 11700 Plantside Drive, at the corner of Blankenbaker Parkway. "The Acura brand has been strong in our community for many...
'We believe in dignity in death': Proper burial ahead after ashes found in plastic bag in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ashes in a plastic bag. That's how someone's remains were recently given to the Indigent Burial Program at Catholic Charities of Louisville. It's a longtime program that gives Louisvillians a proper burial at Meadow View Cemetery, even if loved ones can't afford it. Former Deputy Coroner...
FOCUS | Exclusive look inside troubled Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center
LYNDON, Ky. — “Get on the ground, now!” police shouted at kids refusing to get back into their cells at the Jefferson County Regional Juvenile Detention Center Sept. 8. A worker said kids were “running amuck” as she called for help. Teens eventually busted into...
New Albany's Riverview Tower comes down after nearly 50 years
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The Riverview Tower apartments comes down after nearly five decades of providing housing to seniors and single families. New Albany Housing Authority said the building has been through a lot, and it is time for something new. Several people watched as New Albany's tallest building...
wdrb.com
Equip Expo underway in Louisville expected to bring $20 million boost to city's economy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Winter is still eight weeks away, but the focus this week at the Kentucky Exposition Center is on spring and summer and what it takes to make properties look their best. The Equip Expo, one of the largest trade shows in the world, started Tuesday. It's...
wdrb.com
Oldham County Schools to upgrade 3 high school athletic stadiums
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools is undergoing a district-wide capital construction project to enhance three athletic facilities. Oldham County Board of Education approved projects after House Bill 678 was signed into law in April. House Bill 678 allows for a local board of education of a district to provide for and commence the funding, financing, design, construction, renovation or modification of the school district's facilities through June 30, 2024.
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in downtown Louisville Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m., when Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to West Broadway and South 16th Street on a report of a stabbing. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said...
wdrb.com
'A chaotic mess' | 4 arrested after fight inside Louisville courtroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County judge said a scuffle inside her courtroom on Friday was "a chaotic mess." It happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson County District Court Judge Annie...
wdrb.com
Louisville honors rapper 'Master P' with key to the city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An entertainment mogul was honored Friday by the city of Louisville. Percy Miller, otherwise known as Master P, was given a key to the city by Mayor Greg Fischer and community activist Christopher 2X. Miller's family was relocated to Louisville in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina forced...
wdrb.com
Louisville appliance repairman repaid some customers after WDRB investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people were scammed by the owner of a Louisville appliance repair company, but since a WDRB Investigates story in June highlighted the scheme, Chris Smith has paid several of the victims back. Smith, also known as Christian Skyfire, has closed his appliance repair business,...
