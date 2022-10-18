ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders respond to Colts owner Jim Irsay

By Ivan Lambert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06O0Lv_0ieNm8DL00

The Washington Commanders wasted no time responding to Colts owner Jim Irsay Tuesday.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Irsay decided to go public with his statement today, while an investigation is in process, and the team had no opportunity to formally respond to the allegations,” a Commanders spokesperson said.

Here’s the full statement, courtesy of Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

It had already been made public that officially nothing was scheduled for Tuesday’s owner’s meeting involving the matter of Daniel Snyder as the owner of the Washington Commanders.

However, there was to be an owners-only session Tuesday afternoon. It was believed that the NFL owners have reached the point that they at least must unofficially discuss Snyder’s ownership of the Washington Commanders.

Irsay today had declared, “I believe there is merit to removing him as owner.”

“I just think that once owners talk amongst each other, they’ll arrive to the right decision,” Irsay stated. “My belief is that, unfortunately, I believe that that’s the road we probably need to go down, and we just need to finish the investigation. But it’s gravely concerning to me, the things that have occurred there over the last 20 years.”

Irsay reminded his audience that it is the NFL owners who are to be responsible to address this issue responsibly. “I think serious consideration has to be given to the removal and we have complete authority to do that.”

Mr. Snyder has been and remains the subject of two investigations. One is by the NFL itself, and the other is being conducted by the U.S. Congress Committee of Oversight and Reform.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Owners Reportedly Have Common Fear With Dan Snyder

Over the past few days, there has been a lot of chatter about whether or not the NFL owners can remove Dan Snyder from his position with the Washington Commanders. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay turned a lot of heads when he said there's merit to removing Snyder as the owner of the Commanders.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jonathan Taylor Decision News

The Indianapolis Colts have been without All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor for the past two weeks. Although he could've returned for Week 6, he chose to sit one more game. Taylor explained his decision earlier this week, telling reporters, "You just know your body." Despite not having Taylor at their...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Athlon Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick On Tom Brady: 'He Just Pisses Me Off'

Longtime former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is no fan of Tom Brady.  Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick went on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. A clip of that episode in which Fitzpatrick talks about Brady is going viral on social media this week.  In the clip, Fitzpatrick explains that he ...
Athlon Sports

Major NFL Trade Rumors Are Swirling This Wednesday

A major NFL trade rumor is swirling this Wednesday afternoon, and it involves the Green Bay Packers.  The storied NFC North franchise is in desperate need of a No. 1 option at the wide receiver position.  ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggests Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a ...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy