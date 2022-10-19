Tatum and Brown shine as Celtics beat the Sixers 126-117 on opening night

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics opened the 2022-2023 regular season at home with a rousing 126-117 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. The game began with a beautiful tribute to the late Bill Russell, and ended with an emphatic Celtics victory.

With plenty of new faces in the rotation and a new coach on the sidelines, assessing these Celtics will take a little bit of time. That said, Boston is the defending eastern conference champions, with a combined 70 points from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celts firmly put the Sixers to bed for the night.

Boston’s offense looked fast, and Tatum in particular was positively electric. Here’s three quick takeaways from Boston’s opening night tilt against Philly.

The game featured a moving pregame tribute to Bill Russell

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Before the game began the Celtics organization and players paid respects to the late Bill Russell. There were all sorts of homages to the eleven-time champion from an illuminated No. 6 in the rafters to the court itself. Even the jerseys Boston wore were inspired by Russell.

Prior to the opening horn, Jaylen Brown addressed the crowd. He spoke about Russell’s unimpeachable legacy as a player and as a human being. Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc performed pregame as well, as did poet Porsha Olayiwola. Her poem “Sestina” was a stunning tribute to Russell’s life and memory.

The team recognized Russell in special little moments, videos, and give-aways throughout the night. A standing ovation for Bill’s wife Jeannine Russell was especially moving.

With Jayson Tatum at the helm, Boston's offense looked fast

(Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)

Once the game got going, Boston didn’t take long to get out running. With Derrick White in the starting lineup and Jayson Tatum playing the power forward position, the Celtics sacrificed size for speed. After logging six assists and five turnovers in the first period, the return on investment was unclear.

As the night progressed, however, glimpses of what this new offensive style may become took shape. Jayson Tatum as a sort of point-forward allowed for some really nice looks. Tatum finished the game with 35 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists. Marcus Smart continued to impress as a playmaker with 14 points and seven assists of his own. Jaylen Brown turned in a cool 35 points as well.

During a key stretch in the third, Boston went with an extra small lineup of Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, White, Brown, and Tatum. The Celtics won the frame 35-25. The small-ball offense was positively humming.

Boston’s (relatively) pedestrian performance from three neutered what might have been a true offensive explosion — the Celtics shot just 12-35 from deep. In total, though, the Celts notched 24 assists on 46 made baskets and seemed especially in control of the tempo during the second half

Collectively Boston and Philly committed 48 fouls on the night, hampering the pace just a bit. Still, this Boston team has a chance to really get out and spring on offense this season if game one is any proof positive.

Boston's frontcourt rotation will take time to take shape

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla’s decision to start Jayson Tatum at the four spot was a distinct choice given the size and strength of the opposing Sixers. When Al Horford picked up an early flagrant foul, newcomer Noah Vonleh was the first big off the bench, with Blake Griffin enjoying some early burn as well.

Vonleh was perfectly fine. So was Griffin. Both had a few missed rotations or blown rebound opportunities, but they were plenty serviceable given the circumstances. With a combined three points and seven rebounds, Boston’s features front court reserves did what they needed to do on Tuesday. Time will tell what a bit more time does for Vonleh and Griffin, or what Luke Kornet will look like when he is back from his own injury. It does appear as if Robert Williams’ prolonged absence will be felt in some capacity.

With Robert Williams, the Celtics have a big-time lob threat and, as such, a certain offensive geography. Sliding Tatum to the front court for long stretches will likely mean demurring on certain defensive advantages down low. This is especially true on nights when Grant Williams contributes 15 points off the bench.

One game in and it appears there are some very interesting offensive options for Mazzulla and the Celtics. Boston’s next game is this Friday against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Gallery

PHOTOS: Jaylen Brown's 7uice store grand opening

List

List

List

List