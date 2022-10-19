76ers at Celtics: Boston outlasts Philadelphia to win 126-117

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers could have been playing Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals the way they started their season opener at TD Garden Tuesday night, but the Celtics quickly morphed back into the juggernaut they ended the 2021-22 regular season as to escape with a 126-117 win to start their 2022-23 campaign.

Big games from superstar forward Jayson Tatum (35 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists), star wing Jaylen Brown (35 points), and Marcus Smart (14 points, 7 assists), with the bench providing a big boost as well via Malcolm Brogdon (16 points, 4 assists) and Grant Williams (15 points).

Let’s take a look at some of the best plays captured in images from the Celtics’ first game of their 2022-23 campaign.

