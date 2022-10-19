Read full article on original website
Related
14 Characters Who Were Killed Off Because Of Behind-The-Scenes Drama
A Seinfeld series regular was killed off at the suggestion of several lead actors who complained about her being impossible to work with.
‘Star Wars’ Screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns Can’t Say ‘Anything’ About Her Taika Waititi Movie
“Star Wars” secrecy lives on. While the ever-popular franchise is currently enjoying a robust run of new and returning television series, its movie component is still chugging along after the completion of the sequel trilogy in 2019 with J.J. Abrams’ “The Rise of Skywalker.” But while there are currently a pair of new “Star Wars” films on the calendar, we still know very little about them. One thing we do know: One of them will be directed and co-written by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who takes on the challenge of a standalone “Star Wars” feature film with fellow screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns, which was...
How to Binge House of the Dragon Season 1 for as Little as $9.99
If you’ve been dragon your feet on HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series, the time is nigh to binge all of Season 1’s 10 episodes, on HBO Max. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, as it tells the story of House Targaryen. The HBO series debuted on Aug. 21, with the season finale set for a Sunday, Oct. 23 release — meaning, you can sign up for HBO Max for a monthly rate as low as $9.99, get your binge on, and then move...
Jennifer Aniston Confronted Matthew Perry About His Drinking — Here's What She Said
"We know you're drinking."
Comments / 0