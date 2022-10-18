ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"

Kyrie Irving is an exceptionally gifted basketball player but to say he lacks some self-awareness might be an understatement. Irving seems like a man who always wants to go against the grain and his willingness to be very open about the things he believes in has led to him becoming one of the most polarizing NBA athletes around.
IRVING, NY
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Goes Off After JJ Redick Says The Brooklyn Nets Are Not Title Contenders: "You’re Going To Regret That, Brother. It’s Not A Good Day For You, JJ Redick.”

After all that the Nets have endured over the past year, you cannot deny that they have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. With Kevin Durant , Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and a strong supporting cast around them, the Nets certainly have enough talent to challenge any team in the league.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored four points and grabbed five rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Joe Lacob Reveals Why Draymond Green Wasn't Suspended For Punching Jordan Poole: "He Earned This Ring Ceremony. I Wouldn't Take That Away From Him."

The Golden State Warriors decided not to suspend Draymond Green for his shocking action of punching out teammate Jordan Poole during a Warriors' practice. The punch was surprising enough, but the decision not to suspend Draymond was not received well by everyone, especially considering Green was suspended for arguing with Kevin Durant during a game in 2019.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”

The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Warriors’ Draymond Green & Serena Williams Join Other Athletes In Congratulating LeBron James On 20 Years In NBA

LeBron James opened Year 20 of his stellar NBA career with a near triple-double in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors. After a slow start, James rolled up his sleeves to turn the game into a busy day in the office. The 37-year-old forward went 12-for-26 from the field, ending up with 31 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Steven Adams Grabbed His Teammate's Towel And Gave It To Ja Morant: "Even Ja Was Confused But He Ain’t Wanna Say Nothing Either"

The Memphis Grizzlies got an explosive start to their season after toppling the New York Knicks in an overtime thriller last night. The Knicks fought very hard to keep the Grizzlies at bay and open their season with a statement win, but a 34-point game from Ja Morant meant that the Knicks were leaving Memphis with a loss.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Beg Russell Westbrook To Change His Priorities

Thursday night was pretty brutal for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team lost their second game of the season and now sits at 0-2. On Thursday, it was the Clippers who did them in, delivering a 103-97 at home. There were some good moments for the Lakers during the game...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

76ers and Joel Embiid have bigger problems on their hands than 0-2 start

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers could have a season-long problem on their hands after the revelation of an injury the star big man dealt with during the summer. The 76ers enter the 2022-2023 season as one of the favorites to reach the NBA Finals from the Eastern Conference. With a few months of the regular season, a couple of playoff rounds, and a training camp under their belts, there are high expectations in Philly for the combo of MVP candidate Joel Embiid and 14-time All-Star James Harden.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Called Out Joel Embiid For His Poor Performance In Loss To Celtics: "You Have To Come In With That Mentality, 'I'm The Best Big Man In The League.'"

There are very few players that come close to Joel Embiid in terms of performance over the last couple of seasons. In both years, he gave Nikola Jokic a tough fight for the MVP award but just couldn't stay healthy long enough to clinch it. So naturally, with a rejuvenated James Harden next to him and a squad built around the duo, big things are expected from Embiid this season.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy