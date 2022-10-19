ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christiansburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg encourages online bill pay

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is encouraging its residents to pay real estate and personal property taxes online this year. Christiansburg has a new software that will allow people to pay these bills online with no added fees. The town says this method is preferred and it’s...
Franklin News Post

New Franklin County telcom operator promises improvements

ROCKY MOUNT — Telecommunications company Brightspeed has purchased assets in Franklin County that formerly belonged to Lumen and CenturyLink, but will have to contend with former CenturyLink customers who have been less than pleased with service. In August, Franklin County resident Denise Bryant emailed The Roanoke Times about the...
WSLS

$15M renovation project underway at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is getting some major upgrades, thanks to this 15 million-dollar renovation and expansion project. Construction began in April 2021. The project will add more than 5,000 square feet to the facility and includes updated pre-operation and post-operation bays, expanded and modernized operating rooms, and more.
NRVNews

Bales, Graham Reggie

Graham C. “Reggie” Bales, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home in Lindside, WV. Born August 25, 1933, in Pearisburg, VA, he was the son of the late Charles Morgan and Nannie Susan Morris Bales. Reggie was of the Baptist faith and was...
WDBJ7.com

Giles County applying for broadband funding

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Giles County is working to provide broadband access to the entire county. The county has submitted an application for more than $34 million in Virginia Telecommunications Initiative funds to increase broadband access. Right now, there are more than 5,000 homes that Giles County would like...
theroanoker.com

Ginger’s Jewelry Celebrates 40 Sparkling Years

From graduations and birthdays to engagements and anniversaries, Ginger Mumpower and her talented team of jewelry experts have been there to help Roanoke’s residents celebrate life’s biggest milestones. Left to right: Anna Harris, Stacey Cotter, Ginger Mumpower, Casey Mumpower, Kelly Millington at Ginger's Jewelry. Ginger Mumpower discovered her...
WVNS

Abandoned building demolished in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The City of Bluefield started cleanup on an abandoned structure today. The City of Bluefield, along with The West Virginia Auditors office were on hand to bring down an abandoned house on Hill Avenue. Money was awarded to help bring down structures all over the state from the West Virginia Legislature.  The […]
NRVNews

Duncan, Susan Dunn

Dr. Susan Ellen (Dunn) Duncan, Ph.D., of Hiwassee passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her home. Born in Mansfield, Ohio she was the daughter of Robert Dunn & Jean Mallarnee Dunn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert Duncan, Jr. and her sister-in-law, Jan Duncan Bourke.
WFXR

Proposed sober living house concerns some town residents in Fries

FRIES, Va. (WFXR)– After a recent Town Council meeting, a proposed halfway house is sparking concern among residents of Fries, Virginia. The purpose of the sober living house is to help recovering drug addicts and alcoholics acclimate back into regular everyday living. It is located in one of the most historic buildings in the downtown […]
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem (VA)

In search of the best and fun thing to do in Salem, VA?. Salem is close to the Appalachian Mountain Range in Virginia, brimming with natural and artificial attractions. It is also the seat of Roanoke County. Salem is usually mistaken for a different city with the same name that...
wakg.com

Danville and Martinsville Participating in Initiative to Reduce Violent Crime

Virginia is investing $5 million to battle violent crime across the state. The Attorney General’s office is implementing an initiative titled Operation Ceasefire will distribute the money across three different areas. The three different areas that Operation Ceasefire will focus on are:. Hiring up to six violent crime prosecutors.
NRVNews

Pierson, Adelene Wood

Adelene Ball Pierson, was born September 22, 1924 at Pera Virginia in Amherst County and died Monday October 17, 2022 at the Kroontje Health Care Center in Blacksburg VA at the age of 98. She was the daughter of John Letcher Wood and Bertha Tomlin Wood. Adelene was a devoted...
thecarrollnews.com

AG, former Governor visit Hillsville

Among those attending the Carroll County Republican Party Fall Dinner and Fundraiser on Friday in Hillsville were, from left: Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson, Congressman Morgan Griffith, Attorney General Jason Miyares, Senator Bill Stanley, Senator David Suetterlein, and former Virginia Governor George Allen. Photos by Donald Trausneck. Morgan...
Virginia Mercury

Potential class-action suit seeks overtime pay for Virginia General Assembly aides

A former aide to Virginia Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, has filed a civil lawsuit against her onetime boss, claiming March asked her to do private work in a taxpayer-funded job and raising the prospect of class-action litigation on overtime pay for hundreds of legislative staffers. Tambra Lynn Blankenship, a Giles County resident who briefly worked […] The post Potential class-action suit seeks overtime pay for Virginia General Assembly aides appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NRVNews

Reynolds, Scott Neal Madison

Scott Neal Madison Reynolds, age 51 of Salem, Virginia passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home. Born April 8, 1971 in Radford, he was the son of Beverly Sutphin Reynolds and the late James Madison “Mat” Reynolds. Scott is survived by his. Wife – Sherry Elizabeth...
NRVNews

Lyons, Jody Ray

Jody Ray Lyons, age 52 of Pulaski passed away Friday, October 14,2022 at his home. Born December 2, 1970 in Radford, he was the son of the Donald Ray Lyons and Bobbie Havens Lyons. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Randy Lyons and two sisters. He is...
