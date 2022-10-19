Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers BandCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government fundingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
AgrAbility and Roanoke Foodshed Network present Feeling Good in the GardenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg encourages online bill pay
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is encouraging its residents to pay real estate and personal property taxes online this year. Christiansburg has a new software that will allow people to pay these bills online with no added fees. The town says this method is preferred and it’s...
Franklin News Post
New Franklin County telcom operator promises improvements
ROCKY MOUNT — Telecommunications company Brightspeed has purchased assets in Franklin County that formerly belonged to Lumen and CenturyLink, but will have to contend with former CenturyLink customers who have been less than pleased with service. In August, Franklin County resident Denise Bryant emailed The Roanoke Times about the...
WSLS
$15M renovation project underway at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is getting some major upgrades, thanks to this 15 million-dollar renovation and expansion project. Construction began in April 2021. The project will add more than 5,000 square feet to the facility and includes updated pre-operation and post-operation bays, expanded and modernized operating rooms, and more.
NRVNews
Bales, Graham Reggie
Graham C. “Reggie” Bales, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home in Lindside, WV. Born August 25, 1933, in Pearisburg, VA, he was the son of the late Charles Morgan and Nannie Susan Morris Bales. Reggie was of the Baptist faith and was...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg anticipating spring 2023 opening for Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Next spring, Christiansburg’s newest park will be filled with people of all ages. “It’s been a long time coming,” Christiansburg’s Director of Parks and Recreation Brad Epperley said. “We purchased the property 2014-2015 and it’s 2022 now and we’re seeing it come to fruition, so it has been a wonderful thing.”
WDBJ7.com
Giles County applying for broadband funding
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Giles County is working to provide broadband access to the entire county. The county has submitted an application for more than $34 million in Virginia Telecommunications Initiative funds to increase broadband access. Right now, there are more than 5,000 homes that Giles County would like...
theroanoker.com
Ginger’s Jewelry Celebrates 40 Sparkling Years
From graduations and birthdays to engagements and anniversaries, Ginger Mumpower and her talented team of jewelry experts have been there to help Roanoke’s residents celebrate life’s biggest milestones. Left to right: Anna Harris, Stacey Cotter, Ginger Mumpower, Casey Mumpower, Kelly Millington at Ginger's Jewelry. Ginger Mumpower discovered her...
Abandoned building demolished in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The City of Bluefield started cleanup on an abandoned structure today. The City of Bluefield, along with The West Virginia Auditors office were on hand to bring down an abandoned house on Hill Avenue. Money was awarded to help bring down structures all over the state from the West Virginia Legislature. The […]
NRVNews
Duncan, Susan Dunn
Dr. Susan Ellen (Dunn) Duncan, Ph.D., of Hiwassee passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her home. Born in Mansfield, Ohio she was the daughter of Robert Dunn & Jean Mallarnee Dunn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert Duncan, Jr. and her sister-in-law, Jan Duncan Bourke.
Proposed sober living house concerns some town residents in Fries
FRIES, Va. (WFXR)– After a recent Town Council meeting, a proposed halfway house is sparking concern among residents of Fries, Virginia. The purpose of the sober living house is to help recovering drug addicts and alcoholics acclimate back into regular everyday living. It is located in one of the most historic buildings in the downtown […]
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem (VA)
In search of the best and fun thing to do in Salem, VA?. Salem is close to the Appalachian Mountain Range in Virginia, brimming with natural and artificial attractions. It is also the seat of Roanoke County. Salem is usually mistaken for a different city with the same name that...
wakg.com
Danville and Martinsville Participating in Initiative to Reduce Violent Crime
Virginia is investing $5 million to battle violent crime across the state. The Attorney General’s office is implementing an initiative titled Operation Ceasefire will distribute the money across three different areas. The three different areas that Operation Ceasefire will focus on are:. Hiring up to six violent crime prosecutors.
NRVNews
Pierson, Adelene Wood
Adelene Ball Pierson, was born September 22, 1924 at Pera Virginia in Amherst County and died Monday October 17, 2022 at the Kroontje Health Care Center in Blacksburg VA at the age of 98. She was the daughter of John Letcher Wood and Bertha Tomlin Wood. Adelene was a devoted...
thecarrollnews.com
AG, former Governor visit Hillsville
Among those attending the Carroll County Republican Party Fall Dinner and Fundraiser on Friday in Hillsville were, from left: Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson, Congressman Morgan Griffith, Attorney General Jason Miyares, Senator Bill Stanley, Senator David Suetterlein, and former Virginia Governor George Allen. Photos by Donald Trausneck. Morgan...
WDBJ7.com
George’s Flowers passes out 5,000 bouquets of flowers across Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - George’s Flowers passed out 5,000 bouquets of flowers to brighten the day Wednesday across the Roanoke Valley. “They can turn a really, really bad day into a great day,” founder George Clements said. People walking through Roanoke’s City Market got two bouquets of flowers...
WSLS
Students help with Habitat of Humanity build in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley and high school students from Giles Technical Center have teamed up to tackle housing in the area. They’ve already built six homes, but they’re not done yet– they’re now working on two more.
Potential class-action suit seeks overtime pay for Virginia General Assembly aides
A former aide to Virginia Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, has filed a civil lawsuit against her onetime boss, claiming March asked her to do private work in a taxpayer-funded job and raising the prospect of class-action litigation on overtime pay for hundreds of legislative staffers. Tambra Lynn Blankenship, a Giles County resident who briefly worked […] The post Potential class-action suit seeks overtime pay for Virginia General Assembly aides appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NRVNews
Reynolds, Scott Neal Madison
Scott Neal Madison Reynolds, age 51 of Salem, Virginia passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home. Born April 8, 1971 in Radford, he was the son of Beverly Sutphin Reynolds and the late James Madison “Mat” Reynolds. Scott is survived by his. Wife – Sherry Elizabeth...
NRVNews
Lyons, Jody Ray
Jody Ray Lyons, age 52 of Pulaski passed away Friday, October 14,2022 at his home. Born December 2, 1970 in Radford, he was the son of the Donald Ray Lyons and Bobbie Havens Lyons. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Randy Lyons and two sisters. He is...
WSLS
Roanoke families learn about dangers of marijuana use for kids, teens
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s been more than a year since laws legalizing recreational marijuana took effect in Virginia, and some people have concerns about kids and teenagers having access to THC products. In Virginia, it’s legal for adults 21 and older to have up to one ounce...
