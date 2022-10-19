CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Next spring, Christiansburg’s newest park will be filled with people of all ages. “It’s been a long time coming,” Christiansburg’s Director of Parks and Recreation Brad Epperley said. “We purchased the property 2014-2015 and it’s 2022 now and we’re seeing it come to fruition, so it has been a wonderful thing.”

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO