WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg anticipating spring 2023 opening for Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Next spring, Christiansburg’s newest park will be filled with people of all ages. “It’s been a long time coming,” Christiansburg’s Director of Parks and Recreation Brad Epperley said. “We purchased the property 2014-2015 and it’s 2022 now and we’re seeing it come to fruition, so it has been a wonderful thing.”
WSLS
$15M renovation project underway at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is getting some major upgrades, thanks to this 15 million-dollar renovation and expansion project. Construction began in April 2021. The project will add more than 5,000 square feet to the facility and includes updated pre-operation and post-operation bays, expanded and modernized operating rooms, and more.
theroanoker.com
Ginger’s Jewelry Celebrates 40 Sparkling Years
From graduations and birthdays to engagements and anniversaries, Ginger Mumpower and her talented team of jewelry experts have been there to help Roanoke’s residents celebrate life’s biggest milestones. Left to right: Anna Harris, Stacey Cotter, Ginger Mumpower, Casey Mumpower, Kelly Millington at Ginger's Jewelry. Ginger Mumpower discovered her...
beckersspine.com
6 things to know about Carilion Clinic orthopedics
Carilion Clinic is a Roanoke, Va.-based health clinic that serves nearly 1 million patients in the area across its departments, which include The Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences. Six things to know about Carilion Clinic's Department of Orthopaedics:. 1. The orthopedic institute is Carilion's first institute, combining two complementary disciplines.
NRVNews
Duncan, Susan Dunn
Dr. Susan Ellen (Dunn) Duncan, Ph.D., of Hiwassee passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her home. Born in Mansfield, Ohio she was the daughter of Robert Dunn & Jean Mallarnee Dunn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert Duncan, Jr. and her sister-in-law, Jan Duncan Bourke.
NRVNews
Boyd, Kathleen Anita
Kathleen Anita Boyd, age 76 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born January 7, 1946 in Martinsville, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Robert Elmer Boyd & Okie Blanche Boyd. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Troy Lee “PawPaw” Boyd, son, Dale Windle, brothers, Donnie, Pete, Calvin and Roy Edgar Boyd.
WSLS
Chris’s Coffee & Custard in Roanoke receives 2022 Small Business Inspiration Award
ROANOKE, Va. – One Roanoke café, known for serving up sweet treats and smiles, is getting recognition from the community. On Thursday, the Roanoke Regional Chamber announced Chris’s Coffee & Custard as the recipient of their 2022 Small Business Inspiration Award. They were chosen as the recipient...
WSLS
Covington prepares for annual Fall In Our Town festival
COVINGTON, Va. – The City of Covington is celebrating the fall season this weekend with its annual Fall In Our Town festival. The festival offers a little something for everyone from trunk-or-treat, live music, and a chili cook-off to the annual hit, Pumpkins in the Park. Pumpkins in the...
NRVNews
Reynolds, Scott Neal Madison
Scott Neal Madison Reynolds, age 51 of Salem, Virginia passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home. Born April 8, 1971 in Radford, he was the son of Beverly Sutphin Reynolds and the late James Madison “Mat” Reynolds. Scott is survived by his. Wife – Sherry Elizabeth...
NRVNews
Bales, Graham Reggie
Graham C. “Reggie” Bales, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home in Lindside, WV. Born August 25, 1933, in Pearisburg, VA, he was the son of the late Charles Morgan and Nannie Susan Morris Bales. Reggie was of the Baptist faith and was...
NRVNews
Cook, Dorothy Whitt
Dorothy Marie Whitt Cook, 97, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at her home in Radford. She was preceded in death by her parents, Randolph and Effie Josephine Whitt; husband, Frederick Andrew Cook, Jr.; brother, Bill Whitt; brother-in-law, Bill Cook; nephews, Jim Cook and David Cook; and great granddaughter, Selah Veta Walker.
NRVNews
10/22: Craft & Draft Festival
Craft & Draft is a handcrafted marketplace with a festival flair – celebrating EIGHT years in Radford, Virginia and organized by local non-profit MountainTrotter Arts and a dedicated group of volunteers! This festival started with a handful of dedicated and eager volunteers who wanted to see a street-style festival in our small city. Craft & Draft features modern & indie handcrafted vendors from all over our region.
NRVNews
Anders, Sr., Jimmie F.
Jimmie F. Anders Sr. 78, of Willis, passed away on Wednesday October 19, 2022. Jimmie was preceded in death by his wife, Charidy Anders; parents, Fred, and Easter Anders; son-in-law, Richard Mager, two brothers, and one sister. Jimmie was a man with a big heart and a deep love for...
NRVNews
Kirk, Hazel Smith
Hazel Jean Smith Kirk, 85 of Pembroke, VA departed this life to enter into the gates of Heaven with her Heavenly Father on October 20, 2022 in the care of Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital. Born in Giles County, VA on July 31, 1937 she was a daughter of the late Jim and Mary Spangler Smith.
NRVNews
10/22: Community Fall Festival
Join us for our annual Fall Festival! Chili cook off, bounce house, pony rides and more! Come taste and vote on the best chili from our TCC members. Who will win this year??
thecarrollnews.com
AG, former Governor visit Hillsville
Among those attending the Carroll County Republican Party Fall Dinner and Fundraiser on Friday in Hillsville were, from left: Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson, Congressman Morgan Griffith, Attorney General Jason Miyares, Senator Bill Stanley, Senator David Suetterlein, and former Virginia Governor George Allen. Photos by Donald Trausneck. Morgan...
NRVNews
Bobbitt, Carol Shook
Carol Lynn Bobbitt, 75, of Dublin, Va. passed from this life on October 17, 2022, in Galax, Va. Lynn was born in Jenkins, Ky. on May 19, 1947, and lived many years of her life in the Bluefield Va. area. She was a devoted mother and loved her family with...
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery County leaders speak with elected officials about upcoming legislative priorities
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - September 12, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved its upcoming 2023 legislative priorities in a 4-3 vote. Tuesday night, board members were joined by elected officials and their representatives to share what they’d like to see. ”It’s very important at the state level,...
WDBJ7.com
Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
NRVNews
Graham, Judy Crouse
Margaret “Judy” Crouse Graham, 78, of Radford, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldridge and Margaret Crouse; and her brother, Douglas Crouse. Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Windell L. Graham; daughters, Amanda H. Graham and Judith...
