NRVNews
10/22: Craft & Draft Festival
Craft & Draft is a handcrafted marketplace with a festival flair – celebrating EIGHT years in Radford, Virginia and organized by local non-profit MountainTrotter Arts and a dedicated group of volunteers! This festival started with a handful of dedicated and eager volunteers who wanted to see a street-style festival in our small city. Craft & Draft features modern & indie handcrafted vendors from all over our region.
NRVNews
10/22: Community Fall Festival
Join us for our annual Fall Festival! Chili cook off, bounce house, pony rides and more! Come taste and vote on the best chili from our TCC members. Who will win this year??
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg anticipating spring 2023 opening for Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Next spring, Christiansburg’s newest park will be filled with people of all ages. “It’s been a long time coming,” Christiansburg’s Director of Parks and Recreation Brad Epperley said. “We purchased the property 2014-2015 and it’s 2022 now and we’re seeing it come to fruition, so it has been a wonderful thing.”
WSET
Festival of Lights returns for 3rd year at Hermitage Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Hermitage Roanoke is inviting folks to warm up the car, gather the family, and explore thousands of twinkling lights and holiday magic at their third annual drive-thru Festival of Lights. From December 3 until the end of the year, the grounds at Hermitage Roanoke will...
WSLS
Counting down the days until WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Want to go trick or treating with the 10 News Team? WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms is back for another year of family fun. This year, Brittny, Rachel, Jeff, “Appy,” Jenna, Japhanie, Brittany, and Chris will be at the event, and more of us may join if we’re able to!
theroanoker.com
Ginger’s Jewelry Celebrates 40 Sparkling Years
From graduations and birthdays to engagements and anniversaries, Ginger Mumpower and her talented team of jewelry experts have been there to help Roanoke’s residents celebrate life’s biggest milestones. Left to right: Anna Harris, Stacey Cotter, Ginger Mumpower, Casey Mumpower, Kelly Millington at Ginger's Jewelry. Ginger Mumpower discovered her...
NRVNews
10/23: A Smithfield Hallowe’en
Celebrate the arrival of Fall through the sights, sounds and tastes of the season at A Smithfield Hallowe’en! SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2022 from 12 PM – 4 PM at 1000 Smithfield Plantation Rd, Blacksburg, VA 24060-5441. Enjoy live music at the pavilion featuring Happy Hollow String Band, Bruce...
thetrek.co
Daleville and Tinker Cliffs
We were excited for town so we got up and out in darkness…which at this point is easy to do as sunrise isn’t until 7:22AM. We hiked less than a mile into Daleville under headlight and settled in at a coffee shop. We enjoyed some excellent coffee, caught up on our blog and planned our next week of hiking. Eric walked down to the post office to collect some additional items we purchased online (thicker socks, warmer gloves). We also ran over to the Supercuts in the shopping plaza and sheered off some unnecessary inches of hair.
WDBJ7.com
Total Action for Progress honors organization’s founder and kicks off donation campaign
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Total Action for Progress (TAP) kicked off this year’s donation campaign and honored two award recipients Tuesday morning. Dozens of Roanoke Valley community members gathered to remember the legacy of TAP’s founder, Cabell Brand. The current president and CEO explained how the award is one way to honor the work Brand did for the Roanoke community.
WSLS
$15M renovation project underway at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is getting some major upgrades, thanks to this 15 million-dollar renovation and expansion project. Construction began in April 2021. The project will add more than 5,000 square feet to the facility and includes updated pre-operation and post-operation bays, expanded and modernized operating rooms, and more.
WSLS
Angels of Assisi to host mobile pet health clinic in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is hosting a mobile pet health clinic Saturday in Roanoke. The clinic will be held at Fallon Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary, and all are welcome. The mobile clinic will include a variety of pet care, from...
NRVNews
Pierson, Adelene Wood
Adelene Ball Pierson, was born September 22, 1924 at Pera Virginia in Amherst County and died Monday October 17, 2022 at the Kroontje Health Care Center in Blacksburg VA at the age of 98. She was the daughter of John Letcher Wood and Bertha Tomlin Wood. Adelene was a devoted...
NRVNews
Anders, Sr., Jimmie F.
Jimmie F. Anders Sr. 78, of Willis, passed away on Wednesday October 19, 2022. Jimmie was preceded in death by his wife, Charidy Anders; parents, Fred, and Easter Anders; son-in-law, Richard Mager, two brothers, and one sister. Jimmie was a man with a big heart and a deep love for...
NRVNews
Lyons, Jody Ray
Jody Ray Lyons, age 52 of Pulaski passed away Friday, October 14,2022 at his home. Born December 2, 1970 in Radford, he was the son of the Donald Ray Lyons and Bobbie Havens Lyons. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Randy Lyons and two sisters. He is...
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway. Roanoke County is conducting a feasibility study to determine potential routes for the Roanoke River Greenway between Green Hill Park and Montgomery County....
NRVNews
Graham, Helen Smith
Helen Landrum Smith Graham, age 91 of Dublin, died Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Pulaski County on February 7, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Mattielee Philippi Smith and the late George Raymond Smith. Helen was a long-time member of the Dublin...
beckersspine.com
6 things to know about Carilion Clinic orthopedics
Carilion Clinic is a Roanoke, Va.-based health clinic that serves nearly 1 million patients in the area across its departments, which include The Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences. Six things to know about Carilion Clinic's Department of Orthopaedics:. 1. The orthopedic institute is Carilion's first institute, combining two complementary disciplines.
whee.net
Sovah hires new doctor
Sovah Physician Practices announced that Kwamba Nkembe, MD will be providing primary care for patients at Sovah Internal Medicine – Martinsville. Dr. Nkembe is no stranger to the Martinsville community, and we are excited to welcome him back. “We are excited to have Dr. Nkembe alongside our team of...
NRVNews
Duncan, Susan Dunn
Dr. Susan Ellen (Dunn) Duncan, Ph.D., of Hiwassee passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her home. Born in Mansfield, Ohio she was the daughter of Robert Dunn & Jean Mallarnee Dunn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert Duncan, Jr. and her sister-in-law, Jan Duncan Bourke.
NRVNews
Boyd, Kathleen Anita
Kathleen Anita Boyd, age 76 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born January 7, 1946 in Martinsville, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Robert Elmer Boyd & Okie Blanche Boyd. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Troy Lee “PawPaw” Boyd, son, Dale Windle, brothers, Donnie, Pete, Calvin and Roy Edgar Boyd.
