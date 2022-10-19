ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors receive championship rings on NBA opening night: Follow live updates vs. Los Angeles Lakers

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The 2022-23 NBA season begins Tuesday night with a pair of games featuring last season's NBA Finals participants. The defending champion Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday (TNT). The Warriors will receive their championship rings ahead of the game. Draymond Green is expected to start after a preseason altercation in which he punched teammate Jordan Poole during a practice. Green stepped away from the team and was fined, but not suspended. Poole received a $140 million contract extension this offseason. Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports from both opening games.

Live updates from Lakers at Warriors

2022-23 NBA season preview from Yahoo Sports

Everything you need to know about the 2022-23 NBA season, including Yahoo Sports' predictions for MVP, Rookie of the Year, NBA Finals matchup and who will raise the Larry O'Brien Trophy next June.

Ben Rohrbach's Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe

Dan Devine's most interesting NBA teams

