sequoyahcountytimes.com
‘Driving Out’ Domestic Violence
Law enforcement, CCR/SART members, District 27 join forces to honor victims of domestic violence. Sequoyah County Coordinated Community Response/Sexual Assault Response Team members, along with the Sheriff’s Office, local police departments, and District 27 investigators, prosecutors and staff came together last Thursday to raise awareness about domestic abuse. A “Drive Out Domestic Violence” event was held on Oct. 13 where around 15 vehicles in the procession were led by law enforcement. …
sequoyahcountytimes.com
TAKING BACK OF DRUGS
No-longer-used or outdated prescription drugs collected Friday to promote ‘safer community’. THE DRUGS No-longer-used or outdated prescription drugs collected Friday to promote ‘safer community’ Area residents with no-longer-used or outdated prescription drugs can safely dispose of them Friday. A medication take-back day will be conducted 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Clif’s Pharmacy, 505 E. Redwood Avenue, Sallisaw. The event is sponsored by Sallisaw NOW Coalition, Sallisaw Police Department…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Halloween pet costume contest is Oct. 27
Sequoyah Animal Advocates will be sponsoring a Halloween pet costume contest at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, on the lawn of the Stanley Tubbs Memorial Library in Sallisaw.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Commissioners OK $4.4 million county budget
When Sequoyah County’s budget for fiscal year 2022-23 was approved Monday by commissioners, there was both good news and bad. The good news is that the commissioners have about $1.2 million in carryover monies from last year’s budget. The bad news is there’s more money needed this fiscal year to meet estimatmated needs of county departments than the budget amount the commissioners approved. …
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Gore Board of Education filing begins Dec. 5
The Board of Education of Gore Public School District announces that statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate for the No. 3 seat on the Gore Board of Education may file to run as a candidate for this seat at the Sequoyah County Election Board between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 through Wednesday, Dec. 7.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
City votes ‘no’ on BRD’s bankruptcy plan
— Sequoyah County Times, Oct. 23, 1997 From the files of Your Sequoyah County Times 25 Years Ago (From the Oct. 23, 1997, issue of the Sequoyah County Times) –“No,” was the vote by the Sallisaw Municipal Authority Friday night, on the proposed bankruptcy reorganization plan submitted by Blue Ribbon Downs. But, city and track officials are meeting this week to work out solutions to those…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Sallisaw class of 1970 ‘50+2’ reunion held
The 1970 class of Sallisaw High School celebrated their “50+2” class reunion on Oct. 1, 2022. Classmates returned to the old Sallisaw High School Park, rotunda and the OSHSA Black Diamond Event Center for an afternoon meet and greet session. They stepped back in time thanks to the OSHSA for their displays and facilities. Later that evening the classmates attended a buffet dinner in the journey…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Gore Elementary holds Ag Day Oct. 12
The sixth annual Ag Day was on Oct. 12 at Gore Elementary. The mission for Ag Day is to teach students the importance of agriculture. This is done by having students rotate through different stations that teach about agriculture. This year the students had three stations that had a Gore FFA member teach about their animal. The members included Cherokee Wilsonsheep, Lizzie Stretch-steer, Brad…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Cherokee Nation opens enrollment for second Cherokee language immersion school in Adair County
The Cherokee Nation is now accepting enrollment applications for its early childhood program at the tribe’s second Cherokee language immersion school location in Greasy. Classes are expected to begin in the coming weeks. Enrollment packets are available for parents to pick up in person at the Greasy Immersion School from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 92009 S. 4676 Road in Bunch. …
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Sallisaw travels to play defending district champ
Sallisaw head coach Mark Hutson takes his charges on the road today to take on the Poteau Pirates in District 4A-4 play at 7 p.m. The talented Pirates (3-1 district) are coming off a 28-14 loss to Broken Bow on the road last week, and the winless Black Diamonds are looking to rebound from a 49-0 setback to Hilldale. “Poteau is certainly a good team. They had a tough loss this week at Broken Bow,”…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Seven Vian, Central players earn Big 8 recognition
Seven players from Vian and Central’s high school softball (fastpitch) teams recently received Big 8 Conference recognition from the conference’s coaches. Vian’s Maci Smith (infield) and Maisie Wells (catcher) and Central’s Azlin Green (outfield) and Ayrland Jiles (pitcher) were selected 1st team All-Conference. Chosen 2nd team All-Conference were Vian’s Kala Gibbins (pitcher) and Lakaila Drew …
