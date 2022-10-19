Read full article on original website
Michelle Smith-Arnold
3d ago
They wouldn't be seeking out abandoned homes etc if Wichita would build more places for the homeless to shelter at, that are IN town and not the outskirts where they can't easily get to. There are TOO many fancy apartments being built. We NEED homeless shelters!!
fourstateshomepage.com
Roughly 70 dogs rescued, 2 dead from puppy mill in Conway Springs
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over 70 dogs have been rescued from a property in Sumner County by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Beauties and Beasts Rescue, and other law enforcement agencies. A news release from Beauties and Beasts says the property was a breeding operation of Samuel Roman, who...
Sedgwick County Fire units ensuring fire near Lake Afton stays put out
The large grass fire is northeast of the lake near a housing unit in the 17500 block of W MacArthur Rd.
KAKE TV
Affordable housing shortage in Wichita leaves hundreds of low-income residents nowhere to go
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "I just want a place where I pay rent that my children lay their heads, and I lay my head, to be suitable for us. We're not animals," said Heather Jay. Jay is in the process of applying for a Housing Choice Voucher, also known as Section 8. But she already lives in public housing and says it's a nightmare.
KWCH.com
Cowley County fire department faces challenge in trying to replace old equipment
UDALL, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders need all the equipment they can get to protect during emergencies. A Cowley County fire department is working to get the necessary funds needed to upgrade some aging gear. But because of their size and call volume, it’s a challenge to acquire funding.
KAKE TV
Burn ban issued for Sedgwick County amid extreme drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County Fire District 1 has implemented a burn ban for the entire county effective immediately. The county said in a news release that no outdoor burning is allowed. This includes open burning, chimeneas, fire pits and other outdoor fireplaces. It does not include barbecue grills.
Wichita searching for landlords to accept housing voucher program tenants
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Housing Choice Voucher program helps thousands of low-income families pay rent. Despite help from the city, hundreds still cannot find a place to live. Wichitan Priscilla Wakefield spent every day for months trying to find somewhere to accept the voucher. “I tried everywhere,” Wakefield said. “The reasoning I was told […]
KAKE TV
Missing Wichita adult found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Update: Denny E Bailey has been found safe. Denny E Bailey is missing and WPD needs your help finding him. They say that he was last seen in the 1500 block of east Murdock St. on Friday around 6:30 p.m. He is described as:. White. 5'4"...
KAKE TV
Wichita looks to increase capacity at home day cares
In response to a desperate need for child care availability in the Wichita area, city and Sedgwick County officials will soon consider a change to its joint zoning code that could increase the capacity of home daycares from 10 to 12 children and more closely align with state regulations. If...
KAKE TV
City interested in revitalizing downtown Wichita library
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The City of Wichita is wanting to breathe new life into the old downtown library and its asking for your help. The city has put out a request for information to see what different ideas are out there to reuse the over 50-year-old building at Main and Waterman. It was the long-time site of the county’s COVID vaccine clinic and that helped spark interest in bringing the building back to life once more.
KAKE TV
Ascension Via Christi seeing increase in Suctioning Clinic patients amid RSV outbreak
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As many hospitals across the United States are seeing an increase in child patients with respiratory illnesses, doctors in Wichita said they are also seeing an uptick, particularly when it comes to RSV. Respiratory syncytial virus infection, or RSV, can cause a runny nose, coughing, sneezing...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County sheriff: Fentanyl ‘not likely’ to appear in Halloween candy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An announcement from the Wichita Police Department sheds light on the prevalence of potentially-deadly fentanyl in the community. Thursday, the WPD reported seizing up to a million pills. With this report come questions about how much more could be out there and a concern from some...
mycouriertribune.com
2 area butchers head to Wichita for meat-cutting challenge
Samuel Damien and Eduardo Carmona from the Liberty Texas Roadhouse will compete on the ice at the Wichita Ice Center in the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge Thursday, Oct. 27, in Kansas. Damien and Carmona will be among 26 professional meat-cutters, from across the region to compete.
KAKE TV
Fundraisers announced in support of fallen Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Honore Adversis Foundation have announced two new ways that you can honor Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Sidnee Carter, who died in a crash in the line of duty. They will be offering metal “End of Watch” memorial wristbands. The metal wristbands are engraved with Deputy...
Northbound I-135 closed Saturday in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are traveling north on Interstate 135 Saturday in north Wichita, be prepared for a detour. The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the northbound lanes just before the North Junction construction site. The lanes will be closed for approximately 11 hours, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Drivers on […]
Cause of fatal Andover house fire determined accidental
The cause of a fatal Andover house fire that happened earlier this month was determined accidental by the Andover Fire Rescue.
KAKE TV
Wichita City Council approves catalytic converter ordinance WPD hopes will help slow thefts
It’s becoming a bigger issue in Wichita, catalytic converter thefts. Data provided by the Wichita Police Department shows just 187 reporter thefts in 2019 but 1,360 in 2021. “I know that the muffler shops and auto repair facilities are being contacted daily to have cars repaired and this has become a quality-of-life issue for everyone. This can influence anyone" WPD Sgt. Brian Safris told KAKE news Tuesday.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Extreme weekend fire threat, storm system approaching
Winds are on the uptick and will strengthen over the weekend as a low pressure system moving into the Northern High Plains deepens. The attendant cold front will eventually track through late in the weekend and early next week, giving us a shot for storms and rain. Before that happens,...
One dead in drowning in south Wichita
Sedgwick County Dispatch says one person has died in a drowning in south Wichita on Friday afternoon.
WPD seizes guns, roughly 1 million fentanyl pills in multi-day investigation
Officers with the Wichita Police Department (WPD), through an ongoing investigation, have recorded what they believe to be the largest seizure of fentanyl nationwide.
Comments / 6