Wichita, KS

Michelle Smith-Arnold
3d ago

They wouldn't be seeking out abandoned homes etc if Wichita would build more places for the homeless to shelter at, that are IN town and not the outskirts where they can't easily get to. There are TOO many fancy apartments being built. We NEED homeless shelters!!

fourstateshomepage.com

Roughly 70 dogs rescued, 2 dead from puppy mill in Conway Springs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over 70 dogs have been rescued from a property in Sumner County by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Beauties and Beasts Rescue, and other law enforcement agencies. A news release from Beauties and Beasts says the property was a breeding operation of Samuel Roman, who...
CONWAY SPRINGS, KS
KAKE TV

Burn ban issued for Sedgwick County amid extreme drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County Fire District 1 has implemented a burn ban for the entire county effective immediately. The county said in a news release that no outdoor burning is allowed. This includes open burning, chimeneas, fire pits and other outdoor fireplaces. It does not include barbecue grills.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita searching for landlords to accept housing voucher program tenants

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Housing Choice Voucher program helps thousands of low-income families pay rent. Despite help from the city, hundreds still cannot find a place to live. Wichitan Priscilla Wakefield spent every day for months trying to find somewhere to accept the voucher. “I tried everywhere,” Wakefield said. “The reasoning I was told […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Missing Wichita adult found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Update: Denny E Bailey has been found safe. Denny E Bailey is missing and WPD needs your help finding him. They say that he was last seen in the 1500 block of east Murdock St. on Friday around 6:30 p.m. He is described as:. White. 5'4"...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita looks to increase capacity at home day cares

In response to a desperate need for child care availability in the Wichita area, city and Sedgwick County officials will soon consider a change to its joint zoning code that could increase the capacity of home daycares from 10 to 12 children and more closely align with state regulations. If...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

City interested in revitalizing downtown Wichita library

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The City of Wichita is wanting to breathe new life into the old downtown library and its asking for your help. The city has put out a request for information to see what different ideas are out there to reuse the over 50-year-old building at Main and Waterman. It was the long-time site of the county’s COVID vaccine clinic and that helped spark interest in bringing the building back to life once more.
WICHITA, KS
mycouriertribune.com

2 area butchers head to Wichita for meat-cutting challenge

Samuel Damien and Eduardo Carmona from the Liberty Texas Roadhouse will compete on the ice at the Wichita Ice Center in the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge Thursday, Oct. 27, in Kansas. Damien and Carmona will be among 26 professional meat-cutters, from across the region to compete.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Northbound I-135 closed Saturday in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are traveling north on Interstate 135 Saturday in north Wichita, be prepared for a detour. The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the northbound lanes just before the North Junction construction site. The lanes will be closed for approximately 11 hours, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Drivers on […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita City Council approves catalytic converter ordinance WPD hopes will help slow thefts

It’s becoming a bigger issue in Wichita, catalytic converter thefts. Data provided by the Wichita Police Department shows just 187 reporter thefts in 2019 but 1,360 in 2021. “I know that the muffler shops and auto repair facilities are being contacted daily to have cars repaired and this has become a quality-of-life issue for everyone. This can influence anyone" WPD Sgt. Brian Safris told KAKE news Tuesday.
WICHITA, KS

