Philadelphia, PA

Post Register

Hall scores in regulation, shootout, lifts Bruins past Ducks

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lift the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Hall also scored in regulation for Boston (4-1), and Linus Ullmark made 30 saves and stopped all four shots in the shootout.
BOSTON, MA
Post Register

Robertson scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Stars, 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Nick Robertson scored his second goal of the night in his season debut at 3:46 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. After breaking up a play at the other end of the rink, the...
DALLAS, TX
Post Register

Jazz rally to beat Wolves 132-126 in OT reunion with Gobert

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 29 points on 7-for-12 shooting from 3-point range to lead Utah's rally, and the Jazz outlasted former teammate Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-126 in overtime Friday night. Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 13 rebounds and got a leaner in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Post Register

Valanciunas has big night, helps Pelicans beat Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night. Brandon Ingram was solid all around with 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Post Register

49ers acquire RB Christian McCaffrey from Panthers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a haul of draft picks. The Panthers on Thursday night announced the deal that sends McCaffrey back to the Bay Area where he starred in college at Stanford. They said it will be finalized when McCaffrey passes a physical.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Post Register

Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104

MIAMI (AP) — Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics keep on enjoying their trips to Miami. Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and the Celtics beat the Miami Heat 111-104 on Friday night in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals.
BOSTON, MA
Post Register

Young, Collins power Hawks past Magic 108-98

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young overcame a scoreless first half to finish with 25 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 108-98 on Friday night. Dejounte Murray added 20 points and nine assists for Atlanta, which...
ATLANTA, GA

