Read full article on original website
Related
fox42kptm.com
Legalized sports wagering takes important step forward in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Sports wagering is one step closer to becoming fully ratified in the state of Nebraska. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission unanimously recommended approving its new rules at a public hearing Friday, which include sports gambling for functioning casinos. Currently, the only place considered eligible is...
fox42kptm.com
Latest unemployment report shows percentages are holding steady in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - New data from the Nebraska Department of Labor show the state's unemployment figures are holding steady right now. Nebraska's unemployment rate is currently fourth lowest in the country. In September, data indicated it was at 2.2 percent. That's up compared to August, but only be one-tenth...
News Channel Nebraska
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
O'NEILL, Neb. -- A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday. The former O'Neill Ventures facility hasn’t had many tomatoes being produced since 2018. In August of 2018, the greenhouse underwent an ICE raid, arresting 133 people for immigration violations and costing...
KETV.com
Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission signs off on rules for sports gambling in state
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska takes a step toward allowing gambling on sports. The state's racing and gaming commission signed off Friday on the rules for sports betting in Nebraska. "What this means for Nebraska is we're connecting the dots based upon what the voters intention was," Nebraska Racing &...
KETV.com
Watch: Video shows the extent of drought for Nebraska, Platte River
VALLEY, Neb. — New drone footage and video by KETV NewsWatch 7 shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. "One hundred percent of the state of Nebraska is in some form of drought, and a good portion of it is in the most severe category of drought. And a lot of that focus is out west," Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, told KETV.
1011now.com
Outside money pours into Nebraska’s second congressional district race
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - All eyes are on Nebraska’s 2nd district, with Cook Political Report declaring the race a toss-up. That means a lot of outside money is flowing inside this race. 67%of Bacon’s campaign donations are coming from out of state. 46% of Vargas’ donations are from...
doniphanherald.com
This Is How Much Money Nebraska’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
klin.com
Meet Nebraska’s Teacher of the Year
English teacher Renee Jones of Lincoln High School was named the 2023 Nebraska Teacher of the Year. She received her award during a surprise presentation on Thursday, Oct. 20. A native of Lincoln, Jones graduated with a degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice from UNO and again from Doane University with a master’s degree in Educational Leadership.
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
WOWT
Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on abortion
COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - With the Nebraska Legislature coming two votes shy of creating stricter abortion rules this summer, many voters in the state are casting ballots based on this one issue. Protests supporting abortion rights popped up across the country this spring and summer this is one outside Omaha’s...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
WOWT
Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest
If you're in downtown Omaha and drive up Farnam Street this weekend, you'll notice something is missing in the midtown skyline. A man from rural Cass County was arrested for operating a marijuana grow operation. 6 News On Your Side: MCC teaching high schoolers about manufacturing. Updated: 10 hours ago.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
wnax.com
Nebraska Minimum Wage Forum
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen held a hearing on Initiated Measure 433, which would raise the states minimum wage to fifteen dollars an hour and higher over the next few years. Kate Wolfe, with “Raise the Wage Nebraska” said its about a fair return for labor….https://on.soundcloud.com/npFDe.
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Cattlemen offers funds for ranchers affected by Bovee Fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Beef cattle producers affected by the Bovee Fire are being offered relief funds through the Nebraska Cattlemen. The Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund said it is accepting donations through Nov. 30 and applications through Dec. 31. The funds will help cover items that insurance and...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man files lawsuit alleging election wrongdoing across Nebraska, seeks $10 billion
BEATRICE – Election officials have a lot on their plates with an election coming up less than three weeks. Now they can add a lawsuit to the list. Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Petersen, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Election Systems and Software Company of Omaha and all of the state’s elections commissioners are named as defendants in a lawsuit filed Monday in Lancaster County District Court.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Farm Bureau welcomes new hires
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) reported Tuesday they hired three new members to the company. Chase Samuelson was hired Sept. 12 as the central regional manager. NEFB said that Samuelson grew up on a farm near Palmer and has been active in Farm Bureau, serving as a Governmental Relations intern in 2018 and is a Merrick County Farm Bureau member. He has a bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Before NEFB, Samuelson was at the State Bank of Scotia, where he was assistant vice president.
Comments / 0