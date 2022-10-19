Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
SECTION 8AA FOOTBALL SEEDS AND BRACKET ANNOUNCED
The Section 8AA Football seeds have been announced and they are below – 1. Barnesville 8-0 (77.0) 2. Pelican Rapids 7-1 (54.4) First-round on Tuesday, October 25 – (times can change depending on mutual team agreement) #5 Hawley at #4 Frazee 6:00 p.m. #6 Warroad at #3 Crookston 6:00...
lakesarearadio.net
DGF Scores Late Touchdown To Beat Detroit Lakes In Regular Season Finale
GLYNDON, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes took a seven-point lead late in the third quarter, but 14 unanswered points by the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels. Both teams put together touchdown drives on their first drives of the game. DGF got things started with an Owen Leach touchdown pass to Bodey DeVries on a fourth-and-12 situation to give DGF a 7-0 lead. DL put together a touchdown drive of their own, aided by a personal foul horsecollar tackle committed on Cody Bartness. Ethan Carrier scored from five yards out to tie the game at 7-7.
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
lakesarearadio.net
Arvig Awarded 2022 Minnesota Family Business Award
PERHAM, Minn. — Arvig has been named a winner of the 2022 Minnesota Family Business award from Twin Cities Business. The magazine’s annual award recognizes outstanding family-owned businesses and the value they provide to the state’s economy and overall quality of life. Arvig is among a group of five winners and five finalists being recognized in 2022 for their economic contributions, long-term success and ability to overcome obstacles presented by a changing marketplace.
voiceofalexandria.com
New Amazon delivery center coming to western Minnesota
(Fergus Falls, MN)--Officials say that construction is underway on an Amazon delivery center in Fergus Falls. The nonprofit economic development organization Greater Fergus Falls says the facility is part of the redevelopment of the former Sunmart property on West Lincoln Ave. in Fergus Falls. The facility is likely to create up to 150 new jobs. The 17,000 square-foot facility is set to open in 2023.
Beloved Minnesota Resort in Lakes Country Goes up in Flames a Second Time
My heart sunk when I received the message from Mama Zee saying,. Was going to tell you that Maplelag's main lodge burned today...you could see the smoke from Lake Park, Minnesota. To give you an idea of why that's significant, MapleLag Resort is near Callaway, Minnesota and Lake Park is...
kvrr.com
Fargo family wins one of two episodes on Family Feud
SABIN, Minn. (KVRR)- Imagine the thrill of competing under the bright lights on your favorite game show. The Meyhuber family out of Fargo had the opportunity to battle it out on Family Feud. They say the feeling of appearing on a show they’ve been fans of for so long is still surreal.
lakesarearadio.net
Lakeshirts Selling ‘Maplelag Strong’ T-Shirts to Help Raise Funds for Business Destroyed by Fire
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes based business, Lakeshirts announced Friday that they will be raising money for Maplelag Resort through the sale of Maplelag Strong t-shirts. The main building at Maplelag was a total loss after fire ripped through the building, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. It was the...
lakesarearadio.net
Becker County Museum’s 3rd Annual Haunted House Opens this Weekend
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Museum will host their 3rd annual Haunted House event this weekend. The event, held at the Becker County Fairgrounds is a fundraiser for the Becker County Historical Society and Museum. Becky Mitchell with the museum says this year’s theme is inspired by some of the classic Halloween thrillers, “We’re doing a Halloween cinematic inspired theme, hopefully when you walk through areas and be like, ‘I saw this movie, I know what is going to happen’.”
trfradio.com
3 Injured on Hwy 75 Tuesday
Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident Tuesday in Norman County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2021 Honda Passport driven by Richard Bruce Lian, 80, of Grygla and a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Brennan James Peterson, 20, of Ada were both northbound on Highway 75 in Lee Township when the vehicles collided at 120th Avenue.
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
valleynewslive.com
Amazon delivery center opening in Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Construction is underway to open a 17,000 square-foot Amazon delivery center in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Greater Fergus Falls, a nonprofit economic development organization, says it is part of the redevelopment of the former Sunmart property on West Lincoln Avenue. This location will serve as a “last-mile” facility to provide service to many communities in the area. The facility is slated to open in 2023.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo family no longer parking in street, fear for safety following three hit-and-run accidents in 1.5 years
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo family is sharing their concerns about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood, following three different hit-and-run crashes which have happened outside their home within the last year-and-a-half. The Jacobson family says they moved to the Elmwood neighborhood in 2020. Mother Brooke Jacobson says the...
valleynewslive.com
Multiple injured in car-bus crash in Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 7:55 Tuesday morning, Moorhead police received a call on a car and bus crash in Moorhead. It happened on 36th Street South in Moorhead. There were multiple injuries but they weren’t serious enough for hospital transportation. Police were on scene for...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota State Senate District 4 Candidate Dan Bohmer: "Small businesses are choked out by burdensome regulations and mandates
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Minnesota State Senate Candidate is sharing his goals for his election bid to represent District 4 this November. Dan Bohmer is running to become District 4's Representative in the Minnesota State Senate. He joined WDAY Midday to speak about his prior experiences on Moorhead's City Council, how he would improve the state's economy, and improving educational standards for state residents.
valleynewslive.com
Essentia Health first in North Dakota to use next-generation cardiovascular technology
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last month, Essentia Health-Fargo treated their first patient using next-generation cardiovascular technology. It’s Medtronic’s Evolut FX TAVR system, a transcatheter aortic valve-replacement (TAVR) system used to treat aortic stenosis. Essentia Health says the FDA recently approved the Evolut FX TAVR system, which...
kvrr.com
Search For Stabbing Suspect in Mahnomen, Minnesota
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — Mahnomen County deputies and White Earth police are searching for a stabbing suspect. The male victim was stabbed in the back and taken to Mahnomen Health Center just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was then flown to Fargo for treatment. The stabbing happened in...
lptv.org
Vehicle Crash East of Becida Results in Drug Bust
Law enforcement discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside a vehicle that crashed east of Becida on Sunday. According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 16th, 24-year-old Hanna Saul of Solway was driving westbound on County Road 9 in Rockwood Township at a high speed. She then hit a deer and lost control of her 2014 Hyundai. The vehicle entered the opposing ditch and skidded before crashing into a fence and came to a stop in a tree line.
kvrr.com
Traffic stop in Rothsay leads to meth arrests
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Two people are arrested when law enforcement finds 12 ounces of meth during a traffic stop in Rothsay. The driver Brett Anderson, of Moorhead, and his passenger Alyssa Gregor, of Wolverton, are in the Wilkin County Jail. The sheriff’s office says they started a...
fargomonthly.com
What’s the Truth About Haunted North Fargo Trollwood Park?
If you’ve ever been Trollwood Park in North Fargo and ventured toward the Northeast edge. You might have stumbled upon something a bit odd for a children’s park. Tucked between some hills of willow trees. You’ll find a large stone, marking a cemetery. This dates long before the play equipment, stage or walking path was built. As this 28-acre park holds more history than most know.
