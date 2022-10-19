DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Museum will host their 3rd annual Haunted House event this weekend. The event, held at the Becker County Fairgrounds is a fundraiser for the Becker County Historical Society and Museum. Becky Mitchell with the museum says this year’s theme is inspired by some of the classic Halloween thrillers, “We’re doing a Halloween cinematic inspired theme, hopefully when you walk through areas and be like, ‘I saw this movie, I know what is going to happen’.”

BECKER COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO