Central Catholic girls basketball coach Ericka Haney is suspended from her coaching duties for four games as the result of a recruiting violation within that program, the school reported Sunday. "The violation was immediately self-reported to the OHSAA, and we are in full support of their 4-game suspension recommendation,” a statement provided Sunday from the school said. "At Central Catholic, we hold our coaches to the highest level of professionalism and conduct," the statement also said. "We instruct and expect them to be outstanding leaders of young people." Haney's name is not included in the statement.
Experience, chemistry, and versatility enabled the Southview girls to make school history this fall as the Cougars won the school's first Northern Lakes League girls soccer title. Guided by nine seniors, Southview (11-3-2) went 6-1-0 in the NLL to capture the program's first conference championship in one of the area's most competitive leagues. “To win the first one ever, and for it to be the last NLL title in the current format, makes it even more special,” Southview coach Majd Ali said. “The biggest keys are belief and chemistry. The girls fully believed they could win the NLL because of the hard work and effort they put in.” Senior captain Paige Brown, a midfielder who has scored seven goals to go along with nine assists, said the current players also won for all the program's alumni.
