RICHMOND OH- The Edison Wildcats have been a team with quite the story over the course of the past few seasons. A team that in 2019 was in a rebuilding point in their program. Going 0-10 in the regular season and going through rough waters during the campaign. In the odd 2020 COVID season, The Wildcats captured four victories, walking away with a well-improved record of 4-6. By 2021, Edison was in position to compete, winning seven games in the regular season and punching their ticket to the playoff as the #9. Dropping their playoff matchup to Manchester in 2021, questions remained in The Wildcat program became “how do they get better from here?”

RICHMOND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO