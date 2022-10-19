Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Related
ysnlive.com
SEBRING STUNS BLUE JAYS IN SECTIONAL FINAL
NORTH JACKSON OH- The seeding told you it was going to be a good game on Thursday night as twelfth seeded Sebring matched up with eleventh seeded Jackson Milton. But Sebring was not in the mood for a tightly contested thriller, and they ran away with the match in sweeping fashion. (25-11 25-15 26-24)
ysnlive.com
CARDINALS FLY INTO NEXT ROUND
CHARDON OH- Canfield had a battle on their hands in the sectional final of their district bracket. They were lined up with a talented Perry Pirates team. The Cardinals had enough steam to push to a four set victory to advance in the tournament. The Cardinals offense was very balanced,...
ysnlive.com
STRUTHERS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH JOHN BAYUK
STRUTHERS OH- Do not look now, but The Struthers Wildcats have clawed their way back into the playoffs! Following a near-detrimental 1-4 start to the regular season that included two overtime losses, things were looking bleak for Struthers faithful. However, an emphatic 41-3 victory at home against Lakeview got The Cats right back on track. Collecting big conference wins against Jefferson, Niles and Girard in the weeks to follow, The Wildcats have now rattled off four straight wins to get themselves to 5-4 on the year.
ysnlive.com
EDISON FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH MIKE COLLOPY
RICHMOND OH- The Edison Wildcats have been a team with quite the story over the course of the past few seasons. A team that in 2019 was in a rebuilding point in their program. Going 0-10 in the regular season and going through rough waters during the campaign. In the odd 2020 COVID season, The Wildcats captured four victories, walking away with a well-improved record of 4-6. By 2021, Edison was in position to compete, winning seven games in the regular season and punching their ticket to the playoff as the #9. Dropping their playoff matchup to Manchester in 2021, questions remained in The Wildcat program became “how do they get better from here?”
Valley Christian makes history after final game gets canceled
Valley finishes a season unbeaten for the first time in school history after their final game against East Palestine was cancelled
ysnlive.com
RAIDERS SEASON STAYS ALIVE
MENTOR OH- South Range has been the upset team of the district so far this season. The 11th seeded Raiders beat a higher seeded opponent for the second straight night beating the 8 seed LaBrae in straight sets. (25-15 25-10 25-23) The Raiders were led on offense by Maria Primavera...
ysnlive.com
CAMPBELL SWEEPS PAST THE EAGLES
GARRETTSVILLE OH- Campbell was not phased by the start of tournament time. They got right to work on Wednesday night as they played United on a neutral court in Garfield. The Red Devils were able to get in and get out with a sweep of the Eagles to move on to the next round. (25-14 25-18 25-16)
ysnlive.com
TIGERS LOCKED IN TO DISTRICTS
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield held strong in the rain and cold with very muddy field conditions Wednesday night as they knocked Pymatuning Valley out of the Division 3 Soccer Tournament. The Tigers Maddie Page put the team up with her first goal with 15 minutes left in the first half....
ysnlive.com
WEST BRANCH WAVES BY WILDCATS
BELOIT OH- The Lady Warriors soccer team made quick work of the Struthers Wildcats on a cold Wednesday night rolling to a 10-0 victory in an OHSAA Sectional Final. West Branch is now 13-0-3 on the season. The Warriors scored nine first half goals and tacked on one more in...
ysnlive.com
RAMS BROOM BROOKFIELD
MINERAL RIDGE OH- The MVAC Scarlett tier champion Mineral Ridge Rams started their road to a district championship on Wednesday as they hosted Brookfield. They swept the Warriors to end the regular season, and swept them to open the tournament as well. (25-21 25-19 25-12) The Rams were led by...
ysnlive.com
RESERVE HAS NO RUST AFTER FIRST ROUND BYE
BERLIN CENTER OH- Western Reserve is the top seed in their district bracket. They elected to take a bye straight in to the sectional final. There was no rust from the time off as the Blue Devils swiftly swept Windham to punch a ticket to the district semifinal. (25-10 25-13 25-7)
Harding’s playoff hopes end, Fitch moves on to Week 11
Warren Harding's hope to keep their playoff hopes alive ended Friday night with a 59-28 loss at the hands of Austintown Fitch.
WFMJ.com
Football: East Palestine cancels last football game
East Palestine has cancelled its final football game against Valley Christian due to a lack of injuries. The Bulldogs were hit by a rash of injuries especially the last three weeks. Valley Christian is actively looking to find an opponet.
OHSAA playoff scenarios for every local high school football team in contention
More than 30 local teams still have a shot the playoffs this season.
ysnlive.com
CANFIELD VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH KRISTA NESBITT
CANFIELD OH- The tournament always brings a sense of urgency to locker rooms. That is especially true for Canfield. Their roster is full of seniors who simply don’t want to say goodbye to their season. They’ve spent all year sharpening their skills against a brutal schedule. Canfield may have dropped down to division 2, but their schedule still reflects that of a division 1 school. That schedule has zero easy wins on it. The Cardinals have brought an energetic drive to their practices leading up to tournament time. They got their first round win over Ravenna and now look forward to a game against Perry. That will be Thursday at Notre Dame Cathedral Latin.
ysnlive.com
CRESTVIEW VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH ALISHA AUER
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview didn’t miss a beat this season. Coming off a season where they were one of the most dominant programs around, they continued to roll in 2022. The Rebels finished with a 20-2 record on the year, and completed yet another MVAC championship. They didn’t lose a set inside of the conference. They lost 2 of their last 4 games though, raising some eye brows. But coach Auer didn’t panic, and neither did her team. They went right back to practice and are ready for a big tournament run. Crestview will play Waterloo in the sectional final on Thursday at 6:00.
ysnlive.com
MORE RECORDS FALL AS REBELS GO ON TO DISTRICTS
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview Volleyball has seen a lot of records fall this season as they have stormed to a 20-2 record. In their sectional final against Waterloo on Thursday night they saw another record broken as Abbey Emch eclipsed the most kills any Rebel has had in a season. Emch now sits at 367 kills. The previous record was held by MacKenzie Daub at 362. The Rebels swept their way to victory. (25-4 25-3 25-3)
New Philadelphia beats Dover in overtime in one of Ohio's oldest high school football rivalries
A missed extra point helps the Quakers win the 119th edition of the rivalry
ysnlive.com
CICCARELLI CALLS THE SHOTS
AUSTINTOWN, OH – Not many players can master the Long Snapper position on the football field, but not many players are like Tyson Ciccarelli. Ciccarelli has been at the lead for one of the best Special Teams units in the area. The Falcons will host the Warren G. Harding Raiders to close out the regular season, which will be Senior Night for Tyson and the other phenomenal seniors.
Highlights: United vs. Southern
A battle of 8-1 teams in Columbiana County Friday night ended with Southern defeating United, 14-0.
Comments / 0