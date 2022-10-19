ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, CT

i95 ROCK

Danbury Man Inexplicably Barks Like a Dog While Taunting Teens Record

Are we officially barking at each other in the Hat City? Because, if we are barking, I'm all in. Before I even hit play on this TikTok video, I chose sides. You see the guy in the orange shirt? Look at his face, I've seen that look, I've had that look many times. If the term "enough is enough" had a face, that would be it. This video was published to TikTok by @winniethepoohsbutthole on September 7th, I found it on October 13th. Take a look for yourself and see why 70,000 people have viewed it already.
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Carmel Man Convicted Of Hitting Wife With Crowbar

A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of assaulting his wife in a domestic violence incident. On Dec. 17, 2020, Putnam County resident Jeff Hanlon, of Carmel, age not reported, hit his wife in the back of the head with a crowbar when she tried to leave their residence after suffering two days of verbal and physical abuse, according to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Photos from Attempted Murder Suspect’s Car Crash in Newburgh

I-84 was closed in Newburgh, NY earlier this week after a simple report of "police activity". The story soon became even more serious, with reports that the crash was caused by a fleeing attempted murder suspect driving the wrong way down the multi-lane interstate. New photos and witness reports help paint a clearer picture.
NEWBURGH, NY
NBC Connecticut

Teen Sentenced to Prison for Killing 18-Year-Old in Stamford

A then-15-year-old has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for murdering a teenage Stamford man in 2018, according to the Division of Criminal Justice. The now 19-year-old Sirus Dixon killed Antonio Robinson in Stamford on May 31, 2018. In July, Dixon was convicted of first-degree manslaughter. Trial testimony suggested...
STAMFORD, CT
101.5 WPDH

Wappingers Police Say Trunk or Treat Participants Are Being Scammed

If you are planning on attending a trunk-or-treat event in the Hudson Valley, you may have been the target of a scam and didn't even know it. Is nothing sacred anymore? It seems like we can't enjoy anything without worrying about getting ripped off. Scammers have stooped to some pretty low tricks to get people to send them money, but using innocent children on Halloween is a whole new level of evil.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Body of man who jumped from Mid-Hudson Bridge recovered

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The body of a man who jumped from the Mid-Hudson Bridge on October 3, 2022, was recovered in the Town of Poughkeepsie this week. Town police responded to the Pirate Canoe Club on Monday, October 17, 2022, just before 1:00 p.m. for a report of a body on the rocky shoreline of the Hudson River.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WTNH

Serious injuries reported after car goes into river in Kent

KENT, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are responding to a car that went into a river in Kent on Friday afternoon. The Kent Fire Department confirmed that a car went into the Housatonic River in the area of Schaghticoke Road just before 3 p.m. State police said one person was brought to the hospital via […]
KENT, CT
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

