Hawaii State

Comments / 4

glitter girl
2d ago

Why should teachers get raises? They hardly worked the last 2 years. I know they had to adapt to in class and remote learning but that's because the democrat leaders of the state mandated stupid policies over covid, which is totally hyped up. They didn't do their due diligence and research about this plandemic before they fear mongered the people and many Hawaii people are such low info sheep that they don't bother to do research on their own.

2
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. Expect north winds into the night and then muggy winds. More showers will be picking up on the radar with a front and enjoy the cooler temps tonight with those north winds!
hawaiinewsnow.com

HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island, but energy problems linger

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric Company said customer conservation efforts on Hawaii Island helped the utility to avoid rolling power outages Thursday night. HECO made the request because three major generators were offline. One tripped offline on Thursday afternoon while two others are undergoing maintenance. The conservation plea came a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Hawaii foreign travel bookings

The Ewa Plain had the most closings in September. Refineries are reopening on the West Coast. Prices there still far exceed Hawaii but they are falling. The Labor Department says retail food prices rose 12% last month. Not over 12 months, just last month. Business Report: Currency rates. Updated: Oct....
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 2,211 COVID cases, 3 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 2,211 coronavirus cases and three new deaths in the last week. There are 1,588 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 372 on the Big Island, 66 on Kauai, 142 on Maui, two on Molokai and 41 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 360,490. The […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Could ulu provide the diversification Hawaii’s economy needs? These breadfruit fanatics think so

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like breadfruit that could help address food sustainability concerns. The National Tropical Botanical Garden’s Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui school takes strong stance against bullying

Attorney Kris LaGuire said the family “has a right to know what happened to their boy.”. Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winte. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

145 Hawaiian Airlines Flight Delays Monday. Why?

Yesterday your editors flew around the state and experienced two flight delays (Kona to Honolulu and Honolulu to Lihue). Had we not been flying ourselves, we might not have investigated further or found the huge number of delays on Hawaiian Airlines. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware (as of...
HAWAII STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Lawyer sues Romano’s Macaroni Grill over $2 ‘inflation fee’

HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now/Gray News) - A respected consumer attorney in Hawaii has filed a lawsuit against the popular restaurant chain Romano’s Macaroni Grill over the way it’s trying to deal with inflation. Macaroni Grill has charged a $2 “inflation fee” since the spring. The chain said that...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The popularity of non-lethal pellet guns are on the rise in Hawaii. With the recent increase in random street crimes here and a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing residents to carry concealed weapons, non-lethal weapons like the Byrna launchers are becoming an attractive alternative to traditional firearms.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

