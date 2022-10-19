Read full article on original website
CARDINALS FLY INTO NEXT ROUND
CHARDON OH- Canfield had a battle on their hands in the sectional final of their district bracket. They were lined up with a talented Perry Pirates team. The Cardinals had enough steam to push to a four set victory to advance in the tournament. The Cardinals offense was very balanced,...
CANFIELD CRUISES BY BOARDMAN IN WEEK 10
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals hosted former AAC opponent Boardman to close out the regular season. The Cardinals jumped out in front early, and never looked back. Canfield started the ballgame off with a Broc Lowry touchdown from 13 yards out. This was one of two rushing touchdowns for the QB, as Lowry scored again in the first quarter to make it 14-0. In the second quarter, Lowry was in the mix once again with a 25 yard one handed touchdown reception by Gavin Ramun to make it 21-0. To close out the first half, running back Danny Inglis scored to make it 28-0 at the end of the second quarter.
NOT DONE YET: SOUTH RANGE RED HOT HEADED TO WEEK 11
HUBBARD, OH- In what has become rivalry week for the Northeast 8 Conference, Hubbard and South Range locked horns again, and while the Eagles’ stout defense slowed down the high-octane offense, it could not stop the Raiders from earning another NE8 Crown with a 28-0 final tally to finish out another 10-0 season.
RAMS BROOM BROOKFIELD
MINERAL RIDGE OH- The MVAC Scarlett tier champion Mineral Ridge Rams started their road to a district championship on Wednesday as they hosted Brookfield. They swept the Warriors to end the regular season, and swept them to open the tournament as well. (25-21 25-19 25-12) The Rams were led by...
STRUTHERS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH JOHN BAYUK
STRUTHERS OH- Do not look now, but The Struthers Wildcats have clawed their way back into the playoffs! Following a near-detrimental 1-4 start to the regular season that included two overtime losses, things were looking bleak for Struthers faithful. However, an emphatic 41-3 victory at home against Lakeview got The Cats right back on track. Collecting big conference wins against Jefferson, Niles and Girard in the weeks to follow, The Wildcats have now rattled off four straight wins to get themselves to 5-4 on the year.
EDISON FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH MIKE COLLOPY
RICHMOND OH- The Edison Wildcats have been a team with quite the story over the course of the past few seasons. A team that in 2019 was in a rebuilding point in their program. Going 0-10 in the regular season and going through rough waters during the campaign. In the odd 2020 COVID season, The Wildcats captured four victories, walking away with a well-improved record of 4-6. By 2021, Edison was in position to compete, winning seven games in the regular season and punching their ticket to the playoff as the #9. Dropping their playoff matchup to Manchester in 2021, questions remained in The Wildcat program became “how do they get better from here?”
TIGERS LOCKED IN TO DISTRICTS
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield held strong in the rain and cold with very muddy field conditions Wednesday night as they knocked Pymatuning Valley out of the Division 3 Soccer Tournament. The Tigers Maddie Page put the team up with her first goal with 15 minutes left in the first half....
BEAVERS COMPLETE MONSTER COMEBACK
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- The Beavers won one of the most thrilling games of the season, as they defeated the Wheeling Central Catholic Maroon Knights 49-35 on Friday night. The Knights got the scoring started with a 46 yard TD pass from Payton Hildebrand to Lorenzo Ferrera. The Beavers responded quickly with an Austin Cline TD pass to Caden Foster from 26 out, and it was an early track meet at Pastore Field. The Knights got the next 2 scores thanks to a 42 yard TD pass from Hildebrand to Paxton Marling and a 18 yard TD run from Lorenzo Ferrera. The Beavers were able to keep pace before the half, as Blake Lucas scored from 8 yards out to stay within a score. Another Ferrera TD put the Knights up 28-14, but the Beavers scored before the half with an Austin Cline TD run. The score would be 28-21 at halftime.
RAIDERS SEASON STAYS ALIVE
MENTOR OH- South Range has been the upset team of the district so far this season. The 11th seeded Raiders beat a higher seeded opponent for the second straight night beating the 8 seed LaBrae in straight sets. (25-15 25-10 25-23) The Raiders were led on offense by Maria Primavera...
SOUTH RANGE VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH TJ IRONS
CANFIELD OH- South Range has definitely had an up and down season. They have show perseverance through the tough times to not let things spiral out of control. That is a testament to the leadership of the team. They have finished the season rolling on all cylinders and they carried that momentum in to round 1 of the Division III Medina district. The Raiders opened their run on the road against Columbiana. They shocked the Clippers in an upset victory to advance to the sectional final. The Raiders will play LaBrae on Thursday at Mentor Lake Catholic.
CHANEY CHARGES INTO POSTSEASON
YOUNGSTOWN OH- The final week of the regular season saw a lot of great rivalry matchups across the network. The Steel Valley Conference didn’t skip out on that either as all four teams were in action against one another. Mooney and Ursuline fought tooth and nail in the Holy War and Chaney and East met in the Youngstown City Classic at Rayen Field. The Cowboys came in with a near perfect season and a top-four spot in the postseason on the line and the Golden Bears came in with a singular win on the season coming via a Mooney forfeit earlier in the season. The postseason was still in reach if East could pull of the week 10 upset.
OHSAA playoff scenarios for every local high school football team in contention
More than 30 local teams still have a shot the playoffs this season.
GIRARD HOLDS ON TIGHT TO KEEP VICTORY
GIRARD OH- One of the most historical rivalries since the 80s is underrated in the Battle of 422 between two Trumbull county neighbors in the Girard Indians and Niles McKinley Red Dragons. This season Girard finished their first nine games on the winning end with a 6-3 record, but the Dragons weren’t as fortunate as they came in with a two and seven record. However just like all rivalries, you’re either one a 0 or 0 and one at the end of the night. Niles had beat Girard the last three seasons, but this time the Indians were looking to end that streak. Big names have played in this game in the past like Mark Waid and Chris Parry, but only one can come out on top.
SEBRING STUNS BLUE JAYS IN SECTIONAL FINAL
NORTH JACKSON OH- The seeding told you it was going to be a good game on Thursday night as twelfth seeded Sebring matched up with eleventh seeded Jackson Milton. But Sebring was not in the mood for a tightly contested thriller, and they ran away with the match in sweeping fashion. (25-11 25-15 26-24)
WEST BRANCH WAVES BY WILDCATS
BELOIT OH- The Lady Warriors soccer team made quick work of the Struthers Wildcats on a cold Wednesday night rolling to a 10-0 victory in an OHSAA Sectional Final. West Branch is now 13-0-3 on the season. The Warriors scored nine first half goals and tacked on one more in...
New Philadelphia beats Dover in overtime in one of Ohio's oldest high school football rivalries
A missed extra point helps the Quakers win the 119th edition of the rivalry
CAMPBELL SWEEPS PAST THE EAGLES
GARRETTSVILLE OH- Campbell was not phased by the start of tournament time. They got right to work on Wednesday night as they played United on a neutral court in Garfield. The Red Devils were able to get in and get out with a sweep of the Eagles to move on to the next round. (25-14 25-18 25-16)
CICCARELLI CALLS THE SHOTS
AUSTINTOWN, OH – Not many players can master the Long Snapper position on the football field, but not many players are like Tyson Ciccarelli. Ciccarelli has been at the lead for one of the best Special Teams units in the area. The Falcons will host the Warren G. Harding Raiders to close out the regular season, which will be Senior Night for Tyson and the other phenomenal seniors.
MORE RECORDS FALL AS REBELS GO ON TO DISTRICTS
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview Volleyball has seen a lot of records fall this season as they have stormed to a 20-2 record. In their sectional final against Waterloo on Thursday night they saw another record broken as Abbey Emch eclipsed the most kills any Rebel has had in a season. Emch now sits at 367 kills. The previous record was held by MacKenzie Daub at 362. The Rebels swept their way to victory. (25-4 25-3 25-3)
GIRARD PACKS THEIR BAGS FOR DISTRICTS
GIRARD OH- Girard finished their final home match of the year in style on Thursday night. The top seeded Indians had no trouble sweeping the conference rival Niles for the third time this season. (25-11 25-12 25-11) Lauren Pallone held the lead in kills for the offense. She finished with...
