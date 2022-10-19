Read full article on original website
hawaiipublicradio.org
New Maui law caps rent for subsidized units to one-third of a tenant's income
County-subsidized housing on Maui will soon follow new pricing guidelines. It's the county’s attempt to define affordable housing. Bill 107 caps the monthly rent for those living in Maui county-subsidized units to a third of a tenant's income. Maui Councilmember Gabe Johnson says this formula will drastically reduce rents...
mauinow.com
Ask the Candidates: Maui mayoral candidates on overtourism, cost of living, affordable housing, public safety and water
The race for Maui’s top executive job comes down to incumbent Michael Victorino, and challenger Richard Bissen. The two garnered the most votes in the Primary Election and now face off in the General Election, with the top vote getter to lead the County of Maui for the next four years as mayor.
mauinow.com
Report: Maui hotels lead state in Revenue Per Available Room and Average Daily Rate
Maui County hotels led the counties in September, achieving revenue per available room of $350 (+21.3% vs. 2021, +51.7% vs. 2019), and an average daily rate of $536 (+10.1% vs. 2021, +69.6% vs. 2019). Occupancy at Maui County hotels was 65.4%, up +6 percentage points vs. 2021, and down -7.7 percentage points vs. 2019.
Hawaii Politics: Q&A with Richard Bissen
Victorino and Bissen were asked 10 questions — a mix of serious and less serious ones — that both reflect their stance on issues as well as their personalities.
mauinow.com
Next Maui County community budget meeting will be on Moloka’i on Oct. 24
The next Maui County community budget meeting for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 will be held Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. at the Mitchell Pauole Community Center on Moloka’i. Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration are seeking community input during the formulation of the proposed budget. “I value the opportunity for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Delay in Maui County program that allows homeless to sleep in cars overnight stirs concern
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been more than a month since Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino eagerly announced that homeless individuals would be allowed to sleep in their cars and vans in the parking lot of the Cameron Center in Wailuku. The county had hoped to launch the project on...
mauinow.com
Maui Senior Fair set for Oct. 29 at War memorial Gym
Health screenings, including for vision and blood pressure; entertainment headlined by George Kahumoku Jr.; and Maui Fair-like fare of cascaron, pasteles and Portuguese soup will be found at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the War Memorial Gym. There also will be nearly 30...
mauinow.com
Mālama Maui Nui celebrates 7 years of Go Green Recycling with final event
Mālama Maui Nui and volunteers celebrated seven years of recycling with the organizaiton’s final Go Green Recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event was launched in 2015 to provide a stopgap measure in reducing illegal dumping in West Maui, bringing awareness to the need for permanent infrastructure to collect hazardous and bulky materials and formalized such a commitment in the West Maui Community Plan.
mauinow.com
FEMA approves $1.5M for COVID-19 protection measures by Maui Emergency Management Agency
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized the release of more than $1.5 million to the County of Maui to reimburse the public funds it spent to test people for COVID-19 from October 2020 through September 2021. The payment covers the cost of testing equipment, supplies, and personnel who administered...
mauinow.com
Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization announces new Executive Director
The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board has unanimously approved the hiring of Pamela Eaton as the agency’s new Executive Director. She will begin on Nov. 7. Maui MPO is the transportation planning agency for the island of Maui. Eaton is currently the Long-Range Planning Division Chief of the...
mauinow.com
AAA: Hawaiʻi gas prices move in mixed directions, Kahului is up 5 cents
Gas prices moved in mixed directions throughout the state over the past week, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. In Kahului, the average price of $5.33 is five cents higher than last week, 13 cents lower than last month and $1.06 higher than a year ago. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
How to solve the axis deer problem? Maui mayoral candidates take starkly different stances
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Axis deer continue to have devastating impacts to Maui County farmers and ranchers — and the two candidates for mayor have differing views on how to solve the problem. Retired Judge Richard Bissen took a hard stance on the issue during a debate at Seabury Hall...
Why This Hawaiian Island Has To Outsource Psychiatric Care
LANAI CITY, Lanai — When her mother was dying of breast cancer, Jozy Malacas-Kinoshita felt the familiar pang of addiction take root. She did not want to give in to it. After a decades-long cycle of treatment and relapse that caused her to lose her home, parental rights over her two daughters and nearly her life, the 61-year-old Lanai City resident had achieved sobriety in 2009.
KITV.com
County council advances bill to ban commercial 'dockless vehicles' on Maui
Taking a 'proactive' step in protecting pedestrians on the island, a Maui County council committee voted Monday to advance Bill 133, which proposes to prohibit dockless vehicle rentals. Dockless vehicles include electric bicycles and scooters that can be unlocked through an app and parked anywhere.
mauinow.com
UH Maui College enrollment dips, graduation rate sees a double digit rise
Enrollment is down, but graduation and success rates are up at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. UHMCʻs enrollment dipped to 2,472 students (-9.3% change) in the Fall of 2022. Meanwhile, the Kahului campus’ on-time graduation rate was up 12.7%, and success rate, including students who transfer to a four-year Schoo, was up 18.1%.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Maui, Hawaii – (With Photos)
If you’re looking for the best breakfast restaurants in Maui, look no further! In this paradise island, you’ll be spoiled for choice with an abundance of world-class eateries serving up everything from fresh seafood to locally sourced fruits and vegetables. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
At this Maui school, the simple act of wearing orange is sending a strong anti-bullying message
WAIHEE (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Waihee Elementary on Wednesday, the entire student body came to class wearing orange. The reason: “Unity Day.”. It’s all part of National Bullying Prevention Month. “Orange is really symbolic because it means warm and inviting. It’s a very inviting color, and also safety, protection,”...
Kahului post office to host Passport Fair
The Kahului post office announced that they will be hosting a Passport Fair during Halloween weekend to help those who are planning to travel internationally.
mauinow.com
USS Daniel Inouye to anchor in Lahaina, Maui, Oct. 28-30
The USS Daniel Inouye, named after the late US Senator Daniel K. Inouye, will port in Lahaina, Maui from Oct. 28-30, 2022. On Saturday, Oct. 29, as a way to give back to the community, crew members of the USS Daniel Inouye will be volunteering for a day of service at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair.
Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
