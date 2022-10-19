ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hawaiipublicradio.org

New Maui law caps rent for subsidized units to one-third of a tenant's income

County-subsidized housing on Maui will soon follow new pricing guidelines. It's the county’s attempt to define affordable housing. Bill 107 caps the monthly rent for those living in Maui county-subsidized units to a third of a tenant's income. Maui Councilmember Gabe Johnson says this formula will drastically reduce rents...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Senior Fair set for Oct. 29 at War memorial Gym

Health screenings, including for vision and blood pressure; entertainment headlined by George Kahumoku Jr.; and Maui Fair-like fare of cascaron, pasteles and Portuguese soup will be found at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the War Memorial Gym. There also will be nearly 30...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Mālama Maui Nui celebrates 7 years of Go Green Recycling with final event

Mālama Maui Nui and volunteers celebrated seven years of recycling with the organizaiton’s final Go Green Recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event was launched in 2015 to provide a stopgap measure in reducing illegal dumping in West Maui, bringing awareness to the need for permanent infrastructure to collect hazardous and bulky materials and formalized such a commitment in the West Maui Community Plan.
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization announces new Executive Director

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board has unanimously approved the hiring of Pamela Eaton as the agency’s new Executive Director. She will begin on Nov. 7. Maui MPO is the transportation planning agency for the island of Maui. Eaton is currently the Long-Range Planning Division Chief of the...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Why This Hawaiian Island Has To Outsource Psychiatric Care

LANAI CITY, Lanai — When her mother was dying of breast cancer, Jozy Malacas-Kinoshita felt the familiar pang of addiction take root. She did not want to give in to it. After a decades-long cycle of treatment and relapse that caused her to lose her home, parental rights over her two daughters and nearly her life, the 61-year-old Lanai City resident had achieved sobriety in 2009.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

County council advances bill to ban commercial 'dockless vehicles' on Maui

Taking a 'proactive' step in protecting pedestrians on the island, a Maui County council committee voted Monday to advance Bill 133, which proposes to prohibit dockless vehicle rentals. Dockless vehicles include electric bicycles and scooters that can be unlocked through an app and parked anywhere.
mauinow.com

UH Maui College enrollment dips, graduation rate sees a double digit rise

Enrollment is down, but graduation and success rates are up at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. UHMCʻs enrollment dipped to 2,472 students (-9.3% change) in the Fall of 2022. Meanwhile, the Kahului campus’ on-time graduation rate was up 12.7%, and success rate, including students who transfer to a four-year Schoo, was up 18.1%.
KAHULUI, HI
gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Maui, Hawaii – (With Photos)

If you’re looking for the best breakfast restaurants in Maui, look no further! In this paradise island, you’ll be spoiled for choice with an abundance of world-class eateries serving up everything from fresh seafood to locally sourced fruits and vegetables. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite to...
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

USS Daniel Inouye to anchor in Lahaina, Maui, Oct. 28-30

The USS Daniel Inouye, named after the late US Senator Daniel K. Inouye, will port in Lahaina, Maui from Oct. 28-30, 2022. On Saturday, Oct. 29, as a way to give back to the community, crew members of the USS Daniel Inouye will be volunteering for a day of service at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair.
LAHAINA, HI

