I still say..... it's time for vigilantism to begin. city and hpd continue to fail to protect these communities. let the people take back their property

The home owner dies and leaves no will or heirs and the home goes into probate where 11 heirs are found but they can't afford the fees to claim the home. My question is 1. why is there a fee in the first place and 2. why can't the probate courts work out a payment plan or waive the fees?

Why can’t the city and HPD do anything ??? That’s why the problem will persist .

Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The popularity of non-lethal pellet guns are on the rise in Hawaii. With the recent increase in random street crimes here and a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing residents to carry concealed weapons, non-lethal weapons like the Byrna launchers are becoming an attractive alternative to traditional firearms.
Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Diamond Head homeowners are suing one of the the state’s most prolific monster home developers for a rash of alleged construction defects. And critics say the allegations of shoddy work at the homes at 4162 Puu Panini Ave. confirm their worst fears about these types of developments.
Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in advocates

Calls for food sustainability grow, supporters say they want more done to cultivate the industry. Breadfruit is being called the "crop of the future" that will energize communities and economies. Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson...
A Poem For Honolulu Rail

The outlook wasn’t brilliant to build the rail that day,. Four point three billion, that taxpayers had to pay. But when the contracts added up; the numbers weren’t the same,. And a pall-like silence fell upon future patrons of the train. A straggling few stood up to shout....
'Shark-tober': A time where shark experts say the great whites come out to prey

HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island, but energy problems linger. While rolling blackouts were avoided, there are more calls for more diverse energy sources. Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The decision comes amid a dire shortage...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. Expect north winds into the night and then muggy winds. More showers will be picking up on the radar with a front and enjoy the cooler temps tonight with those north winds!
Land notorious for illegal activity in Wahiawa soon to be farmed

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Land in Wahiawa, notoriously known as an illegal dumping ground, is finally cleared. And the state said hundreds of acres will soon be used for farming. The property managed by the Agribusiness Development Corporation was a haven for crime — it was a homeless encampment and a mass dumping ground, notorious for illegal […]
Get ready for changes at 2 busy Waikiki intersections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Changes are coming to two busy Waikiki intersections. And it’s all part of an effort to improve pedestrian safety. Starting Saturday, the state Transportation Department will launch a new pilot program that will transform the intersections ― at Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane and Ala Moana and Ena and Kalia Roads ― into all-pedestrian crossings. That means there will be period when all traffic signals are red so pedestrians can cross.
