Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The popularity of non-lethal pellet guns are on the rise in Hawaii. With the recent increase in random street crimes here and a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing residents to carry concealed weapons, non-lethal weapons like the Byrna launchers are becoming an attractive alternative to traditional firearms.
Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Diamond Head homeowners are suing one of the the state’s most prolific monster home developers for a rash of alleged construction defects. And critics say the allegations of shoddy work at the homes at 4162 Puu Panini Ave. confirm their worst fears about these types of developments.
Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kalamapii Play School is a bustling and bright new preschool near downtown Hilo. Some 44 pre-K students are enrolled and more are on a waiting list. “It’s such a vibrant area,” said Kim Pierce, Kalamapii Play School executive director. “I cannot wait for the field trips to start for our kids.”
'It's scary': In bold crime sprees, thieves prowl Oahu communities in U-Haul trucks to cart away what they steal
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. He was their ‘perfect role model.’ With him gone, they’re trying to live up to his legacy...
After failed deal, state goes back to drawing board on housing project’s makeover
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state public housing agency and an affordable housing developer have reached an agreement over the failed plan to redevelop a public housing complex. Eight years after the ambitious redevelopment was announced, Mayor Wright Housing in Liliha looks pretty much like it did when it was built 70...
HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island, but energy problems linger
The decision comes amid a dire shortage of child care options on Hawaii Island.
Business Report: Hawaii foreign travel bookings
The Ewa Plain had the most closings in September. Refineries are reopening on the West Coast. Prices there still far exceed Hawaii but they are falling. The Labor Department says retail food prices rose 12% last month. Not over 12 months, just last month.
Police: Speed, inattention ‘primary factors’ in fatal crash on Hawaii Island
Kaua'i-based biologist Terry Lilley estimates there are anywhere from 5 to 8 great whites in Hawaiian waters this time of year.
Governor, officials underscore importance of water infrastructure amid Navy water woes
The decision comes amid a dire shortage of child care options on Hawaii Island.
Forget Shark Week. It’s ‘Sharktober’ and researchers are tracking the predators in Hawaii waters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As winter approaches, expect high surf across Hawaiian waters ― and don’t be surprised to see an increase in shark sightings. Kauai-based marine biologist Terry Lilley has spent decades researching Hawaii’s ocean life and typically refers to this time of year as “Shark-tober.”
Incumbent Mike Victorino faces tough reelection bid in race for Maui mayor
Honolulu's mayor says the city will defend its right to restrict short-term rentals.
‘The number one killer’: A mom in mourning sounds the alarm about fentanyl
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii woman, who now lives in California, is sounding the alarm on a deadly drug. Cammie Velci said her son was tricked into taking fentanyl and died at his California home in 2020. ”Why would this beautiful, smart and vivacious young man who had just,...
Maui school takes strong stance against bullying
Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winter approaches.
Frontal System weakens to a trough; pushes back towards Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. Expect north winds into the night and then muggy winds. More showers will be picking up on the radar with a front and enjoy the cooler temps tonight with those north winds!
Ige firm in stadium redevelopment standoff, but his window for influencing project is closing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Key players in the redevelopment of Aloha Stadium appear locked in a political stand-off as time slips away for Gov. David Ige to influence the plan before his term ends. The prolonged debate could be making it more likely that the governor will lose in his effort...
Episode 134: A mom in mourning sounds the alarm about fentanyl
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii woman now living in California is sounding the alarm on fentanyl. Cammie Velci says her 19-year-old son was tricked into taking the drug and died. With the recent rise in fentanyl deaths here in the islands, Velci has a warning she says parents need...
Woman, man she tried to rescue die in apparent double drowning off Maui
KEANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is dead and so is the man she tried to rescue after an apparent double drowning off Maui on Thursday, officials said. Both victims were from California. The Maui Fire Department said the 40-year-old man fell in the water around 12:30 p.m. near Keanae landing....
3 injured when SUV loses control on freeway, comes to rest on home’s rock wall
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A child and two women were injured Friday morning when the Tesla SUV they were in went off the side of the H-1 Freeway eastbound in Makakilo and came to rest on a home’s rock wall below. Police are investigating what led up to the two-vehicle...
BOE discusses fiscal plans, considers buying Saint Francis School campus
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Board of Education said it is considering buying the Saint Francis School campus in Manoa. The private school shut down in 2019. The board points out that the campus provides a “rare opportunity for the Department to acquire a turnkey school campus.”. That move...
