Tia Mowry Shares How She Stays Positive On Instagram

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: Courtesy of Tia Mowry / Courtesy of Tia Mowry


Tia Mowry is still on the road to embracing her next chapter after announcing that she’s divorcing from her husband of over a decade, Cory Hardrict, and took to Instagram to share how she’s staying positive in the midst of everything.

The actress took to Instagram today to share a fun Instagram Reel where she’s burning sage and sharing with her followers how she stays positive.

Rocking her hair in big, fluffy curls and an oversized black t-shirt, the beauty was all smiles as she burned sage in her room while sitting cross-legged on the floor. “Me when I burn sage” she wrote inside the fun video while writing, “We nama-stay positive #GoodVibesOnly ” as the video’s caption. Check it out. below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

Earlier this month, we reported that the actress filed for divorce from her husband Cory Hardrict after it was revealed by TMZ in a shocking report. Mowry cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

After the news broke, the starlet took to Instagram to confirm the news in an emotional post of the now-separated couple along with the caption, “ I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

