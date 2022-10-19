ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Comments / 1

Related
kjzz.com

Hunters give advice as deer season starts, snow moves into Utah

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
utah.gov

Preparing your Home and Yard for a Hard Freeze

Freezing temperatures are on the way it’s time to winterize your irrigation systems. Preparing for cold weather saves time and money, that is why the West Jordan Parks Department is winterizing sprinklers and closing public restrooms at city parks. Park bathrooms are not heated, and pipes could soon freeze overnight, costing an unnecessary expense. However, the city does know that our residents utilize parks, no matter the season, so we will be installing port-o-potties at our regional parks (Ron Wood and Veterans Memorial).
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Thousands of fish die during Utah reservoir maintenance project

RICHFIELD, Utah — Up to 10,000 fish died near a central Utah reservoir last week during a maintenance project, according to state officials. Jeremy Willemse, of Sanpete County, came across the scene as he was hunting. He saw thousands of dead fish downstream from Johnson Reservoir, near Fish Lake.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

One person killed in Lehi crash that involved a fire truck

LEHI, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol says one person died Friday afternoon following a crash that involved an emergency vehicle in Lehi near southbound I-15. According to Trooper Quincy Breur, of the UHP, the crash occurred at 12:37 p.m. Friday. The UHP was asked to investigate the crash by Lehi City as it involved a fire truck from the Lehi Fire Department that was responding to a call.
LEHI, UT
24hip-hop.com

Utah artist Restlezz is Taking The City By Storm

Born and raised in Ogden, UT Leo Sandoval Jr, known As Restlezz, has been rocking the music scene for awhile now. An artist/producer/engineer that has put much work into countless albums and mixtapes first started when he was 13. Restlezz started Block Monzta Productions after a fall out with a...
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Explosion, fire leaves Provo man dead, two others injured

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — One person is dead and two more were injured after an explosion in Provo on Friday morning, authorities confirmed. Fire crews and law enforcement responded to the incident at a home in the area of 1600 West and 1050 North. Witnesses said there was an...
PROVO, UT
West Jordan Journal

Wasatch Wanderers rescue abandoned exotic pets, ducks and geese

When people think of animal rescue, they usually think about the thousands of abandoned dogs or cats waiting to be placed in forever homes. But Wasatch Wanderers rescue a different type of animal. Although Adison Smith and co-founder Kade Tyler have been rescuing animals for more than 10 years, it...
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy