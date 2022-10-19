Freezing temperatures are on the way it’s time to winterize your irrigation systems. Preparing for cold weather saves time and money, that is why the West Jordan Parks Department is winterizing sprinklers and closing public restrooms at city parks. Park bathrooms are not heated, and pipes could soon freeze overnight, costing an unnecessary expense. However, the city does know that our residents utilize parks, no matter the season, so we will be installing port-o-potties at our regional parks (Ron Wood and Veterans Memorial).

