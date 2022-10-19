Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Hunters give advice as deer season starts, snow moves into Utah
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
Cold, windy weather on tap for Utah, lake effect snow could be a thing
The moderate fall temperatures Utah has been experiencing will soon fade as a weekend storm front moves in, promising to bring mountain snow, rain and perhaps even a skiff of snow in some valley locations.
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23
What was a Winter Storm Watch has now been raised to a Winter Storm Warning.
kjzz.com
Driving on wet leaves is just as dangerous as driving on ice
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The risk of driving on snow and ice is one of the issues that people lament the most during the winter. You may drive on something equally hazardous during the fall, though, didn't you know? It's leaves, especially wet leaves. As an illustration provided...
Winterize your lawns and gardens now before the upcoming storm hits
These are the final days to winterize, said Ryan Glover, Operations Manager at Glover Nursery in West Jordan.
Fatal crash in Salt Lake City closes lanes for ‘several hours’
A crash in Salt Lake City near 1000 South and State Street has turned fatal has turned fatal, according to police.
kslnewsradio.com
Flooded-out cars from Hurricane Ian washing up in Utah. Here’s how to avoid buying a soggy lemon.
SALT LAKE CITY — Cars and trucks flooded by Hurricane Ian may soon be flooding the streets of Utah instead of going straight to the junkyard. KSL investigative reporter Matt Gephardt joins KSL NewsRadio’s Dave & Dujanovic to explain more about what he found out about these flooded cars.
kjzz.com
Neighbor says jet fighters 'a normal part of life' after F-35 crash
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — The F-35 that crashed as it neared a runway on the north edge of Hill Air Force Base had just cleared a ridge, with a South Weber neighborhood directly below. Neighbor Greg Holbrook witnessed “a big black plume,” and Bob Boyce—who lives just a...
utah.gov
Preparing your Home and Yard for a Hard Freeze
Freezing temperatures are on the way it’s time to winterize your irrigation systems. Preparing for cold weather saves time and money, that is why the West Jordan Parks Department is winterizing sprinklers and closing public restrooms at city parks. Park bathrooms are not heated, and pipes could soon freeze overnight, costing an unnecessary expense. However, the city does know that our residents utilize parks, no matter the season, so we will be installing port-o-potties at our regional parks (Ron Wood and Veterans Memorial).
KSLTV
Thousands of fish die during Utah reservoir maintenance project
RICHFIELD, Utah — Up to 10,000 fish died near a central Utah reservoir last week during a maintenance project, according to state officials. Jeremy Willemse, of Sanpete County, came across the scene as he was hunting. He saw thousands of dead fish downstream from Johnson Reservoir, near Fish Lake.
Woman killed in crash with fire truck in Lehi
A woman died after her car was hit by a fire engine that was responding to a call in Lehi Friday afternoon.
kmyu.tv
DWR urges wildlife safety as winter approaches, following attacks on 2 men by grizzly bear
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The story of two college students, one from Utah, recovering by a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming is gaining national attention. Brady, a wrestler from the Cedar City area, is making a full recovery thanks to the support of a teammate. Many people have...
South Jordan family dressing up home as the ‘Encanto’ house for Halloween
A home in South Jordan is dressing up as the house from Disney's "Encanto" for Halloween and they want Utahns to come visit
Dump Truck accident on I80 spills glycol causing traffic delays
PARK CITY, Utah — At approximately 8:10 a.m. on October 21, Park City Fire District Engine 37, Medic Ambulance 37, Medic Engine 35, Ambulance 35, Hazmat 33, BC3, Summit County […]
SSLPD: Two-vehicle accident, significant damage, please avoid area
A two-vehicle accident resulting in one car flipping upside down occurred Wednesday morning, according to South Salt Lake Police Department.
kslnewsradio.com
One person killed in Lehi crash that involved a fire truck
LEHI, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol says one person died Friday afternoon following a crash that involved an emergency vehicle in Lehi near southbound I-15. According to Trooper Quincy Breur, of the UHP, the crash occurred at 12:37 p.m. Friday. The UHP was asked to investigate the crash by Lehi City as it involved a fire truck from the Lehi Fire Department that was responding to a call.
Find the Golden Poop while picking up dog poop at the Run-A-Muk
PARK CITY, Utah — Pet owners who may have missed a moment to pick up their dog’s poop at the Run-A-Muk will have the opportunity to do so in the Basin […]
24hip-hop.com
Utah artist Restlezz is Taking The City By Storm
Born and raised in Ogden, UT Leo Sandoval Jr, known As Restlezz, has been rocking the music scene for awhile now. An artist/producer/engineer that has put much work into countless albums and mixtapes first started when he was 13. Restlezz started Block Monzta Productions after a fall out with a...
kjzz.com
Explosion, fire leaves Provo man dead, two others injured
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — One person is dead and two more were injured after an explosion in Provo on Friday morning, authorities confirmed. Fire crews and law enforcement responded to the incident at a home in the area of 1600 West and 1050 North. Witnesses said there was an...
West Jordan Journal
Wasatch Wanderers rescue abandoned exotic pets, ducks and geese
When people think of animal rescue, they usually think about the thousands of abandoned dogs or cats waiting to be placed in forever homes. But Wasatch Wanderers rescue a different type of animal. Although Adison Smith and co-founder Kade Tyler have been rescuing animals for more than 10 years, it...
