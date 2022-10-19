Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Beatrice Morrow Cannady’s landmark NE Portland house sells to a private buyer
The historic Beatrice Morrow Cannady House, purchased 110 years ago in Northeast Portland by a civil rights activist defying Oregon’s Black exclusion laws, has been sold to the first people who signed a contract to buy the property. The new owners, whose names have not been made public, “are...
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Oct. 21-23
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's officially mid-October and we're looking at rain in the forecast for the Portland area after a record-breaking warm early October. The switch in weather really means that the Halloween events are in full swing now, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting the zoo, hitting up a drive-in, or staying indoors and watching a live concert. No matter what you choose, just remember to wear your rain boots and jackets.
opb.org
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
Meet 'Wicked West' podcast host Ashley Korslien
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ashley Korslien is an award-winning broadcast journalist in Portland, Oregon. She currently works as a reporter, podcast producer and news anchor at KGW-TV, the NBC affiliate in Portland. Ashley has served as a military and crime reporter throughout her career in local news, and spent time...
thatoregonlife.com
This Glowing Pirate Mini Golf Course In Oregon Is Truly One-Of-A-Kind
When you walk into Glowing Greens in Portland Oregon, your first thought will be, ‘Whoa, this is so cool’. From enormous skulls, to glow in the dark alligators, this pirate themed glow in the dark golf course is a party and adventure vibe all rolled in to one.
Apple begins work on new, more durable façade for downtown Portland store
Apple has started work on a major overhaul of its downtown Portland store, with a new design that appears more resistant to vandalism. But people familiar with the company’s plans say work won’t be done until sometime after the holidays. Apple’s downtown store has been obscured by imposing...
Columbia Sportswear to move Sorel brand out of downtown Portland office
Columbia Sportswear said it will move its Sorel brand out of downtown Portland offices early next year and onto the parent company’s Washington County campus. The company said its team has outgrown its space and will have a building of its own with room to expand further over the next three to five years.
Street Lives: Homeless in the rain
Newly houseless, Dan Jack, 67, finds shelter from the first rain of the season under a Portland sidewalk tree. When the rain returns to Portland, homeless people pivot. They zip up their tent doors or move under awnings and bridges. They look for rain gear and dryers that still take quarters. They fold up their camp chairs and look for places that will let them sit inside. Dan Jack, 67, was a home improvement installer for most of his life, mostly doors, windows and awnings, he said. On Friday, Oct. 21, the first day of rain after what felt...
Portland’s Mike Bennett opens new medieval cafe, immersive art exhibit
Take a walk around Portland and you’re likely to find one or many of local artist Mike Bennett’s wooden cartoon cutouts staring back at you. His colorful, hand-painted characters have become popular fixtures for Portland storefronts since his art gained notoriety shortly before the pandemic in 2019.
Oddities and Curiosities Expo coming to Portland on Saturday
The expo is an all-ages event, but the organizers advise parents to use their own discretion when determining whether their child can handle it.
Long lost loves marry in Portland after 40 years apart
PORTLAND, Ore. — Former college sweethearts Jeanne Gustavson and Steven Watts never stopped loving each other. Whether it was while they were college sweethearts in the 60’s at Loyola University in Chicago—or even after the two parted ways seven years later, due in part to racist family members.
kptv.com
9-year-old Portlander gets near perfect score on math section of SAT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Solomon Methvin is like any other nine-year-old. He likes to run around outside, collect Pokémon cards and snowboard with his dad Brian and sister Chandler. “My favorite Pokémon is Charizard,” Solomon said. One thing that’s not so typical? His math skills. He’s home-schooled...
Deaths on the streets: Homeless homicides in Portland eclipse 2021
As the sun rose over downtown Portland on a recent Sunday, police found the body of 51-year-old Jill S. Krahling and a pool of blood below a bench in Chapman Square. She had been stabbed to death, one block from City Hall. Officers haven’t announced any arrest in Krahling’s Oct....
theportlandmedium.com
Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed
Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
WWEEK
Why Did Those Minivan-Driving Feds Snatch People From Downtown Portland?
There were many moments from the summer of 2020 that have lodged in Portlanders’ collective memory, not to be easily forgiven or forgotten. Perhaps the most indelible is grainy footage of federal officers piling out of rented, unmarked minivans like circus performers from clown cars—and abducting protesters from the streets.
Portland natural hair expert opens Black-owned beauty supply
The NHE salon and beauty supply store is a business by Black women and for Black women.
West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad, Jesuit’s Sofia Bell sign first Oregon high school NIL deal
Just weeks after it was first allowed, a pair of local basketball stars have made Oregon history as the first to sign endorsement deals as high school athletes. On Thursday morning, Portland Gear announced that it had signed a deal with West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad and Jesuit’s Sofia Bell. Both are senior basketball players who have committed to play for the Oregon Ducks.
hereisoregon.com
Witchcraft store opens in historic Orenco Mercantile
Just in time for Halloween: The historic Orenco grocery building in one of Hillsboro’s oldest neighborhoods has reopened as a retail store selling Wiccan items, witchcraft supplies and oddities. The husband-and-wife team of August Hesse and Courtney Pheils-Hesse – both practicing Wiccans – purchased the combination store and residence...
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and more
(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter.
Deadly shooting in SE Portland leaves AK-47 shell casings, stunned neighbors in its wake
Eric Medved woke from a deep sleep Thursday night to the sound of rapid-fire gunshots outside his brother’s home in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street in Portland. Medved, a U.S. army veteran who served in the Gulf War, immediately ran outside and ducked behind a bush in the front yard, still wearing his pajamas.
Comments / 0