ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Oct. 21-23

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's officially mid-October and we're looking at rain in the forecast for the Portland area after a record-breaking warm early October. The switch in weather really means that the Halloween events are in full swing now, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting the zoo, hitting up a drive-in, or staying indoors and watching a live concert. No matter what you choose, just remember to wear your rain boots and jackets.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s

A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Meet 'Wicked West' podcast host Ashley Korslien

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ashley Korslien is an award-winning broadcast journalist in Portland, Oregon. She currently works as a reporter, podcast producer and news anchor at KGW-TV, the NBC affiliate in Portland. Ashley has served as a military and crime reporter throughout her career in local news, and spent time...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Street Lives: Homeless in the rain

Newly houseless, Dan Jack, 67, finds shelter from the first rain of the season under a Portland sidewalk tree. When the rain returns to Portland, homeless people pivot. They zip up their tent doors or move under awnings and bridges. They look for rain gear and dryers that still take quarters. They fold up their camp chairs and look for places that will let them sit inside. Dan Jack, 67, was a home improvement installer for most of his life, mostly doors, windows and awnings, he said. On Friday, Oct. 21, the first day of rain after what felt...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Long lost loves marry in Portland after 40 years apart

PORTLAND, Ore. — Former college sweethearts Jeanne Gustavson and Steven Watts never stopped loving each other. Whether it was while they were college sweethearts in the 60’s at Loyola University in Chicago—or even after the two parted ways seven years later, due in part to racist family members.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

9-year-old Portlander gets near perfect score on math section of SAT

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Solomon Methvin is like any other nine-year-old. He likes to run around outside, collect Pokémon cards and snowboard with his dad Brian and sister Chandler. “My favorite Pokémon is Charizard,” Solomon said. One thing that’s not so typical? His math skills. He’s home-schooled...
PORTLAND, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed

Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Why Did Those Minivan-Driving Feds Snatch People From Downtown Portland?

There were many moments from the summer of 2020 that have lodged in Portlanders’ collective memory, not to be easily forgiven or forgotten. Perhaps the most indelible is grainy footage of federal officers piling out of rented, unmarked minivans like circus performers from clown cars—and abducting protesters from the streets.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad, Jesuit’s Sofia Bell sign first Oregon high school NIL deal

Just weeks after it was first allowed, a pair of local basketball stars have made Oregon history as the first to sign endorsement deals as high school athletes. On Thursday morning, Portland Gear announced that it had signed a deal with West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad and Jesuit’s Sofia Bell. Both are senior basketball players who have committed to play for the Oregon Ducks.
WEST LINN, OR
hereisoregon.com

Witchcraft store opens in historic Orenco Mercantile

Just in time for Halloween: The historic Orenco grocery building in one of Hillsboro’s oldest neighborhoods has reopened as a retail store selling Wiccan items, witchcraft supplies and oddities. The husband-and-wife team of August Hesse and Courtney Pheils-Hesse – both practicing Wiccans – purchased the combination store and residence...
HILLSBORO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy