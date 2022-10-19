ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Jerry Jones tells Robert Kraft 'don't f*** with me' in tense NFL owners meeting, per report

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NqGpZ_0ieNLuEX00

There is never a dull moment when you assemble the NFL's 32 owners In the same room, especially when one of those billionaires is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

During an owners-only session of the annual fall league meeting on Tuesday, Jones got into a heated exchange with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the subject of contract negotiations with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, per ESPN's Seth Wickersham.

The owners had been preparing to vote over whether to permit their compensation committee to open negotiations on a new contract for Goodell. Jones was reportedly alone in opposing the measure, leading him to curse out Kraft:

The sources said Kraft joined the overwhelming majority in strong support for the measure, with Jones the lone dissenter in the owners-only session, eventually telling Kraft, "Don't f— with me."

Kraft replied, "Excuse me?"

"Don't mess with me," Jones said.

The measure eventually passed 31-1, per ESPN, with Jones being the lone "no" vote.

The exchange reflects Jones' well-known opinion on Goodell. As Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson notes, the NFL has enjoyed immense financial success since Goodell took over as commissioner in 2006, but Jones believes Goodell is merely enjoying the fruits of labor from past commissioners and owners (such as Jones).

The NFL certainly compensates Goodell like he is a major reason for its success. According to The New York Times, Goodell was paid $128 million combined for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

ESPN reports Jones believes the triggers for Goodell's considerable bonus pool in a new contract will be too vague and not connected enough to the league's financial goals:

"He believes in corporate good governance and wants accountability on the financial goals tied to Roger's bonus," said a league source familiar with Jones' thinking. "He is sensitive to awarding a big bonus to Roger before he performs and earns it." The source added that, in the past, Jones has thought Goodell's financial targets were too "vague."

Given that every other owner voted against him, Jones could be facing quite a headwind.

NFL owners meeting has been eventful, to say the least

Usually, one of the NFL's most powerful owners cursing out another of its most powerful owners over the compensation of its commissioner would be the big story of the owners' meetings, but it was merely a side story on Tuesday.

Before Jones' words with Kraft were reported, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay drew all the nearby eyeballs by saying there was merit to removing embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder from the league's ranks.

Snyder, never a popular figure in the NFL except among his team's rivals, is currently under investigation for sexual misconduct and has been immersed in scandal for years over workplace misconduct allegations. The situation escalated even further last week when Snyder was reported to have "dirt" against the NFL's power brokers with a threat of mutually assured destruction.

The Cowboys and Commanders might be rivals, but their owners certainly seem to agree on the message of "don't f*** with me."

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Christian McCaffrey might be the RB — and final Super Bowl puzzle piece — the 49ers have looked for

Your browser does not support iframes. The San Francisco 49ers have boasted one of the NFL's top rushing units almost every year since Kyle Shanahan took over as head coach in 2017. Over the past four seasons, the 49ers ranked top-15 in rushing attempts and rushing yards, and they ranked top-seven in both categories in the two seasons San Francisco made deep postseason runs (2019 and 2021).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Brady apologizes for comparing playing football to military

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Tom Brady apologized Thursday for making a comparison between football and military deployment while interviewing NBA star Kevin Durant on the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s weekly podcast. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he used a “very poor choice of words” on...
TAMPA, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russell Wilson will miss Jets game with pulled hamstring

DENVER — (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets because of a pulled hamstring, and backup Brett Rypien will get the start. Wilson was ruled out Saturday, less than 24 hours after coach Nathaniel Hackett said he figured Wilson's playing...
DENVER, CO
WPXI Pittsburgh

Longtime NBA official Tony Brown dies at 55 after cancer battle

Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown died on Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the league announced. "We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength, acceptance and peace," Tony's wife, Tina Brown, said in a statement, in part. "We ask that you join us in that spirit as we prepare to celebrate Tony's life. Our biggest thank you to our village of family and friends, near and far, old and new. Your love is immeasurable."
FLORIDA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Sources: Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy on leave following allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct

Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation following allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct with a female former employee, multiple sources told Yahoo Sports. The investigation is expected to conclude by early next week if not sooner, sources told Yahoo Sports. Murphy...
DETROIT, MI
WPXI Pittsburgh

ESPN and F1 announce new US broadcast deal through 2025

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — With Formula's One popularity and viewership booming in the United States, ESPN and the global motorsports series announced a new broadcast deal Saturday through 2025. ESPN has broadcast F1 in the U.S. since 2018 and the new deal will keep commercial-free, live telecasts...
TEXAS STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
105K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy