Hialeah, FL

fnu.edu

Conquistador Volleyball ends day one of CAC Classic with another victory

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (Oct. 21, 2022)- Conquistador volleyball has struck gold on the first day of the CAC Volleyball Classic at Florida College. After earning a gritty 3-2 win over Haskell FNU showed great fight and effort to knock out the Crowley’s Ridge Pioneers. With a dominant 3-1 win over Crowley’s Ridge College, FNU improves to 5-11 on the season, while the Pioneers now sit at 4-20. This two-game win streak matches the longest winning streak of the year so far for the Conquistadors.
HIALEAH, FL
fnu.edu

FNU volleyball notches another victory defeating Haskell in opening match of CAC Classic

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (Oct. 21, 2022) – Florida National’s volleyball team pulled together an impressive victory over Haskell Indian Nations University 3-2. This CAC Volleyball Classic thriller marked the third time this season the Conquistadors played in a fifth set. Though FNU got out to a hot start, taking a 2-0 lead, Haskell stormed back winning two sets of their own. In the end, FNU proved to be too much for Haskell to handle. The Conquistadors now stand at 4-11 and Haskell drops to 9-16. Set One FNU Notables (29-27)
HIALEAH, FL
fnu.edu

FNU women’s soccer overpowers Florida Memorial in 5-0 victory

HIALEAH, Fla. ( Oct. 19, 2022) – Florida National’s women’s soccer team continues to mount a thrilling second half of their season as they defeat Florida Memorial, 5-0 at Milander Park. The Conquistadors showed off their skills on the ball and pushed the pace of the contest from start to finish leaving little room for the Lions to capitalize on the pitch. This victory propels FNU’s record to 3-4-1 and FMU continues its search for its first win of the year, falling 0-7-0. In the first half, Florida National took control of the contest early with 19 shots and four corner kicks. The Conquistadors penetrated the penalty area with determination, connecting on three goals before the halftime whistle sounded through the cold air of Milander Park. Mickaela Calisto was the first to record a goal for the Conquistadors as she nailed a textbook goal on a stellar pass from Dominique Mosley eight minutes into the game. Twenty-one minutes later, FMU’s Johana Karbanova committed a foul in the 18-yard box that set up a penalty kick for Dominique Mosley. The veteran calmly executed the shot and put the ball well beyond the keeper’s reach.
HIALEAH, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Hurricane Ian: A Lesson on Privilege

Did I buy enough water? Are classes going to be canceled? What happens if the wind knocks my dorm window out?. Late September was filled with great uncertainty as Hurricane Ian approached South Florida. Many UM students stocked up on food and water in preparation for the worst. But as I spoke to my classmates, I noticed a shared excitement among us. Students wanted the hurricane to pass over Miami. Who wouldn’t want a few days of virtual or canceled classes? There was talk of hurricane parties and endless nights of hanging out in the dorms. Suddenly, a natural disaster sounded like a retreat.
MIAMI, FL
miamihighnews.com

Snap! Click! It’s Ms. Diaz

Ms. Diaz is the graphics teacher at Miami Senior high. She also teaches yearbook where she encourages her students to “capture the moments” . Ms. Diaz went to Hialeah High School where she participated in various school activities. She was part of the cheerleading team as well as choir. Ms. Diaz also took ballet classes 5-6 days a week.
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

60-Degree Weather Is In The Forecast For Miami This Week

We hope you remember where you stashed away your favorite fall jacket because temperatures are dropping this week! A strong cold front has brought cooler and drier air to Florida, reaching all the way to Miami and it’s beginning today. That’s right! Cold weather (by our standards) has arrived....
MIAMI, FL
miamihighnews.com

Do you know about Jasmine Godoy?

Jasmine Godoy is a sophomore at Miami High. A very bright student, she is in BETA and secretary of the debate team. Jasmine is in BETA and on the debate team at Miami High. She enjoys being in BETA because of the friendships formed. “It feels like a family,” she said.
MIAMI, FL
theraidervoice.com

A New Nuclear Era: Is Miami Prepared?

South Florida is a tropical paradise. With its sunny beaches and marshy swamplands, it is home to more than 9 million people. Additionally, this region of Florida hosts up to 25 million tourists annually. But behind these figures lies a strategic asset to the United States. South Florida is home to countless military bases which makes Miami a critical target in the case of a nuclear exchange. However, Miami lacks the critical infrastructure to protect its population.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Housing affordability in Miami continues to dive

MIAMI – Inflation, soaring mortgage rates and record high prices are making it extremely hard for so many people to buy a home. Housing affordability is down 29% from a year ago.  Consistent federal rate hikes are also putting pressure on the real estate market. Nationwide, home prices soared 43% in two years. But now, in cities that had those massive spikes, prices are being slashed. The fastest cooling markets are Seattle, Las Vegas, San Jose, San Diego, Sacramento and Denver. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, in comparison to a record September 2021, Miami September 2022 sales decreased 28.1% year-over-year, from 3,031 to 2,178.Still, September 2022 total sales outperformed Miami's pre-pandemic September totals. Experts say despite the price cuts across the U.S., the average monthly mortgage payment is still higher than if you bought a home at the peak of the market.
MIAMI, FL
HipHopDX.com

Pharrell Opens BBC ICECREAM Miami Flagship Store

Miami, FL – Pharrell has opened a flagship Billionaire Boys Club ICECREAM store in Miami and Skateboard P hosted a launch event earlier this week. On Thursday (October 20) fans got the opportunity to get a first look at the newest trendy addition to Wynwood’s Art District. The 5,000-square foot store will function as one part marketplace giving off art gallery vibes with the other serving as a “canvas” for emerging local artists to experiment.
MIAMI, FL
munaluchi

Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami

Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
MIAMI, FL
miamirealtors.com

Miami Real Estate on Pace for Second-Biggest Sales Year Ever; Single-Family Home Inventory Rises for Fifth Consecutive Month

MIAMI — The Miami-Dade County real estate market is on pace to have its second biggest sales year ever as the resilient market slowly inches toward equilibrium in the wake of rising mortgage rates, according to September 2022 statistics from the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Large fish kills in areas of Miami

A large fish kill was seen in several areas of Biscayne Bay this week, reportedly due to water pollution and low oxygen levels in the sea, witnesses, authorities, and wildlife officials said. On Thursday, Miami-Dade County officials reported fish kills in the north basin of Biscayne Bay, especially in the...
MIAMI, FL
Axios

4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Miami

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. Well, we've got you covered. Our colleague Maxwell Millington rounded up a list of tasty lunch options for $10 or less in Miami. La Sandwicherie. What's on the menu: Aside from sandwiches, La Sandwicherie serves salads, croissants,...
MIAMI, FL

