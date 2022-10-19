Read full article on original website
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in Plantation
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victim
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby Kent
fnu.edu
Conquistador Volleyball ends day one of CAC Classic with another victory
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (Oct. 21, 2022)- Conquistador volleyball has struck gold on the first day of the CAC Volleyball Classic at Florida College. After earning a gritty 3-2 win over Haskell FNU showed great fight and effort to knock out the Crowley’s Ridge Pioneers. With a dominant 3-1 win over Crowley’s Ridge College, FNU improves to 5-11 on the season, while the Pioneers now sit at 4-20. This two-game win streak matches the longest winning streak of the year so far for the Conquistadors.
fnu.edu
FNU volleyball notches another victory defeating Haskell in opening match of CAC Classic
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (Oct. 21, 2022) – Florida National’s volleyball team pulled together an impressive victory over Haskell Indian Nations University 3-2. This CAC Volleyball Classic thriller marked the third time this season the Conquistadors played in a fifth set. Though FNU got out to a hot start, taking a 2-0 lead, Haskell stormed back winning two sets of their own. In the end, FNU proved to be too much for Haskell to handle. The Conquistadors now stand at 4-11 and Haskell drops to 9-16. Set One FNU Notables (29-27)
fnu.edu
FNU women’s soccer overpowers Florida Memorial in 5-0 victory
HIALEAH, Fla. ( Oct. 19, 2022) – Florida National’s women’s soccer team continues to mount a thrilling second half of their season as they defeat Florida Memorial, 5-0 at Milander Park. The Conquistadors showed off their skills on the ball and pushed the pace of the contest from start to finish leaving little room for the Lions to capitalize on the pitch. This victory propels FNU’s record to 3-4-1 and FMU continues its search for its first win of the year, falling 0-7-0. In the first half, Florida National took control of the contest early with 19 shots and four corner kicks. The Conquistadors penetrated the penalty area with determination, connecting on three goals before the halftime whistle sounded through the cold air of Milander Park. Mickaela Calisto was the first to record a goal for the Conquistadors as she nailed a textbook goal on a stellar pass from Dominique Mosley eight minutes into the game. Twenty-one minutes later, FMU’s Johana Karbanova committed a foul in the 18-yard box that set up a penalty kick for Dominique Mosley. The veteran calmly executed the shot and put the ball well beyond the keeper’s reach.
SBLive Sports Florida Game of the Week: Columbus at Miami Central
The Battle for the 305 between undefeated teams takes place Friday night at Traz Powell Stadium when the SBLive Florida’s No. 6 Columbus Explorers (8-0) take on the No. 2 Miami Central Rockets (7-0). Each program is the prohibitive favorite to win their respective classifications as Columbus ...
themiamihurricane.com
Hurricane Ian: A Lesson on Privilege
Did I buy enough water? Are classes going to be canceled? What happens if the wind knocks my dorm window out?. Late September was filled with great uncertainty as Hurricane Ian approached South Florida. Many UM students stocked up on food and water in preparation for the worst. But as I spoke to my classmates, I noticed a shared excitement among us. Students wanted the hurricane to pass over Miami. Who wouldn’t want a few days of virtual or canceled classes? There was talk of hurricane parties and endless nights of hanging out in the dorms. Suddenly, a natural disaster sounded like a retreat.
miamihighnews.com
Snap! Click! It’s Ms. Diaz
Ms. Diaz is the graphics teacher at Miami Senior high. She also teaches yearbook where she encourages her students to “capture the moments” . Ms. Diaz went to Hialeah High School where she participated in various school activities. She was part of the cheerleading team as well as choir. Ms. Diaz also took ballet classes 5-6 days a week.
Two Miami Middle Schoolers Awarded For Thwarting School Threat
The two alerted authorities after hearing a classmate say he was going to hurt the principal and blow up the school with a bomb.
secretmiami.com
60-Degree Weather Is In The Forecast For Miami This Week
We hope you remember where you stashed away your favorite fall jacket because temperatures are dropping this week! A strong cold front has brought cooler and drier air to Florida, reaching all the way to Miami and it’s beginning today. That’s right! Cold weather (by our standards) has arrived....
Miami Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
miamihighnews.com
Do you know about Jasmine Godoy?
Jasmine Godoy is a sophomore at Miami High. A very bright student, she is in BETA and secretary of the debate team. Jasmine is in BETA and on the debate team at Miami High. She enjoys being in BETA because of the friendships formed. “It feels like a family,” she said.
theraidervoice.com
A New Nuclear Era: Is Miami Prepared?
South Florida is a tropical paradise. With its sunny beaches and marshy swamplands, it is home to more than 9 million people. Additionally, this region of Florida hosts up to 25 million tourists annually. But behind these figures lies a strategic asset to the United States. South Florida is home to countless military bases which makes Miami a critical target in the case of a nuclear exchange. However, Miami lacks the critical infrastructure to protect its population.
Housing affordability in Miami continues to dive
MIAMI – Inflation, soaring mortgage rates and record high prices are making it extremely hard for so many people to buy a home. Housing affordability is down 29% from a year ago. Consistent federal rate hikes are also putting pressure on the real estate market. Nationwide, home prices soared 43% in two years. But now, in cities that had those massive spikes, prices are being slashed. The fastest cooling markets are Seattle, Las Vegas, San Jose, San Diego, Sacramento and Denver. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, in comparison to a record September 2021, Miami September 2022 sales decreased 28.1% year-over-year, from 3,031 to 2,178.Still, September 2022 total sales outperformed Miami's pre-pandemic September totals. Experts say despite the price cuts across the U.S., the average monthly mortgage payment is still higher than if you bought a home at the peak of the market.
HipHopDX.com
Pharrell Opens BBC ICECREAM Miami Flagship Store
Miami, FL – Pharrell has opened a flagship Billionaire Boys Club ICECREAM store in Miami and Skateboard P hosted a launch event earlier this week. On Thursday (October 20) fans got the opportunity to get a first look at the newest trendy addition to Wynwood’s Art District. The 5,000-square foot store will function as one part marketplace giving off art gallery vibes with the other serving as a “canvas” for emerging local artists to experiment.
Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami
Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
South Florida Gets Its First Taste Of Fall
Temperatures will dip 10 degrees to the mid 70's and could be into the 60's at night.
miamirealtors.com
Miami Real Estate on Pace for Second-Biggest Sales Year Ever; Single-Family Home Inventory Rises for Fifth Consecutive Month
MIAMI — The Miami-Dade County real estate market is on pace to have its second biggest sales year ever as the resilient market slowly inches toward equilibrium in the wake of rising mortgage rates, according to September 2022 statistics from the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.
islandernews.com
Large fish kills in areas of Miami
A large fish kill was seen in several areas of Biscayne Bay this week, reportedly due to water pollution and low oxygen levels in the sea, witnesses, authorities, and wildlife officials said. On Thursday, Miami-Dade County officials reported fish kills in the north basin of Biscayne Bay, especially in the...
WSVN-TV
Do the Right Thing program awards 10 Miami-Dade Students who inspired their community
MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida students caught in scary situations were recognized for bravely doing the right thing. The honorees were bestowed their recognitions, Thursday morning. Out of 900 students nominated, the Do the Right Thing program honored 10 Miami-Dade students who have served as an inspiration to the...
Click10.com
Legendary JohnMartin’s pub in Coral Gables reopening, hosting job fair
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A legendary Coral Gables haunt, JohnMartin’s pub, is holding a job fair before it reopens its doors next month. The restaurant needs to fill more than 60 front and back of house positions. The hiring event is taking place all this week at the...
4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Miami
POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. Well, we've got you covered. Our colleague Maxwell Millington rounded up a list of tasty lunch options for $10 or less in Miami. La Sandwicherie. What's on the menu: Aside from sandwiches, La Sandwicherie serves salads, croissants,...
