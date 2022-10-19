HIALEAH, Fla. ( Oct. 19, 2022) – Florida National’s women’s soccer team continues to mount a thrilling second half of their season as they defeat Florida Memorial, 5-0 at Milander Park. The Conquistadors showed off their skills on the ball and pushed the pace of the contest from start to finish leaving little room for the Lions to capitalize on the pitch. This victory propels FNU’s record to 3-4-1 and FMU continues its search for its first win of the year, falling 0-7-0. In the first half, Florida National took control of the contest early with 19 shots and four corner kicks. The Conquistadors penetrated the penalty area with determination, connecting on three goals before the halftime whistle sounded through the cold air of Milander Park. Mickaela Calisto was the first to record a goal for the Conquistadors as she nailed a textbook goal on a stellar pass from Dominique Mosley eight minutes into the game. Twenty-one minutes later, FMU’s Johana Karbanova committed a foul in the 18-yard box that set up a penalty kick for Dominique Mosley. The veteran calmly executed the shot and put the ball well beyond the keeper’s reach.

