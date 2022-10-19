ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Amphitheater plans fueling North Birmingham property hopes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Rob Malcom showed off his latest Norwood restoration project Thursday. When he and his wife bought this 1910 home, it was in shambles. In fact, the couple and their real estate company have been flipping houses here for the last six years. “The last house that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Project Share offers some Alabama Power customers help with bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program through Alabama Power and Salvation Army is helping Birmingham-area residents pay their bills. As we are already paying more for everyday goods, utility bills may soon go up because of the chilly temperatures outside. Project Share helps pay wintertime energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are 60 and up or disabled.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works Board now considering smaller rate hike for 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After public pushback from ratepayers and public officials, the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) appears to be considering a smaller rate increase for 2023 than the 8.3 percent rate increase initially recommended by the utility’s consultants and executive staff several weeks ago. The budget plan...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Giving it all away—how Sanjay Singh made a fortune in Birmingham and is giving it back

Picture this. You come to the US from India as a college dropout without much money. You try to go to college again, but the tuition is constantly rising. Barely scraping by and having multiple jobs at once, you work hard to get your Master of Business Administration. Fast forward, you’re a millionaire, a successful entrepreneur and an investor. Sanjay Singh doesn’t have to imagine this—it’s his life. Now, he’s investing back into the community of Birmingham—the city that invested so much into him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham businesses react to proposed amphitheater in Birmingham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With talks of a possible amphitheater coming to Birmingham, we wanted to hear from business owners near the Oak Mountain Amphitheater about the impact it could have on them. The businesses that we talked to all say the same thing - they would hate to see...
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham city leaders surprised by proposed amphitheater in Birmingham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Questions over the future of the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre after a Jefferson County commissioner said it could close to make way for a new amphitheater in north Birmingham. It appears this announcement came as a surprise to Pelham city leaders. Just this week, the city approved...
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Flu cases quickly rising across Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s that time of the year. Flu cases are on the rise. One reason for the rise in flu cases is because this is the first time in three years people haven’t been under the mask mandate. The University of Alabama (UA) medical clinic...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Birmingham drivers react to fluid gas prices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AAA says Alabama’s current gas price average is $3.42 a gallon on Wednesday. Only a few months ago, drivers were paying well over $4 a gallon for gas. Drivers say they were relieved when prices were dropping, but now the up and down pricing is just exhausting.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Brookwood Medical Center’s Freestanding Emergency Department—what you need to know

DYK Brookwood Medical Center has a Freestanding Emergency Department (FED) in Greystone at the intersection of Highway 280 and 119, behind La-Z-Boy and The Fish Market? Not an urgent care center, this is a satellite emergency room that can handle heart attacks, strokes and more. We talked to Dr. Audry Slane and Kelsey Coleman, the Charge Nurse, to learn more about what they treat, why they love their jobs and what has kept them committed through the pandemic.
HOOVER, AL
WLBT

Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy