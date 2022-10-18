Dennis G. Salverson “Salvo,” 80, Whitewater, passed at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022. Dennis was born on April 26, 1942, in Madison, WI to Wesley and Agnes (Natvig) Salverson. He served his country in the United States Army from 1962-65 and was a proud member of American Legion Post 173. On August 19, 1967, he married Mary Bjerning in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. He graduated from UW-Whitewater in 1969 with a degree in Business Administration, and in 2014 was inducted into the UW-Whitewater Athletic Hall of Fame. Dennis was self-employed for 56 years, owning several bars and restaurants. To him, the Salvo brand meant putting the customer first; Salvos in LaGrange and Salvo’s Coyote Grill are well-remembered. Dennis was a member of The Walworth County and The Wisconsin Tavern League, where he was state director. In 2017 he was named Tavern League of Wisconsin Member of the Year, as well as the American Beverage Licensees Retailer of the Year in 2018. He was president of The Whitewater Jaycees, as well as the Lions Club. He enjoyed snowmobiling, playing euchre, and traveling. He and Mary finished their quest to visit every state in 2010, along with several European trips.

