Obituary: Dennis G. Salverson “Salvo,” 80
Dennis G. Salverson “Salvo,” 80, Whitewater, passed at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022. Dennis was born on April 26, 1942, in Madison, WI to Wesley and Agnes (Natvig) Salverson. He served his country in the United States Army from 1962-65 and was a proud member of American Legion Post 173. On August 19, 1967, he married Mary Bjerning in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. He graduated from UW-Whitewater in 1969 with a degree in Business Administration, and in 2014 was inducted into the UW-Whitewater Athletic Hall of Fame. Dennis was self-employed for 56 years, owning several bars and restaurants. To him, the Salvo brand meant putting the customer first; Salvos in LaGrange and Salvo’s Coyote Grill are well-remembered. Dennis was a member of The Walworth County and The Wisconsin Tavern League, where he was state director. In 2017 he was named Tavern League of Wisconsin Member of the Year, as well as the American Beverage Licensees Retailer of the Year in 2018. He was president of The Whitewater Jaycees, as well as the Lions Club. He enjoyed snowmobiling, playing euchre, and traveling. He and Mary finished their quest to visit every state in 2010, along with several European trips.
Richard Trewyn Celebrates 90th Birthday
Richard (Dick) Trewyn of Whitewater will celebrate his 90th birthday on October 25, 2022. Richard was born October 25th, 1932, as the 8th child of John and Nellie Trewyn, who had 17 children. Dick spent his early years living with and working for two farming families, and then served in...
4-12 Robotics Program in WUSD Detailed for Local Group
The excitement and joy of solving challenging problems was evident as members of the elementary and high school robotics teams shared their experiences with members of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) on Thursday, October 20, in the high school library. DKG promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education, and this chapter is made up of mainly retired educators from the Whitewater School District. DKG has been a supporter of Ferradermis, the high school FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) team for years, writing grants for the team to purchase a 3D printer and other materials. This year, members of DKG would like to focus their grant writing on our elementary and middle school FIRST LEGO League (FLL) teams.
Memory Cafe Vacations event offered at Whitewater Library Nov. 14 at 10:30 a.m.
Editor’s Note: The following was provided by the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library. Memory Cafés are designed for people living with memory loss, and their care partner. The Glacial River Library Memory Project hosts one café a month, rotating between four public libraries. The next café will be held Monday, November 14th at 10:30 A.M. at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, located at 431 W. Center St. in Whitewater. The theme will be Vacations! If it is convenient, please bring a postcard or souvenir to share. Please call 262-473-0530 for more information.
Whitewater to Hold “Ghoul’s Night Out” on Oct. 27 from 4-7 p.m.
Editor’s Note: The following was provided by the Whitewater Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Council. The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting its Annual Ghoul’s Night Out event on Thursday, October 27th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. They are thrilled to bring this ghoulish good time to the Main Street corridor for another year!
Whippets Defeat Mount Horeb in a 5 Set Thriller, To Continue Tournament Run at Edgewood Saturday
The Whippet Volleyball Team gets to compete another day with the win against visiting Mount Horeb on Thursday, October 20! The Whippets came out firing and battled Mount Horeb down to the wire in a 5-set match within an electric home gym 25-23, 14-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-6! “This team came...
No. 3 Warhawk Football Falls to UW-Platteville on the Road
The No. 3 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team fell to UW-Platteville 17-13 on the road Saturday afternoon. The Warhawks are one of three Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference teams holding a 3-1 league mark, including UW-La Crosse and UWP. The Pioneers have won two consecutive games against top-25 teams and take...
