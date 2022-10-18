Opposing GMs are 'certain' Packers will search for WR trade before deadline

Teams in the NFL are expecting the Green Bay Packers to be active searching for a wide receiver before the league’s trade deadline.

General managers who spoke with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler are “certain” that Brian Gutekunst and the Packers are “looking for potential receiver help on the trade market” as the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaches.

The one name mentioned by Fowler as a speculative target was Pittsburgh’s Chase Claypool, although New England’s Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, New York’s Darius Slayton and Kadarius Toney and New Orleans’ Marquez Callaway were all mentioned as potential trade options on the receiver market over the next two weeks.

Over the past few seasons, the Packers have looked around at receivers before the trade deadline – including a real run at Will Fuller in 2020 – but haven’t made a move.

Receiver would appear to be the most likely trade scenario for the Packers considering the state of the passing game. Sammy Watkins is still on injured reserve, Randall Cobb has an ankle injury and could land on injured reserve and Christian Watson is dealing with a hamstring injury. The team’s struggles beating man coverage over the last three games could be enough motivation for Gutekunst to make a move to add another veteran.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he was confident Gutekunst would add to the roster if he felt the Packers needed help at a specific position.

“If there’s an opportunity, I would expect that Brian will be in the mix,” Rodgers said following Sunday’s loss to the Jets.

If the Packers have more issues throwing the football on Sunday in Washington, will Gutekunst get aggressive in terms of making a move? It’s possible his team – now stuck at 3-3 after six weeks – needs the spark.