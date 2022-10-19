ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Winnebago County Democrats: Right to Bear Arms Amendment

“The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny." That is how the Right to Bear...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Departing clerk says Legislature has changed, and not all for the better

A remarkable 45 years as clerk and guiding officer of Nebraska’s unique one-house, nonpartisan Legislature is enough. And the place has changed. “It’s a different environment,” Patrick O’Donnell says. “The nature of the members has changed. Some of that may be due to term limits, some...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Onawa Republican seeks Iowa House seat against Libertarian from Kingsley

ONAWA, Iowa -- After winning the Republican nomination for Iowa House House 13 in June, first-time candidate Ken Carlson appeared to have a clear path toward being elected. No Democratic candidate filed for the primary in the district dominated by Republican voters. But on the final day for candidates to file for the Nov. 8 general election, Amy Janowski submitted a petition to be placed on the ballot as a Libertarian candidate.
ONAWA, IA
KPVI Newschannel 6

HUD gives Indiana $4.7 million to remediate household lead contamination

(The Center Square) – Indiana will utilize a $4.7 million grant to remediate lead and radon problems in 165 homes throughout the state. The grant is part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Lead Hazard Reduction Program. HUD is providing more than $125 million to 26 state and local government agencies to protect children and families from lead-based paint hazards and additional hazards in homes. The national program will reach 4,000 low-income homes.
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Long seeks middle ground, local decision-making

"I don’t want the state telling the city what they have to do.”. Darcy Long would like to see Oregon legislatures help city and county government fund big, statewide needs like the need for affordable housing and services for the homeless by providing targeted state funding, but in a manner that allows city and county leaders to decide what solutions are best suited to the communities they serve.
THE DALLES, OR
KPVI Newschannel 6

Record fish caught in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Iowa from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Record fish caught in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Illinois from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Record fish caught in Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Indiana from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Policy analyst: F grade 'means New Jersey is on the right track'

(The Center Square) – An “F” grade for New Jersey’s fiscal policy could be a good thing depending on your perspective, policy analysts said. The CATO Institute, a public policy think tank that promotes Libertarian ideas, gave New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy an “F.” The state put a 2.5% surtax on corporations with incomes above $1 million and approved “millionaire’s taxes.” The CATO Institute said in its Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors 2022 that the top 1% already pay 36% of the state’s income taxes. The state also drains hundreds of millions of dollars from businesses. And Murphy carved out narrow breaks for favored groups, including film and digital media tax credits up to $30 million.
NEW JERSEY STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Record fish caught in Oklahoma

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Oklahoma from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Record fish caught in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Maryland from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Record fish caught in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Kentucky from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes in Utah

A pilot is recovering after ejecting from his jet prior to a crash at Hill Air Force Base in Utah. The F-35 'A' Lightning-2 crashed shortly after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night. Officials say the pilot ejected and was recovered by emergency crews. They say there were no injuries on the...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy