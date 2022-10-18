ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers work out 5 players, including 3 wide receivers

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPLPl_0ieNFaBL00

The Green Bay Packers reported workouts for five players on Tuesday, including three wide receivers.

Of the five, one signed: Safety Innis Gaines returned to Green Bay on the practice squad.

The other four players to work out for the team on Tuesday: receiver Jeff Cotton (Idaho), receiver Ty Fryfogle (Indiana), quarterback Steven Montez (Colorado) and receiver Charleston Rambo (Miami).

Cotton (6-2, 206) went undrafted in 2020. The 25-year-old has spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and (most recently) Arizona Cardinals. He played in one game for the Jaguars to end last season.

Fryfogle, a rookie, was a reported workout player on Monday. More on him here.

Montez (6-5, 236) went undrafted in 2020 after starting for three seasons at Colorado, where he tossed 63 touchdown passes and 33 interceptions. He’s spent time on the practice squads of the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions over the last three seasons.

Rambo (6-1, 185) went undrafted in 2022. A three-year starter at Oklahoma and Miami, he spent time with the Carolina Panthers through training camp but was waived at final cuts. During his final season at Miami, he caught 79 passes for 1,172 yards and seven scores.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Wide Receiver Trade Suggestion For Packers

The Green Bay Packers have a serious need for wide receiver depth. On Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd suggested a trade that would help the Packers fill this need midway through the 2022 season. Cowherd made the argument that the Packers should go after Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher Chase...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market. According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors. This sounds like a solid investment and the...
Tampa Bay Times

Is Kyle Rudolph ready to finally help Bucs offense?

TAMPA — One of the splash signings of July has remained submerged a few fathoms below relevance. Kyle Rudolph made only a fleeting appearance in the Bucs locker room when it was open to reporters Wednesday and Thursday, and perhaps that’s fitting. To this point, the two-time Pro Bowl tight end barely has been visible in the offense, making brief cameos in lieu of contributions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jonathan Taylor Decision News

The Indianapolis Colts have been without All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor for the past two weeks. Although he could've returned for Week 6, he chose to sit one more game. Taylor explained his decision earlier this week, telling reporters, "You just know your body." Despite not having Taylor at their...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WCNC

PJ Walker named Panthers QB vs Bucs, Darnold returns to practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PJ Walker will make his second straight start for the Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, interim coach Steve Wilks announced. Wilks also said Jacob Eason will serve as the backup while Baker Mayfield nurses a high ankle sprain he suffered against the 49ers. Mayfield's status for Sunday hasn't been announced, but it's unlikely that he will play for the second consecutive week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Have One Tradeable Asset

The NFL’s trade deadline hits on November 1st, two days after the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The franchise isn’t expected to be a major player near the trade deadline, chiefly because the Vikings rank dead last in the NFL per available cap space. They have no money.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Don’t Rule Out a Vikings Trade in the Coming Weeks

With the trade deadline approaching on November 1st, and the Vikings now on their bye week, attention has turned to the roster and potential trade targets for the team in purple. Given the Vikings new GM and his propensity for pulling off trades, it seems silly to rule out a potential Vikings trade in the next couple weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Ravens Get Concerning News At Practice On Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens may be without tight end Mark Andrews this week. According to multiple reports, the two-time Pro Bowler was not participating in Wednesday's practice. Andrews, 27, is having yet another stellar season with the Ravens. This past weekend, he hauled in seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy