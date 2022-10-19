Read full article on original website
bluebonnetnews.com
Boot Barn fire in Liberty blamed on faulty electrical system
Firefighters on Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. responded to a smoke alarm call at the Boot Barn store on the 1000 block of N. Main Street in Liberty. When firefighters arrived on the scene a few minutes later, they found all of the store’s employees and customers had safely evacuated the store. The smoke that set off the alarm system was mostly limited to an office area in the back of the store and not the actual showroom, according to Liberty Fire Chief Brian Hurst.
bluebonnetnews.com
Popeye’s Restaurant in Liberty burns
Dozens of firefighters from Liberty, Dayton, Westlake, Hardin, Kenefick, Hull-Daisetta and Liberty County Hazmat responded to a major fire at the Popeye’s Restaurant on the 1700 block of US 90 in Liberty on Friday evening. Flames could be seen coming up through the roof of the building even as...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
JET SKI INCIDENT ON LAKE CONROE INJURES TWO
Just a few minutes after 4 pm Friday a call came in to 911 for a water rescue near the FM 830 boat ramp. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables, Texas Parks and Wildlife, NMCFD Fire Boat, and Conroe Fire responded to the scene. A male had just bought two jet skis a few days ago and took them to Lake Conroe to try them out. The owner’s jet ski began to take on water. The owner close to shore tried to hold it up as it began to flip. He was injured but not seriously. He refused medical attention. His friend, on the other jet ski, saw he was in distress. His friend removed his life vest and tried to go to his aid. He then became distressed. The friend was transported in critical condition to Conroe Regional Hospital. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are investigating the incident and the cause of the jet ski taking on water since the drain plugs were in place.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAGNOLIA FIREFIGHTERS AND CONSTABLES TRAIN WITH HELICOPTERS
Residents in the Indigo Lake Subdivision have been enjoying watching all the activity with helicopters buzzing over the subdivision lake for the past three days. Magnolia Fire Department has worked for close to a year to put a training program together for rescues using helicopters. This week it all came together as Magnolia Firefighters and Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies worked side by side with DPS and Texas Parks and Wildlife to make it a reality. The Texas DPS Air Unit based in Houston and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Helicopter, based in Austin brought their helicopters to Magnolia. Not only did they bring the helicopters but some of the newer pilots from around the state and members of the DPS Water Rescue Team. Training included rescuing people from boats on Indigo Lake to rescuing persons from the heavy brush in the Subdivision. Over 100 Magnolia Firefighters and the Deputies from Precinct 5 Constables, and Offices had their turn to learn the rescues were done. Using DPS Rescue swimmers each of them was pulled either off a boat or out of the woods by the helicopter and the rescue swimmer. They were lifted several hundred feet in the air and set into an area designated as a landing zone. According to DPS, each helicopter has a crew of three. A pilot, a crew chief, and a rescue swimmer. The crew chief directs the operation from the helicopter providing the pilot and swimmer with instructions. In one instance a mannequin baby was put in the water. The helicopter and its crew had to locate the baby. lower a swimmer into the water and extract the baby to the landing zone. For the boat operators, it was a challenge, in the beginning, to become familiar with how the rotor wash and the winds from the helicopter above would affect them. By the end of Wednesday, they had no problems and had mastered keeping the boat on a course as the swimmer was lowered. Another operation was extracting persons from a wooded area where the swimmer had to penetrate the tree limbs and vines as the hurricane-force winds from the helicopter blades caused them to sway as the rescue took place. Should a flood or natural disaster take place Magnolia FIrefighters and Precinct 5 Constables will be ready.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
A LETTER TO CITIZENS OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY
I’m reaching out to let you know that I am a candidate for the Montgomery County Hospital District, Position 4 Board of Directors. The position is currently held by Bob Bagley. Some of you know my complete background, but many don’t. So, I’ll give you some insight.
Crews working to clean up train derailment near Lockwood Drive in Houston's East End
Houston Fire Department officials said there were no injuries reported, and no hazardous spills or materials onboard.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE
430PM-A reported boat crash on Lake Conroe has resulted in two critical patients. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, MCHD, NMCFD Fire Boat and Conroe Fire are on the scene near Palms Marina.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MCTXSheriff Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. The identity of the human remains found in the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
39-DEGREES TONIGHT-CHECK YOUR SMOKE DETECTORS
It is predicted to get down to 39 degrees tonight in Conroe. The forecast low at Bush Intercontinental Airport for Wednesday morning is 43 degrees. The last time it got that cold here was:. April 9: 44 degrees. March 13: 32 degrees. So we are guaranteed to have our coldest...
CORRECTION: Skull remains unidentified months after landscaping crew found it along Highway 225
In August, a worker made a gruesome discovery while cutting down a tree as landscaping crews were clearing the growth along the highway.
4 Houston areas where thieves are stealing parts off cars and trucks the most
Data found that overall, theft of car parts has nearly tripled since 2019. In addition to catalytic converters, we're seeing thieves taking tailgates, wheels, and tires at an alarming.
mocomotive.com
UPDATE: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
WILLIS, TX — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. The identity of the human remains…
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH IN CONROE
On October 16, 2022, a Conroe resident returned to her home at Third and Pauline just after 4 a.m. and discovered a mangled bicycle in her yard. She then located a male who appeared deceased on the neighbor’s driveway. Conroe Police were notified and responded to the scene. They determined the male, identified as Vernon Johnson was deceased. Officers started to canvass the area and located a security camera that showed a light-colored 2017 Ford F150 hitting the victim. In their investigation, they were able to determine that Johnson was northbound on Third Street when he was hit by a driver identified as Jesse Valdez, 24, of 1402 Reno Ridge in Spring. It wasn’t until later that the identification was made. A Montg0omery County Sheriff’s Deputy traveling down the 100 block of North Loop 336 East. The deputy saw Valdez walking along the road and was intoxicated. He was arrested for Public Intoxication. At about the same time, Conroe Police found Valdez’s vehicle crashed at North Loop 336 East and First Street. It was when they began looking for the owner of the crashed car that they found Valdez to be in the Montgomery County Jail. Valdez remains in the Montgomery County Jail on charges of Intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and Failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving death. His bonds total $200,000.
mocomotive.com
Human skeletal remains found in abandoned truck in Willis, MCSO says
WILLIS, Texas – An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found inside an abandoned truck Wednesday in Willis, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made at 10 a.m. after deputies responded to a report of human remains inside a white Ford F250…
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN PASSES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY DRUNK DRIVER IN JUNE
On June 4, 2022, just after 8:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable was responding to a scene running lights and siren. He was traveling westbound on North Loop 336. As he approached Longmire he had a red light and stopped to make sure the intersection was clear and was about to start moving again after observing a Toyota Tacoma which was just entering the intersection on a green light stop to yield to the deputy. It was then the deputy observed a blue Toyota Rav4 driven by Carlos Antonio Garza traveling eastbound on North Loop 336. Garza completely disregarded the red light at a high rate of speed without even attempting to slow down and slammed into the Tacoma. The driver of the Tacoma, Cecil Loveless suffered extensive injuries and was transported to HCA Conroe, his wife Rita Loveless, who was the passenger was also seriously injured. Mr. Loveless suffered a broken leg, fractured skull, punctured lung, a torn diaphragm, broken jaw, a lacerated kidney, ruptured spleen, broken pelvis, multiple internal injuries, and a shattered shoulder and had to be given nine units of blood. His wife Rita suffered a brain bleed, a broken hip, a broken wrist, a lacerated spleen, and liver, and broken fingers, ribs, and elbows. Garza was also injured and transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. There Garza attempted to leave the hospital and assaulted a nurse in doing so. It was also learned he was under the influence of cannabis and had a blood-alcohol level of .259. With .08 being legally intoxicated in Texas, this was three times the legal limit. After he was released from the hospital he returned home. A warrant was issued for his arrest and on Wednesday Conroe Police arrested him at his home. Garza is charged with two counts of intoxication assault. He is being held on a total of $100,000 bond. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Mr. Loveless who was still hospitalized passed. Rita Loveless remains in serious condition. On July 15, 2022, Garza was given a $20,000 bond on each charge of intoxication assault. However, on August 3, 2022, he was re-arrested and remains in the Montgomery County Jail. He could now face a charge of intoxication manslaughter. This was not the first DWI for Garza who just turned 35 last week. On October 9, 2010, he was charged with his first DWI for which he was given 3-days in the Montgomery County Jail. Then on March 23, 2014, he was arrested for his second DWI. He again served 3-days in the Montgomery County Jail. On June 30, 2018, he was again arrested, this time for possession of marijuana. For that, he was given 9-months of probation. That probation was revoked just 6-months later due to a new charge of possession of a prohibited weapon in Harris County and failing to complete a drug offender class. The weapon charge was dismissed. In June 2019 his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to 15-days in the Montgomery County Jail.
Car reported stolen in the 90s pulled from pond in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A car that was reported stolen in the late 1990s was pulled from a pond in Trinity County, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace. The car was first spotted with a drone and the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office assisted Texas DPS divers in retrieving the car. It was pulled from the […]
bluebonnetnews.com
Prize livestock, projects fetch $136K at TVE Youth Livestock Show
Liberty County businesses and supporters of local youth pulled out their checkbooks on Friday, Oct. 21, for the Trinity Valley Exposition’s premium sale and freezer sale auctions. The top 25 exhibitors, whose projects were picked for either Grand Champion and Reserve Champion in 17 categories, fetched a whopping $136,897...
fox26houston.com
Dog shot 10 times with pellet gun in backyard of Kingwood home, owner says he was targeted
HOUSTON - The Precinct 2 Animal Cruelty Task Force is investigating the shooting death of the standard poodle named Mitchell. He was not the only dog in the backyard last Thursday, but the only one that got shot repeatedly. "I'm devastated," said Chris Kennedy, who is hoping to find Mitchell's...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/21/22
IN SHELTER – A373012. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 10/21/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
NORTH LOOP 336 EAST CLOSED UNTIL 7PM
3pm-NORTH LOOP 336 EAST BETWEEN FM 3083 AND SH 105 IS CLOSED. THIS AFTER A TRUCK HIT A POWER POLE DROPPING POWER LINES ACROSS THE ROAD. CONROE POLICE ESTIMATE TO REOPEN CLOSE TO 7PM THIS EVENING.
