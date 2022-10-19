Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche Prediction, 10/21/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Kraken (+280) Avalanche (-360) Ball Arena is the site where the Colorado Avalanche will play the Seattle Kraken on Friday. The odds on this game have Seattle at +280 and Colorado is at -360. The over/under has been set at 7. The Seattle Kraken will need a bounce...
Yardbarker
Colorado Avalanche: Dominant Scoring & Defensive Woes
The numbers that matter most say that the Colorado Avalanche have five of a possible eight points. It could have been six if not for a defensive mistake in overtime against the Jets, or it could have been just three if the Wild had better goaltending. That’s the wonderful thing about hockey – results don’t always bear out what’s going on at ice level. Is this team lucky to have five of a possible eight points? Is dominant scoring enough?
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Flyers 3
Improving to 3-1-0 to start the season, the Florida Panthers opened up the home portion of their 2022-23 schedule with a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. "Everyone did a fantastic job stepping in," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. "Everyone was making fantastic plays,...
NHL
"Ask Art": Red Wings Mailbag
The fans' optimism has also generated many questions, so our very own Art Regner is the sage (his term) with the answers! So, let's get the puck rolling with the season debut of "Ask Art," the Red Wings' official mailbag. Who do you think is the most underrated player on...
lastwordonsports.com
Colorado Avalanche Forward Out Long Term With Injury
Playing the tough sport that we love the most comes at a price. It is tough and physically demanding. Between delivering hits and sacrificing the body to block shots, it all comes at a price. One star is already down with injury and that is Florida Panthers Aaron Ekblad. Another huge blow landed on another team’s doorstep. Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog is out long-term.
NHL
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Military Appreciation Game on November 5
For the third-consecutive season, 84 Lumber has been named the presenting partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins' Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 PM against the Seattle Kraken. All fans in attendance will receive a co-branded camouflage hat, courtesy of 84 Lumber. The Penguins...
NHL
Preview: October 22 at Calgary
CALGARY, AB. - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season, as they meet the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 3-1-0 (6 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 6-4 Loss to...
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Lightning
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (2-2-0) AT TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (2-3-0) 7 PM | AMALIE ARENA. The New York Islanders travel to Tampa for their first road game of the season against the Tampa Bay Lightning, for the first leg of a back-to-back set in the Sunshine State. The Islanders (2-2-0) come...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ COL
Nikolaj Ehlers was on the ice to start during morning skate and took part of the line rushes but then skated off and did not return. Arniel said that Ehlers has been dealing with a nagging injury, will get treatment this afternoon and will be a game time decision. Ehlers has three assists in the Jets first two games. The Jets worked on the power play this morning without the Danish forward. Blake Wheeler joined Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey on one unit. The other unit had Nate Schmidt, Neal Pionk, Adam Lowry, Cole Perfetti and Sam Gagner.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Maple Leafs
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets open a quick two-game home stand tonight when they welcome in the Toronto Maple Leafs to Canada Life Centre. Stay tuned for all the updates from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and all the line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com.
NHL
Maple Leafs coach clears air with players after critical comments
TORONTO -- Sheldon Keefe met with some of the Toronto Maple Leafs during practice Wednesday to clarify his comments that followed a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. "I used some of the wrong words to try to describe what I was trying to describe, which was that the difference in the game I find was we weren't able to produce, whether it was power play or 5-on-5," the Maple Leafs coach said. "That's really the difference with all the puck time we had but by no means was I meaning anything beyond that, which was what I wanted them to be sure of. It was important they knew where I was coming from."
FOX Sports
Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Rangers 3-2 for 1st win
NEW YORK (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored 49 seconds into overtime and the San Jose Sharks beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Thursday night for their first victory of the season. Logan Couture and Radim Simek also scored for the Sharks, who got former Rangers coach David Quinn his first win after beginning the season a franchise-worst 0-5-0. James Reimer stopped 21 shots.
NHL
Projected Lineup: October 20 at Edmonton
EDMONTON, AB. - With a 3-0 start under their belts, the Carolina Hurricanes appear to be turning to Frederik Andersen once again in net Thursday as they take on the Edmonton Oilers. Andersen has started in two out of the team's three wins thus far this season, turning away 53...
FOX Sports
Kuhlman scores tiebreaking goal, Kraken beat Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Karson Kuhlman scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Friday night. Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann scored 22 seconds apart in the second period and added an assist each for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer had 17 saves before being replaced by Martin Jones midway through the third period. Jones got the win with just one save.
NHL
Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Eric Staal on a One-Year Contract
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Eric Staal on a one-year contract. "Eric is an experienced leader in this League and a tremendous competitor," said Zito. "His professionalism and veteran mindset will add value to our locker room on and off the ice."
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Sabres
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Sabres this season: Oct. 22 (home) and Nov. 15 (away) The Canucks are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games vs Buffalo (3-1-1 in their last five). The Canucks have a 55-48-19-4 all-time record in 126 games against the Sabres,...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for October 22
* The Lightning and Blackhawks each earned overtime wins, while the Kraken edged the defending Stanley Cup champions to improve to 2-2-2 on the season (including 2-0-1 on the road). * The NHL, in collaboration with Highdive, has launched a new creative campaign for the 2022-23 season titled The Next...
NHL
RELEASE: adidas, NHL unveil 2022 Reverse Retro jerseys
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers are throwing it back to 2001 with this season's Reverse Retro jersey as adidas and the National Hockey League unveiled all 32 teams' uniforms on Thursday. Building on the success of the 2020 program, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams to design new Reverse...
Yardbarker
Bruins’ Smith Can Be Key to Solving Right Wing Scoring Depth
The Boston Bruins knew that they were beginning the 2022-23 season shorthanded as a trio of players are recovering from off-season surgeries. Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk will return at some point, with Grzelcyk being the closest to returning. Marchand and McAvoy are at least another month away. Add in an upper-body injury to Brandon Carlo in the first period of the home opener on Oct. 15 against the Arizona Coyotes, the depth is being tested all over the roster.
NHL
MacTavish enjoying being back in the game
Blues Assistant Coach returns to Edmonton on Saturday, where he won three Stanley Cups and served as head coach and general manager. For Craig MacTavish, adjusting to life behind an NHL bench again feels eerily similar to the first time he started working behind one. "I remember my first game...
