News Channel Nebraska
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
O'NEILL, Neb. -- A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday. The former O'Neill Ventures facility hasn’t had many tomatoes being produced since 2018. In August of 2018, the greenhouse underwent an ICE raid, arresting 133 people for immigration violations and costing...
News Channel Nebraska
New report demonstrates Northeast Community College’s economic impact on the region
NORFOLK, Neb. – New data confirms that Northeast Community College has a major economic impact on the 20 counties in its service area and beyond. A study for the College by the data analytics firm Lightcast confirms that Northeast’s total impact was $226.8 million in added income or 3,200 jobs supported to its 20-county service area’s economy during the 2020-21 fiscal year. One out of every 34 jobs in the Northeast service area are supported by activities of the College and its students. The total effect for 2020-21 amounted to approximately 2.3% of the Northeast service area’s total gross regional product.
News Channel Nebraska
Millionaire building a pipeline of New York students to…Nebraska?
Nicholas Claps grew up in the middle of New York, the middle son of not-quite middle-class parents. His dad Julius measured inseams in a factory that made men’s suits. His mom Helen – a beautician by trade – stayed home with their three boys on a suburban street filled with cookie cutter houses in Syracuse.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: Chicago man arrested after chase exceeding 110 mph
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- One person is in custody after a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. According to Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas, an NSP trooper claimed to witness a Hyundai Elantra driving over 100 miles per hour on I-80 westbound. Shortly before 3:30 p.m....
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man files lawsuit alleging election wrongdoing across Nebraska, seeks $10 billion
BEATRICE – Election officials have a lot on their plates with an election coming up less than three weeks. Now they can add a lawsuit to the list. Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Petersen, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Election Systems and Software Company of Omaha and all of the state’s elections commissioners are named as defendants in a lawsuit filed Monday in Lancaster County District Court.
News Channel Nebraska
Drug-related charges put two men in prison for over five years
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from New York and a man from Florida were sentenced to prison after being caught with cocaine. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 32-year-old Michael Aponte, of Pennellville, New York, and 31-year-old Rawy Correa-Perez, of Avon Park, Florida, were sentenced Wednesday for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election
Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
