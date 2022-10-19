NORFOLK, Neb. – New data confirms that Northeast Community College has a major economic impact on the 20 counties in its service area and beyond. A study for the College by the data analytics firm Lightcast confirms that Northeast’s total impact was $226.8 million in added income or 3,200 jobs supported to its 20-county service area’s economy during the 2020-21 fiscal year. One out of every 34 jobs in the Northeast service area are supported by activities of the College and its students. The total effect for 2020-21 amounted to approximately 2.3% of the Northeast service area’s total gross regional product.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO