Columbiana County, OH

Exploring Ohio: Growing giant pumpkins

SALEM, Ohio — Benjamin McMillin has a passion for pumpkins. He has a patch in his Salem backyard but he doesn't grow your average pumpkins. He grows pumpkins that are award-winning. McMillin first became interested in growing giant pumpkins a few years ago. “Well, believe it or not, we...
Buy Ohio native shrubs from Stark County SWCD

Native shrubs. Stark Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting orders for Ohio native shrubs. All shrubs are $30 plus sales tax (6.50%) and offered in 3-gallon containers with a height of approximately 3 feet. Shrubs available include arrowwood viburnum, black chokeberry, button bush, Carolina allspice, common elderberry, ninebark, red osier dogwood and winterberry holly.
Hazard a guess on our newest antique tool

Jerry Clemens, of Hopedale, Ohio, said Item No. 1227 is an original Wagner Lockheed fluid refiller. Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, said last week it is a mist sprayer used on flies, garden pests, cattle and home. David Plyler, Titusville, Pennsylvania, got Item No. 1227 in a box lot...
Boardman school demolition set, as work begins on flood remediation plan

Flooding in Boardman has been an ongoing issue for decades, and now, some solutions are starting to take place, at least for the homes and businesses around Market Street and Southern Blvd, also known as the Forest Park neighborhood. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, Oct. 18, approved the...
25.44 Acres in 5 parcels, tractors, equipment, and misc.

17895 Jericho Rd. Dalton, Ohio 44618. From US 250 in Mt. Eaton, take SR 241 NE 3 miles to West Lebanon Rd south. Farm is on the corner of Jericho Rd. & West Lebanon Rd. From US 30, take SR 241 SW 4.3 miles, take a slight right turn on Jericho Rd. Farm on left. GPS Coordinates 40.73333, -81.66931.
Valley included in half-billion dollar state investment region

Communities in Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana along with 29 other counties in Ohio could benefit from a new $500 million program. Funding for the Appalachian Community Grant Program was approved by legislators and signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine. On Thursday, the Governor's Office of Appalachia released detailed guidelines...
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Huntington adding a new Pittsburgh branch, closing Beaver County site

ROCHESTER, Pa. — One of the biggest banks operating in Pittsburgh is adding a South Hills Village branch in March, continuing strategic expansion in and around the city. But Huntington National Bank also will be closing its Rochester office, amid a batch of branch consolidation spanning five states, which will mark its third Beaver County closure in roughly a year.
Autos, tractors, firearms, and misc.

Sat., October 22, 2022 at 10:00am — Ken Layne, Auctioneer. To settle the estate of the late Richard Davidson, we will sell the following on location:. Rt. 76 to Bailey Rd. exit – go North on Bailey to first Rd. on Left – Next to Shelly-Sands. Across...
New Waterford factory plans expansion, new jobs

A Columbiana County steel fabricating is expanding and preparing to hire new workers. Business at 'Steelcon' in New Waterford is so good, they can't keep up with incoming orders. "Right now, we just don't have the room to service the contracts we have right now. We are actually having to...
