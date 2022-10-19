Read full article on original website
Related
Activity happening around new Meijer in Trumbull Co.
Some flying activity is happening around the new Meijer at the Eastwood Mall Complex.
spectrumnews1.com
Exploring Ohio: Growing giant pumpkins
SALEM, Ohio — Benjamin McMillin has a passion for pumpkins. He has a patch in his Salem backyard but he doesn't grow your average pumpkins. He grows pumpkins that are award-winning. McMillin first became interested in growing giant pumpkins a few years ago. “Well, believe it or not, we...
Farm and Dairy
Buy Ohio native shrubs from Stark County SWCD
Native shrubs. Stark Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting orders for Ohio native shrubs. All shrubs are $30 plus sales tax (6.50%) and offered in 3-gallon containers with a height of approximately 3 feet. Shrubs available include arrowwood viburnum, black chokeberry, button bush, Carolina allspice, common elderberry, ninebark, red osier dogwood and winterberry holly.
Farm and Dairy
Hazard a guess on our newest antique tool
Jerry Clemens, of Hopedale, Ohio, said Item No. 1227 is an original Wagner Lockheed fluid refiller. Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, said last week it is a mist sprayer used on flies, garden pests, cattle and home. David Plyler, Titusville, Pennsylvania, got Item No. 1227 in a box lot...
WFMJ.com
Boardman school demolition set, as work begins on flood remediation plan
Flooding in Boardman has been an ongoing issue for decades, and now, some solutions are starting to take place, at least for the homes and businesses around Market Street and Southern Blvd, also known as the Forest Park neighborhood. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, Oct. 18, approved the...
Farm and Dairy
25.44 Acres in 5 parcels, tractors, equipment, and misc.
17895 Jericho Rd. Dalton, Ohio 44618. From US 250 in Mt. Eaton, take SR 241 NE 3 miles to West Lebanon Rd south. Farm is on the corner of Jericho Rd. & West Lebanon Rd. From US 30, take SR 241 SW 4.3 miles, take a slight right turn on Jericho Rd. Farm on left. GPS Coordinates 40.73333, -81.66931.
What important expansion project at steel fabricator means for the Valley
Steelcon in Columbiana County has announced that they will be expanding their facilities by around 50,000 square feet. Congressman Bill Johnson was on site on Thursday to learn about these plans.
WFMJ.com
Valley included in half-billion dollar state investment region
Communities in Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana along with 29 other counties in Ohio could benefit from a new $500 million program. Funding for the Appalachian Community Grant Program was approved by legislators and signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine. On Thursday, the Governor's Office of Appalachia released detailed guidelines...
Local Huntington Bank location to close its doors
A representative said that customers will, or have already, received letters notifying them of the change
Here’s an update on the animals seized from a Bellaire, Ohio hoarding situation
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The 25 cats and kittens, eleven dogs, four chickens and one donkey were found living in deplorable conditions. They are now recovering in the care of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home Pedro the donkey is friendly, but hardly able to […]
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
WFMJ.com
Humane agents seek owner of dog found with fever, dehydrated in Youngstown
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is asking members of the public to help them find the owner of a dog found abandoned and sick on Youngstown’s West Side. A post on the agency’s Facebook page says the dog, recovered on Dogwood Drive, was suffering from a fever, dehydration, and was soaked in urine.
New Boardman restaurant committed to healthy options
A new restaurant in Boardman wants to give customers healthier options. Frank's Cafe opened on Market Street this summer.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Huntington adding a new Pittsburgh branch, closing Beaver County site
ROCHESTER, Pa. — One of the biggest banks operating in Pittsburgh is adding a South Hills Village branch in March, continuing strategic expansion in and around the city. But Huntington National Bank also will be closing its Rochester office, amid a batch of branch consolidation spanning five states, which will mark its third Beaver County closure in roughly a year.
Two local communities get funding for water projects
Governor Tom Wolf announced an investment of $236 million for 23 water infrastructure projects across 15 Pennsylvania counties, including Mercer and Lawrence Counties.
Farm and Dairy
Autos, tractors, firearms, and misc.
Sat., October 22, 2022 at 10:00am — Ken Layne, Auctioneer. To settle the estate of the late Richard Davidson, we will sell the following on location:. Rt. 76 to Bailey Rd. exit – go North on Bailey to first Rd. on Left – Next to Shelly-Sands. Across...
Major Trumbull County road to close for over a month
A heads up for Trumbull County drivers.
whbc.com
Division of Wildlife: Angler Pays Fine for Unattended, Unlabeled Fishing Lines
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It can be pricey to set fishing lines in the water unattended or unlabeled. The ODNR Division of Wildlife says one angler is paying $227 for doing just that in a pond near the Tuscarawas River in Tuscarawas County. The division had...
WFMJ.com
New Waterford factory plans expansion, new jobs
A Columbiana County steel fabricating is expanding and preparing to hire new workers. Business at 'Steelcon' in New Waterford is so good, they can't keep up with incoming orders. "Right now, we just don't have the room to service the contracts we have right now. We are actually having to...
Comments / 0