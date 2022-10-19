ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

A&M Consolidated JV Maroon 64, Georgetown East View JV A 14

A&M Consolidated’s Austin Dodge ran for four touchdowns and threw two TD passes in the Tiger JV Maroon football team’s 64-14 victory over Georgetown East View JV A on Thursday. Consol’s JV White team also won 54-0 over Georgetown East View’s JV B team.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
A&M Consolidated volleyball team falls to Lake Creek in three sets

The A&M Consolidated volleyball team lost to Montgomery Lake Creek 25-15, 25-21, 25-23 on Friday in District 21-5A play at Tiger Gym. Consol fell to 11-25 overall and 3-10 in district play, while Lake Creek improved to 26-16 overall and 10-3 in district. Consol’s freshman A team won to clinch...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
A&M Consolidated freshman White 50, Georgetown East View freshman B 12

Josh Flippen threw three touchdown passes, and Marco Steptoe ran for two more scores to lead the A&M Consolidated freshman White football team to a 50-12 victory over Georgetown East View freshman B on Thursday. Consol’s Chris Washington caught two TD passes from Flippen, and Darius Scott caught one. Washington...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
A&M Consolidated swimming teams top Austin in dual meets

The A&M Consolidated swimming teams beat Austin on Thursday at the College Station ISD Natatorium. The Lady Tigers won 166-109, while Consol’s boys won 141-129. Consol’s girls won 10 of 12 races including all three relays. Sophomore Katherine Rasmussen won the 100-yard freestyle (55.43) and 200 freestyle (2:02.49), while Sammy Shankar (200 individual relay), Mackenzie Odonnell (50 freestyle), Sam Poole (100 butterfly), Helen Hunziker (500 freestyle) and Grace Yeh (100 breaststroke) also won individual races for the Lady Tigers. Rasmussen, Poole, Ally Duan and Odonnell also won the girls 200 medley relay. Hettie Bickham, Poole, Shankar and Yeh won the 200 freestyle relay, and Duan, Odonnell, Jayden Buenemann and Rasmussen won the 400 freestyle relay.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bremond football team takes down Milano for first district win of season

BREMOND — After dropping close district games the previous two weeks, Bremond’s performance Friday night couldn’t have come at a better time as the Tigers topped previously unbeaten Milano 36-21 for their first District 13-2A Division II victory. The Tigers (6-2, 1-2) wasted little time getting on...
BREMOND, TX
College Station volleyball team tops Rudder in four sets

The College Station volleyball team beat Rudder 20-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 in District 21-5A play Friday at The Armory. College Station improved to 28-15 overall and 10-3 in district. Neeley Rutledge had nine kills and 15 digs for Rudder (30-17, 2-11), while Londyn Singleton had six kills and 10 digs....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
A&M Consolidated WR Carter Frank stepping up as leader for Tigers

Carter Frank knew he’d be on varsity this year, but he wasn’t sure what his role would be. The senior wide receiver spent his freshman year at A&M Consolidated on the freshman team and the next two years on the JV. All seniors move up to varsity, so he knew that was going to happen, but he didn’t expect to earn a starting spot.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
College Station takes 3 of 4 middle school volleyball matches with A&M Consolidated

The College Station Middle School volleyball teams won 3 of 4 matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. College Station won both seventh grade matches, topping Consol Silver 25-20, 25-20 and Consol Black 25-22, 25-16. In eighth grade action, Consol Silver won 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, and College Station beat Consol Black 25-18, 25-21.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
College Station falls 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A-I play

GEORGETOWN — Despite an explosive second half, College Station fell 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A Division I action on Friday night at Birkelbach Field. The Eagles (6-2, 4-1) scored on the first play of the game to set the tone for a dominant first half on offense. Quarterback Noah Booras hit wide receiver Drayden Dickmann on a post route, and Dickmann broke free up field 81 yards for a 7-0 lead.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Georgetown freshman 52, College Station freshman Purple 50

College Station’s Pablo Arguero ran for four touchdowns, and Jackson Gallagher ran for two and returned a kickoff for another score in the Cougar freshman Purple football team’s 52-50 loss on Thursday. College Station’s Gustavo Lopez made four extra-point kicks, while Arguero and Gallagher each scored on a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Aggie soccer team finishes in 1-1 tie with Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Texas A&M soccer team played South Carolina to a 1-1 tie in Southeastern Conference play Thursday at Stone Stadium. The Aggies (8-5-4, 2-4-2) scored on Quinn Cornog's goal in the 21st minute. The Gamecocks (9-3-4, 4-3-1) tied the match in the 59th minute when Payton Patrick scored her second goal of the year on an assist from Catherine Barry.
COLUMBIA, SC
Annual AggiesCAN drive opens Saturday at Texas A&M volleyball match

Texas A&M’s canned food drive AggiesCan will begin at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the Aggies’ volleyball match against Kentucky at Reed Arena. Fans will also be able to donate to AggiesCan at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the Aggies’ second volleyball match against Kentucky, at 2:45 p.m. Sunday before A&M’s soccer match against Missouri and before kickoff of A&M’s football game against Ole Miss on Oct. 29 at Kyle Field. Volunteers will be accepting donations for an hour and a half at the volleyball and soccer matches and for three and a half hours at the football game.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Navasota 37, Stafford 35

NAVASOTA — Navasota’s MJ Woods returned a blocked extra point 85 yards for what turned into the deciding two points in a 37-35 victory over Stafford on Friday night in District 12-4A Division I play at Rattler Stadium. Stafford’s Jamal Wylie scored on an 8-yard run to cut...
NAVASOTA, TX
Burton-Runge fooball game back on

The Burton football team will play Runge at 7 p.m. Friday in Snook as scheduled after reports surfaced that Runge would cancel its last three games of the season because of a lack of players. Runge superintendent Hector O. Dominquez Jr. told the Victoria Advocate’s Mike Forman on Wednesday that...
BURTON, TX
Texas A&M, South Carolina football teams make good use of bye week

With an extra week to prepare for Saturday’s game, the Texas A&M football team knows a lot more about South Carolina, but more importantly the Aggies know more about themselves. “We self-scout every week no matter what,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. The bye week gave the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
No. 6 Texas A&M men's golf team to compete in Georgia Collegiate this weekend

The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Friday through Sunday in Alpharetta, Georgia. Seniors Sam Bennett and William Paysse, junior Daniel Rodrigues and sophomore Phichaksn Maichon and Vishnu Sadagopan will compete for the Aggies, who will tee off at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday with No. 7 Virginia and No. 12 Alabama.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

