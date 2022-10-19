Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated JV Maroon 64, Georgetown East View JV A 14
A&M Consolidated’s Austin Dodge ran for four touchdowns and threw two TD passes in the Tiger JV Maroon football team’s 64-14 victory over Georgetown East View JV A on Thursday. Consol’s JV White team also won 54-0 over Georgetown East View’s JV B team.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated volleyball team falls to Lake Creek in three sets
The A&M Consolidated volleyball team lost to Montgomery Lake Creek 25-15, 25-21, 25-23 on Friday in District 21-5A play at Tiger Gym. Consol fell to 11-25 overall and 3-10 in district play, while Lake Creek improved to 26-16 overall and 10-3 in district. Consol’s freshman A team won to clinch...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated freshman White 50, Georgetown East View freshman B 12
Josh Flippen threw three touchdown passes, and Marco Steptoe ran for two more scores to lead the A&M Consolidated freshman White football team to a 50-12 victory over Georgetown East View freshman B on Thursday. Consol’s Chris Washington caught two TD passes from Flippen, and Darius Scott caught one. Washington...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated swimming teams top Austin in dual meets
The A&M Consolidated swimming teams beat Austin on Thursday at the College Station ISD Natatorium. The Lady Tigers won 166-109, while Consol’s boys won 141-129. Consol’s girls won 10 of 12 races including all three relays. Sophomore Katherine Rasmussen won the 100-yard freestyle (55.43) and 200 freestyle (2:02.49), while Sammy Shankar (200 individual relay), Mackenzie Odonnell (50 freestyle), Sam Poole (100 butterfly), Helen Hunziker (500 freestyle) and Grace Yeh (100 breaststroke) also won individual races for the Lady Tigers. Rasmussen, Poole, Ally Duan and Odonnell also won the girls 200 medley relay. Hettie Bickham, Poole, Shankar and Yeh won the 200 freestyle relay, and Duan, Odonnell, Jayden Buenemann and Rasmussen won the 400 freestyle relay.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bremond football team takes down Milano for first district win of season
BREMOND — After dropping close district games the previous two weeks, Bremond’s performance Friday night couldn’t have come at a better time as the Tigers topped previously unbeaten Milano 36-21 for their first District 13-2A Division II victory. The Tigers (6-2, 1-2) wasted little time getting on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan football team takes control with big plays in 50-21 victory at Waco Midway
HEWITT — For the Bryan Vikings, long voyages are fun. But quick trips are even better. Bryan produced three one-play scoring “drives” as it cashed in on the big play in a key 50-21 victory over Waco Midway on the Panthers’ Homecoming on Friday night. Malcom...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station volleyball team tops Rudder in four sets
The College Station volleyball team beat Rudder 20-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 in District 21-5A play Friday at The Armory. College Station improved to 28-15 overall and 10-3 in district. Neeley Rutledge had nine kills and 15 digs for Rudder (30-17, 2-11), while Londyn Singleton had six kills and 10 digs....
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated WR Carter Frank stepping up as leader for Tigers
Carter Frank knew he’d be on varsity this year, but he wasn’t sure what his role would be. The senior wide receiver spent his freshman year at A&M Consolidated on the freshman team and the next two years on the JV. All seniors move up to varsity, so he knew that was going to happen, but he didn’t expect to earn a starting spot.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station takes 3 of 4 middle school volleyball matches with A&M Consolidated
The College Station Middle School volleyball teams won 3 of 4 matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. College Station won both seventh grade matches, topping Consol Silver 25-20, 25-20 and Consol Black 25-22, 25-16. In eighth grade action, Consol Silver won 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, and College Station beat Consol Black 25-18, 25-21.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station falls 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A-I play
GEORGETOWN — Despite an explosive second half, College Station fell 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A Division I action on Friday night at Birkelbach Field. The Eagles (6-2, 4-1) scored on the first play of the game to set the tone for a dominant first half on offense. Quarterback Noah Booras hit wide receiver Drayden Dickmann on a post route, and Dickmann broke free up field 81 yards for a 7-0 lead.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Georgetown freshman 52, College Station freshman Purple 50
College Station’s Pablo Arguero ran for four touchdowns, and Jackson Gallagher ran for two and returned a kickoff for another score in the Cougar freshman Purple football team’s 52-50 loss on Thursday. College Station’s Gustavo Lopez made four extra-point kicks, while Arguero and Gallagher each scored on a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie soccer team finishes in 1-1 tie with Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Texas A&M soccer team played South Carolina to a 1-1 tie in Southeastern Conference play Thursday at Stone Stadium. The Aggies (8-5-4, 2-4-2) scored on Quinn Cornog's goal in the 21st minute. The Gamecocks (9-3-4, 4-3-1) tied the match in the 59th minute when Payton Patrick scored her second goal of the year on an assist from Catherine Barry.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 6 Aggie men's golf team in 14th after first round of Georgia Collegiate
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a first-round 11-over 299 and was in 14th place at the 14-team Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Friday at the Lakeside Course. Georgia Tech and Clemson were tied for first at 12 under followed by Pepperdine...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Annual AggiesCAN drive opens Saturday at Texas A&M volleyball match
Texas A&M’s canned food drive AggiesCan will begin at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the Aggies’ volleyball match against Kentucky at Reed Arena. Fans will also be able to donate to AggiesCan at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the Aggies’ second volleyball match against Kentucky, at 2:45 p.m. Sunday before A&M’s soccer match against Missouri and before kickoff of A&M’s football game against Ole Miss on Oct. 29 at Kyle Field. Volunteers will be accepting donations for an hour and a half at the volleyball and soccer matches and for three and a half hours at the football game.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Korbin Johnson finding his voice to help lead College Station defensive line
Korbin Johnson may be a quiet guy, but he does plenty of talking with his actions. College Station’s senior defensive lineman also brings a special kind of strength to the Cougars. “I’ve been doing this for 19 years, and he is physically the strongest athlete I’ve ever coached,” College...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's King, South Carolina's Rattler look to give their teams spark Saturday
Texas A&M’s Haynes King and South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler are quarterbacks carrying tarnished resumes now vying to brighten their respective teams’ outlook Saturday night at sold out Williams-Brice Stadium in a pivotal Southeastern Conference game. A&M (3-3, 1-2) and South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) will open the second...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Navasota 37, Stafford 35
NAVASOTA — Navasota’s MJ Woods returned a blocked extra point 85 yards for what turned into the deciding two points in a 37-35 victory over Stafford on Friday night in District 12-4A Division I play at Rattler Stadium. Stafford’s Jamal Wylie scored on an 8-yard run to cut...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Burton-Runge fooball game back on
The Burton football team will play Runge at 7 p.m. Friday in Snook as scheduled after reports surfaced that Runge would cancel its last three games of the season because of a lack of players. Runge superintendent Hector O. Dominquez Jr. told the Victoria Advocate’s Mike Forman on Wednesday that...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M, South Carolina football teams make good use of bye week
With an extra week to prepare for Saturday’s game, the Texas A&M football team knows a lot more about South Carolina, but more importantly the Aggies know more about themselves. “We self-scout every week no matter what,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. The bye week gave the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 6 Texas A&M men's golf team to compete in Georgia Collegiate this weekend
The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Friday through Sunday in Alpharetta, Georgia. Seniors Sam Bennett and William Paysse, junior Daniel Rodrigues and sophomore Phichaksn Maichon and Vishnu Sadagopan will compete for the Aggies, who will tee off at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday with No. 7 Virginia and No. 12 Alabama.
