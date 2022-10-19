ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

John Young
3d ago

Defund the police? What, are they afraid to say it now? Just months ago they were screaming it at the top of their lungs. Where's those social workers?😆🤣😅😄😂

WLKY.com

In Jeffersontown mayoral race, past feuds play out in current campaign

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Carol Pike and Ray Perkins often look at things differently on Jeffersontown's City Council. Now, as both compete in the election to replace Bill Dieruf as Jeffersontown's next mayor, those differences are a central theme in their campaigns. Take the city's new $8 million amphitheater currently...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Leading Louisville mayoral candidates face off in Young Voters Forum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crime, housing prices, and abortion were just a handful of the topics tackled in the latest forum featuring the leading candidates to be Louisville's next mayor. A forum Thursday night centered around young voters, so they picked the topics they considered the most important. In a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Susan Witten’s disqualification from KY State Rep. race explained

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of Oct. 20, Susan Witten has been disqualified from the district 31 House of Representative race. The decision came down to Kentucky laws for candidacy paperwork. The law says that candidates must reside in the district they plan to run for. Witten filed her paperwork...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Primary foe backs Greenberg for mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former candidate for Louisville Metro mayor has announced who he is supporting in the general election. As the two stood side by side at the Newburg Community Center, Pastor Tim Findley Jr. said he’s supporting Democratic candidate Craig Greenberg. Findley was one of eight...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Government Technology

Clark County, Ind., Debuts New Voting Tech Ahead of Elections

(TNS) — Voters attended a session Wednesday about Clark County's new voting technology for Election Day on Nov. 8. The event was at the Clark County Government building and was put on by Clark County Clerk Susan Popp to try to educate residents about local elections. When voters arrived...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville honors rapper 'Master P' with key to the city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An entertainment mogul was honored Friday by the city of Louisville. Percy Miller, otherwise known as Master P, was given a key to the city by Mayor Greg Fischer and community activist Christopher 2X. Miller's family was relocated to Louisville in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina forced...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Ordinance targeting drag racing passes Metro Council committee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new push has aimed to bring drag racing and dangerous moves behind the wheel to a screeching halt. Under a proposed ordinance, drivers would face hefty fines and their vehicles could end up in the impound lot. Co-sponsor Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-8) says neighbors...
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Kim Huffman nominated as Time Dealer of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman was nominated for the 2023 Time Dealer of the Year. Kim Huffman was selected as one of 48 nominees. The University of Kentucky graduate oversees the Neil Huffman Auto Group, which has 10 dealership locations in Louisville, Frankfort and Clarksville. The award recognizes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 10. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Historic building in downtown Louisville transformed into loft apartments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic building in downtown Louisville is getting a new life. The Myers Medical Lofts officially opened Friday. Once the University of Louisville's "Myers Hall," the complex is on Broadway, right off Interstate 65 near the downtown hospitals. A developer — Underhill Associates — bought the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Developer eyes $244 million public subsidy for One Park project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been called the most expensive private development in Louisville's history: a massive mix of apartments, offices, stores, restaurants, a hotel — up to 18 stories tall — at the corner of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive in Irish Hill. But the mega-project dubbed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'Every position is critical' | JCPS working to fill more than 700 job openings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools needs to fill hundreds of open positions, from teachers, to bus drivers and everything in between. The district held a job fair on Friday in an effort to put a dent in the more than 700 job openings it currently has. Many prospective employees at the fair stuck around to fill out applications.
LOUISVILLE, KY

