Read full article on original website
John Young
3d ago
Defund the police? What, are they afraid to say it now? Just months ago they were screaming it at the top of their lungs. Where's those social workers?😆🤣😅😄😂
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut CaveSara BLouisville, KY
World-class Animal-free Venardos Circus is in Louisville for Two WeeksAmarie M.Louisville, KY
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in KentuckySara BLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
In Jeffersontown mayoral race, past feuds play out in current campaign
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Carol Pike and Ray Perkins often look at things differently on Jeffersontown's City Council. Now, as both compete in the election to replace Bill Dieruf as Jeffersontown's next mayor, those differences are a central theme in their campaigns. Take the city's new $8 million amphitheater currently...
wdrb.com
Leading Louisville mayoral candidates face off in Young Voters Forum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crime, housing prices, and abortion were just a handful of the topics tackled in the latest forum featuring the leading candidates to be Louisville's next mayor. A forum Thursday night centered around young voters, so they picked the topics they considered the most important. In a...
wdrb.com
Early voting underway in southern Indiana; thousands of absentee ballots requested in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The midterm elections are more than two weeks away, but people are already casting ballots in Kentucky and Indiana. Indiana started in-person voting last week, while Kentucky is slated to start on Nov. 3. Election Day is set for Nov. 8, but early voting has benefits...
Wave 3
Susan Witten’s disqualification from KY State Rep. race explained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of Oct. 20, Susan Witten has been disqualified from the district 31 House of Representative race. The decision came down to Kentucky laws for candidacy paperwork. The law says that candidates must reside in the district they plan to run for. Witten filed her paperwork...
Wave 3
Primary foe backs Greenberg for mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former candidate for Louisville Metro mayor has announced who he is supporting in the general election. As the two stood side by side at the Newburg Community Center, Pastor Tim Findley Jr. said he’s supporting Democratic candidate Craig Greenberg. Findley was one of eight...
Louisville’s mayoral race gets attention from national groups as Election Day approaches
With Election Day close, Louisville mayoral candidates are spending big. And groups outside Jefferson County are backing their runs, too.
Government Technology
Clark County, Ind., Debuts New Voting Tech Ahead of Elections
(TNS) — Voters attended a session Wednesday about Clark County's new voting technology for Election Day on Nov. 8. The event was at the Clark County Government building and was put on by Clark County Clerk Susan Popp to try to educate residents about local elections. When voters arrived...
wdrb.com
Louisville honors rapper 'Master P' with key to the city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An entertainment mogul was honored Friday by the city of Louisville. Percy Miller, otherwise known as Master P, was given a key to the city by Mayor Greg Fischer and community activist Christopher 2X. Miller's family was relocated to Louisville in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina forced...
wdrb.com
Man found guilty in shooting of cab driver near downtown Louisville in June 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man could spend up to 30 years in prison for shooting a cab driver near downtown Louisville. Friday, a Jefferson County jury found Rogerrick Miller guilty on charges of assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and being a persistent felony offender.
wdrb.com
Ordinance targeting drag racing passes Metro Council committee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new push has aimed to bring drag racing and dangerous moves behind the wheel to a screeching halt. Under a proposed ordinance, drivers would face hefty fines and their vehicles could end up in the impound lot. Co-sponsor Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-8) says neighbors...
wdrb.com
Kim Huffman nominated as Time Dealer of the Year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman was nominated for the 2023 Time Dealer of the Year. Kim Huffman was selected as one of 48 nominees. The University of Kentucky graduate oversees the Neil Huffman Auto Group, which has 10 dealership locations in Louisville, Frankfort and Clarksville. The award recognizes...
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 10. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
wdrb.com
Ordinance could give neighbors voice in shutting down nuisance properties in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If there's a nuisance property attracting criminal activity or danger, neighbors may soon have a voice in shutting them down. Right now, if there are complaints about a property involving shootings, drugs, thefts or other issues, the owner is cited by the department of codes and regulations.
wdrb.com
Historic building in downtown Louisville transformed into loft apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic building in downtown Louisville is getting a new life. The Myers Medical Lofts officially opened Friday. Once the University of Louisville's "Myers Hall," the complex is on Broadway, right off Interstate 65 near the downtown hospitals. A developer — Underhill Associates — bought the...
'We believe in dignity in death': Proper burial ahead after ashes found in plastic bag in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ashes in a plastic bag. That's how someone's remains were recently given to the Indigent Burial Program at Catholic Charities of Louisville. It's a longtime program that gives Louisvillians a proper burial at Meadow View Cemetery, even if loved ones can't afford it. Former Deputy Coroner...
National group lowers gas to $2.07 for Louisville drivers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the cost of fuel slowly rises again, one national group cut gas prices at a local gas station to nearly $2 on Thursday. "God is good all the time! All the time!" Nita, a resident in West Louisville, shouted. "This was really a blessing for me because I was on E!"
wdrb.com
Developer eyes $244 million public subsidy for One Park project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been called the most expensive private development in Louisville's history: a massive mix of apartments, offices, stores, restaurants, a hotel — up to 18 stories tall — at the corner of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive in Irish Hill. But the mega-project dubbed...
wdrb.com
'Every position is critical' | JCPS working to fill more than 700 job openings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools needs to fill hundreds of open positions, from teachers, to bus drivers and everything in between. The district held a job fair on Friday in an effort to put a dent in the more than 700 job openings it currently has. Many prospective employees at the fair stuck around to fill out applications.
wdrb.com
Louisville appliance repairman repaid some customers after WDRB investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people were scammed by the owner of a Louisville appliance repair company, but since a WDRB Investigates story in June highlighted the scheme, Chris Smith has paid several of the victims back. Smith, also known as Christian Skyfire, has closed his appliance repair business,...
wdrb.com
FBI concludes 5-day search at Bardstown farm for evidence in Crystal Rogers case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal agents wrapped up their five-day search Friday of a Bardstown farm in connection to the case of Crystal Rogers, a mother of five who vanished seven years ago. The FBI began scouring the farm Monday morning — ostensibly on a new search warrant — in...
Comments / 5