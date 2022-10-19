ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutherland, NE

knopnews2.com

Cozad Hosts Minden

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Minden Whippets hit the road to play their final district game against the Cozad Haymakers. This is a battle between the second and third place teams in C1 District 6. Minden comes in with a 2-1 record in district play, while Cozad comes in 1-2. The Haymakers are looking to stop their two-game losing streak while they play their last home game of the regular season.
MINDEN, NE
knopnews2.com

Gothenburg hosted Broken Bow

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Swedes took on the Broken Bow Indians. This is the final district game for both teams and the final regular season game for Gothenburg. The Swedes look to end the season on a high note, even with their 1-2 record in the district. They are looking for that final win to help them with seeding when the playoffs start in a few weeks. The Indians, on the other hand, are enjoying an undefeated record in district play with a 3-0 record.
GOTHENBURG, NE
knopnews2.com

Perkins County hosted Ravenna

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first round of playoffs begins for 8-man football on Thursday night. Perkins County came into the playoffs as the 7th seed with an overall record of 5-3. The Ravenna Blue Jays are coming in as the 10th seed with an overall record of 6-2. The Plainsmen get the ball first, and they waste no time on getting themselves on the board with the screen pass to Ethan Sihm as Perkins County leads 6-0. The lead didn’t last long as Zach Lewandowski took the quarterback keeper right down the middle for the touchdown and converted the 2-point conversion for the 8-6 lead.
PERKINS COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

Friday Night Sports Hero: Caleb Kinkaid

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Caleb Kinkaid began seeing the field as a sophomore on the North Platte football team. This year in his senior season, Kinkaid has emerged as one of the clear leaders on this Bulldogs Team. Each day, whether at practice or on game day, Kinkaid always strives to give it his all and lead by example.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Hershey hosts Amherst

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Amherst defeated Hershey on Friday 61-7 in the regular season finale for both teams. Amherst came out of the gate strong and didn’t look back as they defeated the Panthers Friday night. Hershey finishes the season 1-8 after the loss, and Amherst finishes the season...
HERSHEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Lexington hosts Scottsbluff

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lexington Minutemen hosted the Bearcats of Scottsbluff this Friday. Both teams are trending in the opposite direction. The Minutemen are currently in search of their first victory of the year. Scottsbluff, on the other hand, only has one loss on their record, coming in at 7-1 on the year.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
knopnews2.com

Sandy Creek upsets Sandhills Valley in 8-man playoffs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sandy Creek marched into Stapleton Thursday and took down the Sandhills Valley Mavericks in the first round of the 8 man playoffs 24-18. The Cougars jumped out to an early 16-0 in the second quarter before the Mavericks finally found their way into the endzone making in a ten point game at the half. In the third quarter the Mavericks stepped up their game scoring the only touchdown in the quarter on a Caleb Burnside diving touchdown catch.
STAPLETON, NE
knopnews2.com

Saint Pats host Elkhorn Valley for the first round of State Playoffs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The undefeated Irish of Saint Pats looks to continue their perfect season with a win in the first round of the playoffs against Elkhorn Valley. The Irish come into the game with a spotless 8-0 record, while Elkhorn Valley makes the trip to North Platte with a 3-5 record.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

NPCC Men’s Basketball gets set for the start of the 2022-23 season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After going 13-13 last season, the Knights are anxiously awaiting the start of the 2022-23 Basketball Season. There will be six returning players from last season’s roster and twelve players that will be new to the program. One player in particular that Head Coach Kevin O’Connor thinks will play a crucial part in the success of the team this season is Sophomore, Jevarrick Butler.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

NPIce continues work towards new ice rink at Centennial Park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A project to open a new ice rink at Centennial Park this December is continuing to make progress towards opening on time. The new rink will open up opportunities for North Platte residents to get out and partake in activities such as hockey and figure skating. It will also be able to host classes and leagues for those events while also hosting special events around holidays.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

North Platte Community College hosts trunk or treat

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Halloween was in full swing at North Platte Community College on Friday. Dozens of students lined up their cars across the parking lot with decorated cars and music to celebrate the season of tricks and treats. The event was open for children of all ages.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Could we see an early snowfall this year?

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Headstones being reset at Grand Island Veterans Cemetery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Work is underway over at the Grand Island Veterans Cemetery as a Central City company works to reset nearly 70 markers. The City of Grand Island has hired Wegner Monument Company to straighten five large markers and 64 smaller ones. Parks and Recreation Director Todd...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
knopnews2.com

Students take part in Youth Science Agriculture Field Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Students from across Lincoln County took a field trip to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension and Research Center’s annual Youth Science Agriculture Field Day on Wednesday. The day is geared to teach kids that there is more to agriculture than what most people think.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Fundraiser Saturday for Ravenna man injured in two-vehicle crash

RAVENNA — A fundraiser will be held Saturday for a Ravenna man injured in a car accident last month. Joey Psota, 20, was seriously injured Sept. 24 during a two-vehicle crash north of Shelton in rural Buffalo County. He is undergoing treatment at the University of Iowa Hospital at Iowa City, Iowa.
RAVENNA, NE
knopnews2.com

NSP arrests driver after pursuit in central Nebraska, locate gun tossed from car

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. At approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound at over 100 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near the Wood River exit at mile marker 301 on I-80 and the driver pulled over to the shoulder. As the trooper approached the vehicle to contact the driver, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
NEBRASKA STATE

