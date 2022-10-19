Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Cozad Hosts Minden
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Minden Whippets hit the road to play their final district game against the Cozad Haymakers. This is a battle between the second and third place teams in C1 District 6. Minden comes in with a 2-1 record in district play, while Cozad comes in 1-2. The Haymakers are looking to stop their two-game losing streak while they play their last home game of the regular season.
knopnews2.com
North Platte hosts Papillion-LaVista for their final regular season game
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 5-3 North Platte Bulldogs host the 4-4 Papillion-LaVista Monarchs for their final regular season game. The Dawgs come into the game with quite a bit of momentum winning their last three games against Omaha Westside, Lincoln Northeast, and Norfolk. North Platte is able to...
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg hosted Broken Bow
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Swedes took on the Broken Bow Indians. This is the final district game for both teams and the final regular season game for Gothenburg. The Swedes look to end the season on a high note, even with their 1-2 record in the district. They are looking for that final win to help them with seeding when the playoffs start in a few weeks. The Indians, on the other hand, are enjoying an undefeated record in district play with a 3-0 record.
knopnews2.com
Perkins County hosted Ravenna
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first round of playoffs begins for 8-man football on Thursday night. Perkins County came into the playoffs as the 7th seed with an overall record of 5-3. The Ravenna Blue Jays are coming in as the 10th seed with an overall record of 6-2. The Plainsmen get the ball first, and they waste no time on getting themselves on the board with the screen pass to Ethan Sihm as Perkins County leads 6-0. The lead didn’t last long as Zach Lewandowski took the quarterback keeper right down the middle for the touchdown and converted the 2-point conversion for the 8-6 lead.
knopnews2.com
Friday Night Sports Hero: Caleb Kinkaid
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Caleb Kinkaid began seeing the field as a sophomore on the North Platte football team. This year in his senior season, Kinkaid has emerged as one of the clear leaders on this Bulldogs Team. Each day, whether at practice or on game day, Kinkaid always strives to give it his all and lead by example.
knopnews2.com
Hershey hosts Amherst
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Amherst defeated Hershey on Friday 61-7 in the regular season finale for both teams. Amherst came out of the gate strong and didn’t look back as they defeated the Panthers Friday night. Hershey finishes the season 1-8 after the loss, and Amherst finishes the season...
knopnews2.com
Lexington hosts Scottsbluff
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lexington Minutemen hosted the Bearcats of Scottsbluff this Friday. Both teams are trending in the opposite direction. The Minutemen are currently in search of their first victory of the year. Scottsbluff, on the other hand, only has one loss on their record, coming in at 7-1 on the year.
knopnews2.com
South Loup travels to Kenesaw for the first round of the state playoffs
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 5-3 South Loup Bobcats travel to Kenesaw to face the 7-1 Blue Devils in the first round of the state playoffs. The Bobcats come into the game with a lot of momentum having won their previous four games. In the end, the Bobcats advance...
knopnews2.com
Sandy Creek upsets Sandhills Valley in 8-man playoffs
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sandy Creek marched into Stapleton Thursday and took down the Sandhills Valley Mavericks in the first round of the 8 man playoffs 24-18. The Cougars jumped out to an early 16-0 in the second quarter before the Mavericks finally found their way into the endzone making in a ten point game at the half. In the third quarter the Mavericks stepped up their game scoring the only touchdown in the quarter on a Caleb Burnside diving touchdown catch.
knopnews2.com
Saint Pats host Elkhorn Valley for the first round of State Playoffs
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The undefeated Irish of Saint Pats looks to continue their perfect season with a win in the first round of the playoffs against Elkhorn Valley. The Irish come into the game with a spotless 8-0 record, while Elkhorn Valley makes the trip to North Platte with a 3-5 record.
knopnews2.com
NPCC Men’s Basketball gets set for the start of the 2022-23 season
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After going 13-13 last season, the Knights are anxiously awaiting the start of the 2022-23 Basketball Season. There will be six returning players from last season’s roster and twelve players that will be new to the program. One player in particular that Head Coach Kevin O’Connor thinks will play a crucial part in the success of the team this season is Sophomore, Jevarrick Butler.
knopnews2.com
NPIce continues work towards new ice rink at Centennial Park
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A project to open a new ice rink at Centennial Park this December is continuing to make progress towards opening on time. The new rink will open up opportunities for North Platte residents to get out and partake in activities such as hockey and figure skating. It will also be able to host classes and leagues for those events while also hosting special events around holidays.
Kearney Hub
Band parents get moment in spotlight during State Marching Band Competition
KEARNEY — Throughout the marching band season, the bands’ pit crew — a group of parents and volunteers — are behind the scenes, supporting the band in whatever they need. Whether it’s moving the front ensemble’s equipment on and off the field during field performances or...
knopnews2.com
North Platte Community College hosts trunk or treat
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Halloween was in full swing at North Platte Community College on Friday. Dozens of students lined up their cars across the parking lot with decorated cars and music to celebrate the season of tricks and treats. The event was open for children of all ages.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
KSNB Local4
Headstones being reset at Grand Island Veterans Cemetery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Work is underway over at the Grand Island Veterans Cemetery as a Central City company works to reset nearly 70 markers. The City of Grand Island has hired Wegner Monument Company to straighten five large markers and 64 smaller ones. Parks and Recreation Director Todd...
knopnews2.com
Students take part in Youth Science Agriculture Field Day
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Students from across Lincoln County took a field trip to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension and Research Center’s annual Youth Science Agriculture Field Day on Wednesday. The day is geared to teach kids that there is more to agriculture than what most people think.
Kearney Hub
Fundraiser Saturday for Ravenna man injured in two-vehicle crash
RAVENNA — A fundraiser will be held Saturday for a Ravenna man injured in a car accident last month. Joey Psota, 20, was seriously injured Sept. 24 during a two-vehicle crash north of Shelton in rural Buffalo County. He is undergoing treatment at the University of Iowa Hospital at Iowa City, Iowa.
knopnews2.com
NSP arrests driver after pursuit in central Nebraska, locate gun tossed from car
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. At approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound at over 100 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near the Wood River exit at mile marker 301 on I-80 and the driver pulled over to the shoulder. As the trooper approached the vehicle to contact the driver, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
