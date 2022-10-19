ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOMU

Mizzou Men's Basketball to host Homecoming open practice

COLUMBIA - Mizzou fans will have a chance to watch their men's basketball team practice on Homecoming. The team will be hosting an open practice before the football team faces off against Vanderbilt. The doors to Mizzou Arena will open following the football team's "Tiger Walk". The open practice event...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Rock Bridge faces tough road test to end regular season

Over the past seven weeks, Rock Bridge has been perfect, cruising to seven straight victories. Thus, the Bruins captured the Central Missouri Activities Conference title for the first time and also sit at the top of the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 standings. However, that first-place playoff seed is on...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU alumni share what you need to know ahead of Homecoming

COLUMBIA - MU's 111th Homecoming is getting underway and many alumni are currently traveling to or are already in Columbia to celebrate. Jeff Cook graduated from MU in 1980, and he says he has not missed a MU Homecoming since around 1995. Cook used to live in St. Louis but decided to move back to Columbia just a couple years ago.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Oct. 22

Three people injured after shooting in downtown Columbia. The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a shooting late Friday night in the area of Hitt Street between Locust Street and Cherry Street. Police said they found one victim with a gunshot wound on Locust Street, and two other victims checked...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Passengers look for better Columbia airport experience with new terminal

COLUMBIA − City and state officials will celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport Wednesday after nearly a year of construction. The new 52,000-square foot terminal includes four gates and passenger boarding bridges and will feature new amenities, such as a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Regional Airport excites with new terminal

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Regional Airport opened its brand new terminal Wednesday, 14 months after beginning construction. COU held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, which included comments from Gov. Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin, UM System President Mun Choi, and a self-paced tour for those in attendance.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU Homecoming parade will have over 140 entries this year

COLUMBIA - MU's Homecoming weekend is here and the traditional events continue. With over 140 entries, the parade will take place on Saturday in downtown Columbia starting at 9 a.m. The registration for parade entrees opened in the beginning of July. “I mean in the summer, you are usually not...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Campus coalition demands action from MU after overturn of Roe v. Wade

Students from the Coalition for Body Autonomy spoke with MU administrators Thursday at a town hall meeting about the institution’s response amid the overturn of Roe v. Wade. The 10-group coalition joined efforts to demand that MU subsidize free contraceptives for students, end the censorship of the Social Justice Centers on campus and asked for a statement from the institution about abortion access.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

WATCH: Large natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart

Columbia Fire crews are working a large natural cover fire behind the Grindstone Walmart, near Gray Oak and Green Meadows Drive. There is substantial smoke in the area. Stick with KOMU 8 News for updates. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Santulli siblings hold vigil in honor of brother Daniel Santulli, a victim of fraternity hazing incident

COLUMBIA - Family members of Danny Santulli held a vigil at Peace Park Wednesday in honor of the one-year anniversary of a hazing incident at Phi Gamma Delta. Meredith Santulli, Danny's older sister, said she hoped that the vigil will be a way to show support for Danny, who is continuing to suffer from the hazing incident. He is unable to see, walk or communicate after suffering alcohol poisoning at a "Pledge Father Reveal" party at the Fiji fraternity on Oct. 19, 2021.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri House candidates speak at election forum

COLUMBIA - Several candidates running for state representative positions this November spoke at an election forum Wednesday night. The forum took place at Daniel Boone Regional Library, and was co-sponsored by the Boone County League of Women Voters. The League hosted a separate forum last Wednesday, which featured candidates running for local Boone County government positions.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

District officials update CPS board on new grading system

The Columbia School Board got an update Thursday on Standards Referenced Grading, a grading system being implemented across Columbia Public Schools. SRG, as it's commonly called, measures a student’s learning based on state or national standards, according to the district website. It is based on a four-point scale: A...
KOMU

Discounted sensory friendly movies come to Columbia, Jefferson City

GQT Movies is working with Healthy Blue, Forum 8 and Capital 8 to bring Sensory Friendly Movie Nights to Columbia and Jefferson City. The Sensory Friendly Movie nights will offer discounted movies, shown in a sensory-friendly format at 5 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month from Oct. 26, through April 26, 2023, according to a news release.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

