Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KOMU
Mizzou Men's Basketball to host Homecoming open practice
COLUMBIA - Mizzou fans will have a chance to watch their men's basketball team practice on Homecoming. The team will be hosting an open practice before the football team faces off against Vanderbilt. The doors to Mizzou Arena will open following the football team's "Tiger Walk". The open practice event...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Boonville Pirates make the Eldon Mustangs walk the plank as they win 34-24.
A scoreless first quarter quickly developed into a 21-0 lead at halftime for Boonville. The Pirates never looked back from there as quarterback Colby Caton lead the way with four touchdowns.
KOMU
Rock Bridge faces tough road test to end regular season
Over the past seven weeks, Rock Bridge has been perfect, cruising to seven straight victories. Thus, the Bruins captured the Central Missouri Activities Conference title for the first time and also sit at the top of the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 standings. However, that first-place playoff seed is on...
KOMU
MU alumni share what you need to know ahead of Homecoming
COLUMBIA - MU's 111th Homecoming is getting underway and many alumni are currently traveling to or are already in Columbia to celebrate. Jeff Cook graduated from MU in 1980, and he says he has not missed a MU Homecoming since around 1995. Cook used to live in St. Louis but decided to move back to Columbia just a couple years ago.
KOMU
Hickman student to participate in the World Skate Games - for the second time
JEFFERSON CITY - Over 3,000 athletes will participate in the World Skate Games this year, and one Columbia student will be part of this number. Noah Zheng, an 18-year-old student at Hickman High School, will head to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the World Skate Games this month to represent the United States.
KOMU
Hotels report higher than usual bookings ahead of MU's Homecoming weekend
KINGDOM CITY – Ahead of MU’s Homecoming weekend, hotels are reporting a higher number of bookings. Greg Rakestraw, general manager of Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Kingdom City, said bookings this weekend doubled and room prices increased. “We've been booked up here for I think about two...
KOMU
Trudy Busch Valentine hosts agricultural roundtable discussion in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Trudy Busch Valentine held an agricultural roundtable discussion Friday in Columbia, as part of her campaign tour for U.S. Senate. She was joined by advocates for the agricultural community, including a local farmer, chef and owner of a grocery store. At the discussion, they focused on keeping Missouri...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Oct. 22
Three people injured after shooting in downtown Columbia. The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a shooting late Friday night in the area of Hitt Street between Locust Street and Cherry Street. Police said they found one victim with a gunshot wound on Locust Street, and two other victims checked...
KOMU
Passengers look for better Columbia airport experience with new terminal
COLUMBIA − City and state officials will celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport Wednesday after nearly a year of construction. The new 52,000-square foot terminal includes four gates and passenger boarding bridges and will feature new amenities, such as a...
KOMU
Columbia Regional Airport excites with new terminal
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Regional Airport opened its brand new terminal Wednesday, 14 months after beginning construction. COU held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, which included comments from Gov. Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin, UM System President Mun Choi, and a self-paced tour for those in attendance.
KOMU
MU Homecoming parade will have over 140 entries this year
COLUMBIA - MU's Homecoming weekend is here and the traditional events continue. With over 140 entries, the parade will take place on Saturday in downtown Columbia starting at 9 a.m. The registration for parade entrees opened in the beginning of July. “I mean in the summer, you are usually not...
KOMU
Campus coalition demands action from MU after overturn of Roe v. Wade
Students from the Coalition for Body Autonomy spoke with MU administrators Thursday at a town hall meeting about the institution’s response amid the overturn of Roe v. Wade. The 10-group coalition joined efforts to demand that MU subsidize free contraceptives for students, end the censorship of the Social Justice Centers on campus and asked for a statement from the institution about abortion access.
KOMU
WATCH: Large natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart
Columbia Fire crews are working a large natural cover fire behind the Grindstone Walmart, near Gray Oak and Green Meadows Drive. There is substantial smoke in the area. Stick with KOMU 8 News for updates. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick...
KOMU
Mock crash shows importance of buckling up and putting phones down
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation held its annual Buckle Up Phone Down Day on Friday. MoDOT, as well as other safety groups like the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, use the day to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt. The...
KOMU
Santulli siblings hold vigil in honor of brother Daniel Santulli, a victim of fraternity hazing incident
COLUMBIA - Family members of Danny Santulli held a vigil at Peace Park Wednesday in honor of the one-year anniversary of a hazing incident at Phi Gamma Delta. Meredith Santulli, Danny's older sister, said she hoped that the vigil will be a way to show support for Danny, who is continuing to suffer from the hazing incident. He is unable to see, walk or communicate after suffering alcohol poisoning at a "Pledge Father Reveal" party at the Fiji fraternity on Oct. 19, 2021.
KOMU
Missouri House candidates speak at election forum
COLUMBIA - Several candidates running for state representative positions this November spoke at an election forum Wednesday night. The forum took place at Daniel Boone Regional Library, and was co-sponsored by the Boone County League of Women Voters. The League hosted a separate forum last Wednesday, which featured candidates running for local Boone County government positions.
KOMU
District officials update CPS board on new grading system
The Columbia School Board got an update Thursday on Standards Referenced Grading, a grading system being implemented across Columbia Public Schools. SRG, as it's commonly called, measures a student’s learning based on state or national standards, according to the district website. It is based on a four-point scale: A...
KOMU
Crews respond to natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart Friday afternoon
COLUMBIA - Columbia Fire responded to a fire near Gray Oak and Green Meadows Friday afternoon. Assistant Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said crews got the initial call around 3:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in a wooded area. Farr Jr. said the fire was spreading...
KOMU
Jefferson City man charged in Sept. 2021 shooting outside of Columbia club
COLUMBIA - A Jefferson City man was charged Monday in connection to a September 2021 shooting in Columbia that left three people injured. Wayne Warmack is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 18, 2021 outside of Vibez lounge, located...
KOMU
Discounted sensory friendly movies come to Columbia, Jefferson City
GQT Movies is working with Healthy Blue, Forum 8 and Capital 8 to bring Sensory Friendly Movie Nights to Columbia and Jefferson City. The Sensory Friendly Movie nights will offer discounted movies, shown in a sensory-friendly format at 5 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month from Oct. 26, through April 26, 2023, according to a news release.
Comments / 0