A closer look at baby Travis, Samson’s death investigations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow the suspicious death investigation after a 6-month-old child died at the hospital on Tuesday. The autopsy for Samson Scott was scheduled for Friday. We’re learning more information about this case and the investigation into the death of Samson’s older brother Travis.
Safe Homes offers assistance to victims of domestic violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Domestic abuse--it's a broad category that covers a range of situations. Sometimes small red flags can become serious over time, but it may be more difficult to end a relationship by the time those signs show up. Safe Homes Domestic Violence Center has been helping people...
Columbia County Schools investigating two separate threat incidents
Columbia County Schools are investigating two separate incidents involving students and threats that happened Thursday.
FIRST ON FOX54: Reports show medical professionals' concerns about child's death in 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 told you earlier this week about the death of six-month-old Samson Scott, whose parents found him unresponsive in their Watkins St. home on Tuesday. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has since charged Samson's parents, thirty-six-year-old Tyrone Scott and twenty-three-year-old Salena Tyler, with second-degree cruelty to...
FIRST ON FOX54: Emails between case workers and nurses shed light on details leading up to child's death in 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -ON TUESDAY, WE TOLD YOU ABOUT THE DEATH OF SAMSON SCOTT, WHOSE PARENTS FOUND THE 6-MONTH-OLD UNRESPONSIVE IN THEIR WATKINS STREET HOME. BUT, THIS ISN’T THE FIRST TIME THE PARENTS HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH THE DEATH OF A CHILD. IN 2021, THEIR 1-YEAR-OLD SON, TRAVIS SCOTT DIED AFTER POLICE SAY THEY REPEATEDLY TURNED OFF THEIR SON’S VENTILATOR, AGAINST DOCTOR’S ORDERS.
Parents Notified of Incidents at Two Columbia County Schools Today
Columbia County School officials say incidents are under investigation at two Columbia County Schools today. At Greenbrier High School, a student reportedly made a phone call during class, requesting a firearm from an unidentified person. No threat was made, but officials say, “we are investigating the inappropriate action. No firearms have been located on campus and it is not believed the student has access to a firearm.” The student’s parents and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were notified.
‘Someone has to step in’: How landlord began own crime crackdown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been roughly two weeks since a mobile camo security unit appeared at the Landings @237 Apartments. Since then, the owner and commissioners have gotten mixed reviews from the community. We spoke with the new owner of the complex. He tells us he never meant...
RCSO looking for missing woman last seen in September
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. According to RCSO, Tammy Ellen Rabun, 56, was last seen sometime between September 19th and September 23rd outside her residence on Fairview Avenue. Authorities say Rabun was reported missing on October 5th. Rabun has brown hair and green eyes, […]
WARRANTS: Documents shed light on living conditions of dead 6-month-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - New details about the death of 6-month-old Samson Scott. Warrants allege that both of Scott's parents, Tyrone Scott and Salena Taylor, were under the influence of "various substances" while Samson was left alone without food or water for approximately two hours. Warrants detail what type of...
RCSO searching for suspect after chase ends in crash
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a chase Thursday night. A deputy attempted to stop a Dodge Charger for a tag violation at which time the driver took off initiating a pursuit. The chase ended at Monte Sano and Central Ave when the Charger crashed into another […]
Stay Social's alcohol license reinstated by judge
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - A Columbia County Judge has issued a Writ of Certiorari, temporarily reinstating Stay Social Tap + Table's alcohol license. Back in September, Columbia County began taking steps to revoke Stay Social's alcohol license, claiming the business didn't comply with Ordinance 6-2. That ordinance states that in order to qualify for an alcohol license, a business must meet the definition of an "eating establishment". Stay argues in its petition that the definition of an "eating establishment" is intentionally vague and many other businesses operating with alcohol licenses in the county do not meet that definition.
Driver Charged in Connection with Deadly Wreck on I-20 in Columbia County
One person was killed and three others were injured when three vehicles collided last night on I-20 in Columbia County near mile marker 180, not far from the rest area. Major Steve Morris says an SUV driven by Michael Gene Glenn of Washington, Georgia slammed into the back of a Honda Accord, killing one of the passengers. Glenn told authorities he had taken his eyes off the road to look at his radio and didn’t see two vehicles coming to a stop in front of him. The impact pushed the Honda onto the shoulder of the road, while Glenn’s SUV rolled onto the driver’s side. Glenn’s vehicle also hit the back of a pickup truck in front of the Honda.
Deputies seek pair of suspects in Augusta armed robbery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects for an armed robbery that happened on Oct. 6. B&J Motors called dispatchers after their employee had been robbed at gunpoint when two robbers. Dispatch responded to a call at 3080 Deans Bridge Road in reference...
Augusta police pursuit ends in crash; suspect still at-large
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pursuit by deputies ended in a crash a couple of blocks from the Charlie Norwood VA Hospital’s uptown campus, and the suspect remains at-large, authorities said Friday. At 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a Richmond County deputy tried to stop a Dodge Charger for a tag...
Richmond County man accused of arson, cruelty to animals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies arrested a man accused of setting fire to his home – the third similar case in the past couple of weeks in the CSRA. According to authorities, the victim stated she had left the residence in the block of 700 Done Roven Road on a previous date due to a prior altercation with the subject, Jason Madden, 41, her live-in boyfriend.
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - A lawn worker fell into a pool and drowned while weighed down with equipment while working at a home in Georgia. The accident happened Wednesday in Martinez. Authorities said 22-year-old Keontae Alston, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back when he fell...
Burke County parents react over gunfire near youth sports activities
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gunfire next to a Burke County football field has parents concerned. It adds to the string of violence that we have seen across the CSRA. We sat down with a Burke County Sheriff’s Office captain to discuss what happened. Overall, he says they’re seeing more...
Driver arrested after Columbia County crash kills 1 person
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a crash Thursday in Columbia County, leading to the arrest of a driver, according to authorities. Madrez Jackson of Washington, Ga., was killed in the crash that happened between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 20 near the Appling-Harlem interchange.
More Information Released in Suspicious Death of Local Infant
Authorities continue to investigate what they say is a suspicious death involving a local six-month-old infant last night. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says Samson Scott was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS after he was reportedly found unresponsive in his family’s home in the 1900 block of Watkins Street.
Final sentence handed down in bust of local pill-making ring
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The final defendant of four conspirators in an industrial-level pill-production operation is joining his mother and two other defendants in federal prison. All admitted participating in an operation that used pill presses to package and distribute methamphetamine. Albert “Bossman Chino” Bynoe, 35, of Tucker, was sentenced...
